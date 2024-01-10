How to Make This the Year You Finally Get Healthy

FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia – (January 2, 2024) – The start of a new year is often when people make resolutions. They start out feeling good about making positive changes and are motivated, only to have that enthusiasm wane in the following weeks and months. The good news is that there are ways that people can be successful in finally making those “get healthy” goals a reality. It’s all about having a plan, knowing what works, and how to navigate the path toward success.

“Many people make the same resolution each year to get healthy, only to feel bad about themselves for failing months later,” explains Jennifer Scherer, a registered dietitian nutritionist, medical exercise specialist, certified personal trainer, and owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio. “We want to help people make this the year that it finally happens, and we are getting the information out there to help them do it.”

According to research published in PLoS One, 55% of those who responded to their questions consider themselves successful at keeping their resolutions at a one-year follow-up. They report that a week into the resolution, 77% were still following them, 55% after one month, and only 19% at the two-year mark. Researchers found that those who could maintain the resolution changes for the long term were those participants who had approach-oriented goals rather than avoidance-oriented goals. In other words, doing something helps you be more successful than simply avoiding something.

Most people can use all their help to be more successful in maintaining the changes they set out to make. After all, we are essentially creatures of habit, so we must stick with things long enough to help make them our new habit. According to the National Institutes of Health, such a change has four stages. The stages include thinking about it, making up the mind to take action, taking action to make changes, and having a new routine. They report that if you can maintain doing the change for six months, then you will be used to them being part of your routine.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here are tips to help you stick to those “get healthy” resolutions this year:

Get help. Going at it alone is often difficult for most people. Having others there who can help is crucial. Work with a registered dietitian who can help educate and guide you to becoming a healthier version of yourself and help you develop healthier habits. Work with a personal trainer, too, who will help motivate you, teach you the proper ways to move to reduce injury risks, help keep you accountable, and more. A good personal trainer can structure a program tailored to your goals.

Going at it alone is often difficult for most people. Having others there who can help is crucial. Work with a registered dietitian who can help educate and guide you to becoming a healthier version of yourself and help you develop healthier habits. Work with a personal trainer, too, who will help motivate you, teach you the proper ways to move to reduce injury risks, help keep you accountable, and more. A good personal trainer can structure a program tailored to your goals. Keep tabs. Consider using something like the Myzone Heart rate monitor, a wearable platform technology tool for teaching the importance of physical activity in a way that adapts to every individual’s differences, encouraging positive habits for life. It is a heart rate monitor that straps around your body and provides live and accurate heart rate information.

Consider using something like the Myzone Heart rate monitor, a wearable platform technology tool for teaching the importance of physical activity in a way that adapts to every individual’s differences, encouraging positive habits for life. It is a heart rate monitor that straps around your body and provides live and accurate heart rate information. Start a journal . A journal is a great tool to use to help you succeed at becoming a healthier version of yourself. You can use this to set goals, track nutrition, and write daily thoughts and affirmations. It is best to write down your thoughts. It helps you process them better. Set small, attainable goals, such as eating two or more servings of vegetables per day. You can adjust and increase your goals as you go along.

. A journal is a great tool to use to help you succeed at becoming a healthier version of yourself. You can use this to set goals, track nutrition, and write daily thoughts and affirmations. It is best to write down your thoughts. It helps you process them better. Set small, attainable goals, such as eating two or more servings of vegetables per day. You can adjust and increase your goals as you go along. Be self-aware. Always listen to what your body has to say. If you feel tired, get your rest. Your health should always be your top priority. If you avoid listening to your body, you risk hurting your body. This can involve eating habits, exercise, and even your day-to-day living.

Always listen to what your body has to say. If you feel tired, get your rest. Your health should always be your top priority. If you avoid listening to your body, you risk hurting your body. This can involve eating habits, exercise, and even your day-to-day living. Plan ahead. A repeatable routine makes it easier to schedule and enjoy ” you ” time. Book those sessions in stone, reminding yourself that exercise is equally as important as your doctor’s appointment (and you may need fewer of them if you stick to your get-healthy goals).

A repeatable routine makes it easier to schedule and enjoy ” you ” time. Book those sessions in stone, reminding yourself that exercise is equally as important as your doctor’s appointment (and you may need fewer of them if you stick to your get-healthy goals). Know your why. Always remember why you want to get healthier. Whether you want to run a marathon or be able to touch your toes, be intentional about your programming. It helps to have an accountability partner – a friend or a professional trainer will help keep you on track.

Always remember why you want to get healthier. Whether you want to run a marathon or be able to touch your toes, be intentional about your programming. It helps to have an accountability partner – a friend or a professional trainer will help keep you on track. Do more adding rather than subtracting. Add more value to your diet rather than restricting yourself from foods you think are bad. Think about adding more nutrient-dense foods and filling half your plate with fruits and veggies at meal times.

“It seems like a lot at first, but it’s not,” Scherer added. “The important first step is to get the help you need, so the foundation for success with the new habits is there. We’ve helped many people to become healthier, feel better, and have an improved sense of well-being.”

As a registered dietitian, Scherer helps people improve their diet, plan for sustainable weight loss, and help people include healthier food choices. She and her team offer nutrition coaching services, wellness, personal training, in-home medical training, virtual personal training, and a Pilates reformer program, which features a versatile machine designed to provide resistance. It can be used when standing, sitting, or lying down. All workouts on it are custom-tailored for the individual to address their physical fitness concerns.

Fredericksburg Fitness Studio doesn’t offer memberships as other gyms do. They offer private customized fitness programs that are available by appointment. Many people who go to the studio are referrals from physical therapists and doctors. The wellness professionals at the studio communicate with the medical teams to keep them up to date on patient progress. To learn more about Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, visit the site: https://www.fburgfitness.com.

***

About Fredericksburg Fitness Studio

Founded in 2008, Fredericksburg Fitness Studio offers personalized fitness programs, nutrition coaching, and medical training. The private personal training studio was started by Jennifer Scherer, who has a background in human physiology, anatomy, nutrition, weight training, and exercise and is also a registered dietitian. The studio has a team to help people reach their health and wellness goals. To learn more, visit the site at: https://www.fburgfitness.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock