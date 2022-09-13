How To Make Lemon Bars [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?

How to Make Lemon Bars

Krusteaz Meyer Lemon Bake mix

3 eggs

1/3 cup of water

2 Tablespoons butter

8″x8″ pan

Mixing bowl

Optional

Lemon juice

Lemon

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hey kids

great to see you again uh

so

today it's my anniversary um yep i've

posted that online showing that it’s my

wife and my anna 31st anniversary today

so i’m going to surprise her and make

lemon bars for when she comes home

uh and i’ve i’ve come i’ve stumbled upon

this uh

pre-made mix that is really really good

and so and it makes it pretty easy to

where you don’t really have an excuse to

not make lemon bars if you enjoy lemon

bars yourself

so um and you get the first look at my

kitchen here not quite finished working

on the

hood cover right there but the tile is

all in and

we’re getting really close so uh i’m

going to start

doing some more cooking videos now now

we're getting really close so uh i'm

going to start

doing some more cooking videos now now

that i got a decent kitchen

and one thing i thought i asked for your

input on is

what sort of hat would be fun to wear in

this i didn’t know my normal dad how do

i baseball cap

but i thought maybe a chef’s hat or

a bunny rabbit hat or

i don’t know what do you think would be

a fun hat put that in the comments uh

just let me know what your thoughts are

there so yeah like i said it’s my

anniversary today this is tuesday uh

january 25th but this video will be

going up on january 27th so

and thank you so much for all the well

wishes uh for our anniversary i really

appreciate it you know um mary just uh

is some work we’ve uh we’ve we’ve both

grown a lot together and you know it it

takes work on both sides so

anyway uh

before we get into this i do have two

dad jokes for you so you get a bonus

today one i’ve already said on my

channel before but it’s such a good one

and my daughter loves it i’m gonna share

it again with you

uh and it’s lam they’re both lemon

related so um how does a lemon answer

the phone

yellow

yeah so so that’s that one and then the

second one i don’t think i’ve shared

before but uh you know if

if life gives you melons you may be

dyslexic

so anyway let’s get started

okay so this recipe is pretty

straightforward and just tells you right

on the back what you need you’ll need uh

a third cup of water

most people have water

three eggs so you may need to get eggs

right so and then two tablespoons of

butter that you’re gonna melt and that’s

for the crust the eggs are for the

filling so

um so first it tells us to heat the oven

to 350. so we’re going to turn on the

oven

still learn how to use my new oven now

so bake

350

start

okay so it’s preheating

always good to double check to make sure

you don’t have anything in the oven

right before you start in case something

was left in there okay so we’re doing

that

and then we got to grease the bottom and

sides of an 8 by 8 inch pan

i’m just going to use my

spray grease

okay

all right and then i need to whisk

water eggs and meyer lemon filling mix

until well blended set aside so i’ve

already just to save time i’ve got three

eggs inside of here okay so i’m gonna

whisk that

okay

okay i’ve combined my three eggs and i’m

whisking them

and then it says uh i need a third

cup of water so i got a third cup of

water but i got a little less than a

third cup and what i’m going to do

is i’m actually going to add some real

lemon i also have an actual lemon here

too

so you could actually cut that in half

and squeeze it so

or you don’t even need to add any of

this you can just use your third cup of

water right this just adds up makes it a

little bit more

uh lemon flavored right so i’m just

going to go ahead and add a little bit

of that to bring it up to my third cup

okay so i can add that in here

okay and then i’m going to actually add

this is called lemon zest and all you do

is you just grate a little bit of

peel

okay

and i you know i don’t know how much

texture it’s going to add but

i do like texture in my food

if you if you’ve seen my pumpkin pie

video

where i add actual pumpkin instead of

just the pumpkin feeling filling feeling

filling uh

you know i i like the texture of real

pumpkin

so kind of the same thing here let’s go

ahead and add a little bit of that

just however much you want so we’re good

there

again you don’t have to that’s optional

okay

so and then you have

okay this says this is the crust

so and then this is the pie filling okay

so we’re just gonna cut that open

add that in there

and then we’re going to whisk whisk that

i don’t think you want to over whisk it

i don’t know that it matters does it say

mix until well blended at all so we’re

just going to mix that okay

and whenever you’re working with a whisk

um

make sure when you’re done

you rinse this thing off good because if

you don’t

it will

stick to it and it’ll be harder to clean

okay

so just like that

and then you just set that aside

okay next thing we need to do

i got a separate bowl for this

and i’m just going to

i need to melt

two tablespoons of butter so i got my

two tablespoons of melted butter right

here just put that in the microwave and

then now we’re gonna make the crust and

so all you do is just add that in

to the butter

and then we’re just going to screw that

around

okay

and just like the the whisk whenever you

use a greater

a greater

the greater greater

the greater okay um make sure that you

wash this good too because it’s much

harder to clean if you let that stuff

set

okay

just trying to save you some time

or somebody sometime whoever gets stuck

having to wash that because if you just

rinse it now and and wipe it off much

easier than trying to wait

