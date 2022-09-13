How To Make Lemon Bars [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?
How to Make Lemon Bars
Krusteaz Meyer Lemon Bake mix
3 eggs
1/3 cup of water
2 Tablespoons butter
8″x8″ pan
Mixing bowl
Optional
Lemon juice
Lemon
hey kids
great to see you again uh
so
today it’s my anniversary um yep i’ve
posted that online showing that it’s my
wife and my anna 31st anniversary today
so i’m going to surprise her and make
lemon bars for when she comes home
uh and i’ve i’ve come i’ve stumbled upon
this uh
pre-made mix that is really really good
and so and it makes it pretty easy to
where you don’t really have an excuse to
not make lemon bars if you enjoy lemon
bars yourself
so um and you get the first look at my
kitchen here not quite finished working
on the
hood cover right there but the tile is
all in and
we’re getting really close so uh i’m
going to start
doing some more cooking videos now now
that i got a decent kitchen
and one thing i thought i asked for your
input on is
what sort of hat would be fun to wear in
this i didn’t know my normal dad how do
i baseball cap
but i thought maybe a chef’s hat or
a bunny rabbit hat or
i don’t know what do you think would be
a fun hat put that in the comments uh
just let me know what your thoughts are
there so yeah like i said it’s my
anniversary today this is tuesday uh
january 25th but this video will be
going up on january 27th so
and thank you so much for all the well
wishes uh for our anniversary i really
appreciate it you know um mary just uh
is some work we’ve uh we’ve we’ve both
grown a lot together and you know it it
takes work on both sides so
anyway uh
before we get into this i do have two
dad jokes for you so you get a bonus
today one i’ve already said on my
channel before but it’s such a good one
and my daughter loves it i’m gonna share
it again with you
uh and it’s lam they’re both lemon
related so um how does a lemon answer
the phone
yellow
yeah so so that’s that one and then the
second one i don’t think i’ve shared
before but uh you know if
if life gives you melons you may be
dyslexic
so anyway let’s get started
okay so this recipe is pretty
straightforward and just tells you right
on the back what you need you’ll need uh
a third cup of water
most people have water
three eggs so you may need to get eggs
right so and then two tablespoons of
butter that you’re gonna melt and that’s
for the crust the eggs are for the
filling so
um so first it tells us to heat the oven
to 350. so we’re going to turn on the
oven
still learn how to use my new oven now
so bake
350
start
okay so it’s preheating
always good to double check to make sure
you don’t have anything in the oven
right before you start in case something
was left in there okay so we’re doing
that
and then we got to grease the bottom and
sides of an 8 by 8 inch pan
i’m just going to use my
spray grease
okay
all right and then i need to whisk
water eggs and meyer lemon filling mix
until well blended set aside so i’ve
already just to save time i’ve got three
eggs inside of here okay so i’m gonna
whisk that
okay
okay i’ve combined my three eggs and i’m
whisking them
and then it says uh i need a third
cup of water so i got a third cup of
water but i got a little less than a
third cup and what i’m going to do
is i’m actually going to add some real
lemon i also have an actual lemon here
too
so you could actually cut that in half
and squeeze it so
or you don’t even need to add any of
this you can just use your third cup of
water right this just adds up makes it a
little bit more
uh lemon flavored right so i’m just
going to go ahead and add a little bit
of that to bring it up to my third cup
okay so i can add that in here
okay and then i’m going to actually add
this is called lemon zest and all you do
is you just grate a little bit of
peel
okay
and i you know i don’t know how much
texture it’s going to add but
i do like texture in my food
if you if you’ve seen my pumpkin pie
video
where i add actual pumpkin instead of
just the pumpkin feeling filling feeling
filling uh
you know i i like the texture of real
pumpkin
so kind of the same thing here let’s go
ahead and add a little bit of that
just however much you want so we’re good
there
again you don’t have to that’s optional
okay
so and then you have
okay this says this is the crust
so and then this is the pie filling okay
so we’re just gonna cut that open
add that in there
and then we’re going to whisk whisk that
i don’t think you want to over whisk it
i don’t know that it matters does it say
mix until well blended at all so we’re
just going to mix that okay
and whenever you’re working with a whisk
um
make sure when you’re done
you rinse this thing off good because if
you don’t
it will
stick to it and it’ll be harder to clean
okay
so just like that
and then you just set that aside
okay next thing we need to do
i got a separate bowl for this
and i’m just going to
i need to melt
two tablespoons of butter so i got my
two tablespoons of melted butter right
here just put that in the microwave and
then now we’re gonna make the crust and
so all you do is just add that in
to the butter
and then we’re just going to screw that
around
okay
and just like the the whisk whenever you
use a greater
a greater
the greater greater
the greater okay um make sure that you
wash this good too because it’s much
harder to clean if you let that stuff
set
okay
just trying to save you some time
or somebody sometime whoever gets stuck
having to wash that because if you just
rinse it now and and wipe it off much
easier than trying to wait
or letting it sit
okay so and like i’ve done in other
videos what we’re gonna do
is while so the way this works is we’re
gonna bake the crust okay you bake the
crust first
and then you
oh that’s my oven my oven’s
warm now so uh you bake the crust
and then you add the filling to it and
then you bake it again okay so this is
all we’re gonna do here
just it’s just crumbs
right if you’ve ever had a lemon bar
that’s kind of how it’s kind of
crumbly right the crust so we’re going
to add that in here
okay and then you just
even it out
inside your pan
okay
kind of taking your excuses away from
you from being able to say i don’t know
how to do that
okay well time to learn right time to
learn
why not learn how to do it
i’ve had people say oh that’s a that
should be a mom how do i
why
it should be a you how do i
you should know how to do this right
so that you don’t have to
rely on somebody else to
to do this stuff for you okay so that’s
good
just that simple okay we’re gonna put
that in the sink and i’ll clean all that
up here as this is baking so it just
looks like that we’re gonna throw that
in the oven
let’s see 12 to 14 minutes okay
throw it on the center rack
and i’ll put on my timer
for
13 minutes how about that
okay so we’ll let that go i’m going to
clean all this up and come back we’re
down to the last minute here uh
and
just um well i’ll back up and show you
this but um because you can’t see it
right now i have a
cutting board that i’m in the process of
making i made uh three of them i cut
them out of a bigger board that was
being sold as a countertop that was a
wood countertop
and i’m gonna i’m gonna make them all
into uh cutting boards but just so you
know you know if you don’t know this
quartz that’s what we have for our
countertop is quartz and quartz is a
man-made product you can hear my dogs
barking in the background and you got to
be careful with very hot um things
coming out of the oven okay so this is
going to be super hot and so that’s why
i’m making these um cutting boards and
i’ll show it to you in just a second um
so that i can set this
hot pan on the board
okay so let me uh take it out of here
one minute one second
okay i always got to get a little bit of
space so that my glasses don’t get
fogged up
okay
okay
let’s see
okay so turn the timer off because i
still need to cook this thing for
another
24 to 26 minutes okay so this is the
wood uh
cutting board that i you know cutting
board and then it’s also going to be so
i can set it around and put hot stuff on
it right um and i’m actually gonna you
know i’m gonna try to show this on my
channel uh
i’m gonna show you how how you
kind of groove in here you know most
cutting boards have a
juice groove or i’m not sure what they
call that but a groove in it and i’ll
show you how to do that with my router
when i do a tool tuesday on the router
uh so anyway so this is hot here right
so that’s just sitting here and i i
washed my whisk right so i rinsed that
and then yeah this is a good tool to own
you can see it’s from christmas but i
think i got this from my sister mary uh
as a christmas present but it’s uh
uh it’s a rubber spatulas are
nice nice to have around right because
you can get all of it out so we’ll go
ahead and
dump that
in
okay you can kind of see that right
so
okay
and that rubber spatula gets all the
rest of it out for you right
and again you just rinse this as soon as
you’re done
so that
makes a cleaning
cleaning much easier when you’re
when you’re all done but
this is going to have to bake for
25 minutes anyway so i’ll clean all that
um while we’re waiting for it but anyway
we’re going to throw this back in the
oven now for 25 minutes
okay so we’re down to the last minute of
this thing baking and we’re just gonna
let it uh finish up here
uh one other thing too you know uh you
you don’t have to do this but you can
also sprinkle powdered sugar um i think
you want to do that at the very end so
we’re going to pull this out of here
we’re going to let it sit here and cool
on my cutting board
for
probably a half an hour because i don’t
want to take that and immediately put it
in my fridge because i don’t think that
would be good um they don’t warn you of
anything but
since it’s kind of hot still we’re going
to let it kind of get back down to room
temperature and then we’ll just go ahead
and put it in there for about an hour to
chill
uh
but and then when you’re done right
before you cut it you can sprinkle
powdered sugar on it uh
my wife doesn’t like to add the extra
calories so we’re not gonna add powdered
sugar to ours but it does look
makes it look nicer with the with the
powdered sugar on the top so
and it tastes a little better too but if
you’re trying to
watch the calories then you just leave
it alone
so there you go that’s what that looks
like let me shut that timer off
actually i can turn the
turn off the whole oven so all right so
that’s what that looks like right there
we’re just going to let it sit for about
uh
about a half hour like i said so you can
get back down to room temperature maybe
a little bit longer than that then we’ll
throw it in the fridge for about an hour
and then you’re ready to go um and i’ll
show you what that looks like when we
when we cut that out of there been in
the fridge for about an hour so that’ll
kind of make everything gel what i like
to use is a metal spatula like this and
just kind of cut
so i’ll show you a close-up of that
so uh
if you want to sprinkle a little bit of
powdered sugar on here that would be a
nice way to kind of make it look
look nicer you know you usually see them
with with powdered sugar on them so
anyway that’s about all there is to it
hopefully uh you like lemon bars i do
and hopefully this video was helpful for
you thanks for watching and god bless
you