or letting it sit

okay so and like i’ve done in other

videos what we’re gonna do

is while so the way this works is we’re

gonna bake the crust okay you bake the

crust first

and then you

oh that’s my oven my oven’s

warm now so uh you bake the crust

and then you add the filling to it and

then you bake it again okay so this is

all we’re gonna do here

just it’s just crumbs

right if you’ve ever had a lemon bar

that’s kind of how it’s kind of

crumbly right the crust so we’re going

to add that in here

okay and then you just

even it out

inside your pan

okay

kind of taking your excuses away from

you from being able to say i don’t know

how to do that

okay well time to learn right time to

learn

why not learn how to do it

i’ve had people say oh that’s a that

should be a mom how do i

why

it should be a you how do i

you should know how to do this right

so that you don’t have to

rely on somebody else to

to do this stuff for you okay so that’s

good

just that simple okay we’re gonna put

that in the sink and i’ll clean all that

up here as this is baking so it just

looks like that we’re gonna throw that

in the oven

let’s see 12 to 14 minutes okay

throw it on the center rack

and i’ll put on my timer

for

13 minutes how about that

okay so we’ll let that go i’m going to

clean all this up and come back we’re

down to the last minute here uh

and

just um well i’ll back up and show you

this but um because you can’t see it

right now i have a

cutting board that i’m in the process of

making i made uh three of them i cut

them out of a bigger board that was

being sold as a countertop that was a

wood countertop

and i’m gonna i’m gonna make them all

into uh cutting boards but just so you

know you know if you don’t know this

quartz that’s what we have for our

countertop is quartz and quartz is a

man-made product you can hear my dogs

barking in the background and you got to

be careful with very hot um things

coming out of the oven okay so this is

going to be super hot and so that’s why

i’m making these um cutting boards and

i’ll show it to you in just a second um

so that i can set this

hot pan on the board

okay so let me uh take it out of here

one minute one second

okay i always got to get a little bit of

space so that my glasses don’t get

fogged up

okay

okay

let’s see

okay so turn the timer off because i

still need to cook this thing for

another

24 to 26 minutes okay so this is the

wood uh

cutting board that i you know cutting

board and then it’s also going to be so

i can set it around and put hot stuff on

it right um and i’m actually gonna you

know i’m gonna try to show this on my

channel uh

i’m gonna show you how how you

kind of groove in here you know most

cutting boards have a

juice groove or i’m not sure what they

call that but a groove in it and i’ll

show you how to do that with my router

when i do a tool tuesday on the router

uh so anyway so this is hot here right

so that’s just sitting here and i i

washed my whisk right so i rinsed that

and then yeah this is a good tool to own

you can see it’s from christmas but i

think i got this from my sister mary uh

as a christmas present but it’s uh

uh it’s a rubber spatulas are

nice nice to have around right because

you can get all of it out so we’ll go

ahead and

dump that

in

okay you can kind of see that right

so

okay

and that rubber spatula gets all the

rest of it out for you right

and again you just rinse this as soon as

you’re done

so that

makes a cleaning

cleaning much easier when you’re

when you’re all done but

this is going to have to bake for

25 minutes anyway so i’ll clean all that

um while we’re waiting for it but anyway

we’re going to throw this back in the

oven now for 25 minutes

okay so we’re down to the last minute of

this thing baking and we’re just gonna

let it uh finish up here

uh one other thing too you know uh you

you don’t have to do this but you can

also sprinkle powdered sugar um i think

you want to do that at the very end so

we’re going to pull this out of here

we’re going to let it sit here and cool

on my cutting board

for

probably a half an hour because i don’t

want to take that and immediately put it

in my fridge because i don’t think that

would be good um they don’t warn you of

anything but

since it’s kind of hot still we’re going

to let it kind of get back down to room

temperature and then we’ll just go ahead

and put it in there for about an hour to

chill

uh

but and then when you’re done right

before you cut it you can sprinkle

powdered sugar on it uh

my wife doesn’t like to add the extra

calories so we’re not gonna add powdered

sugar to ours but it does look

makes it look nicer with the with the

powdered sugar on the top so

and it tastes a little better too but if

you’re trying to

watch the calories then you just leave

it alone

so there you go that’s what that looks

like let me shut that timer off

actually i can turn the

turn off the whole oven so all right so

that’s what that looks like right there

we’re just going to let it sit for about

uh

about a half hour like i said so you can

get back down to room temperature maybe

a little bit longer than that then we’ll

throw it in the fridge for about an hour

and then you’re ready to go um and i’ll

show you what that looks like when we

when we cut that out of there been in

the fridge for about an hour so that’ll

kind of make everything gel what i like

to use is a metal spatula like this and

just kind of cut

so i’ll show you a close-up of that

so uh

if you want to sprinkle a little bit of

powdered sugar on here that would be a

nice way to kind of make it look

look nicer you know you usually see them

with with powdered sugar on them so

anyway that’s about all there is to it

hopefully uh you like lemon bars i do

and hopefully this video was helpful for

you thanks for watching and god bless

you

