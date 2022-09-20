How To Patch a Hole in Drywall [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?

How to Patch a Hole in Drywall

You’ll need

A putty knife

Joint compound or spackle

For a larger hole you’ll also need;

Wood for backing

Piece of spare drywall

Drywall screws

Joint tape

Can of Orange Peel Texture

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hey kids nice to see you again so i’m

right in the middle of my kitchen

remodel so a little buried with that but

how to repair

how to repair

drywall you know if you have drywall or

sheetrock right same thing if you have

different size holes this is like a

pinhole from a nail that you’ve removed

uh and then this is from one of those

sheetrock anchors i removed that and

then i punched a hole in here too to

show you how to do that

uh you know and if you live in an

apartment and you want to get your

how to at least finish at least do that

how to at least finish at least do that

you can probably even hardly see that

but because it casts a shadow it draws

your attention to it if you can just

fill it in with uh

the mud then that would uh or spackle

there’s different things they call it

different things but um anyway to not

draw your eye to it you can probably get

away with that um so anyway i’ll walk

you through that but before we do i have

a dad joke for you and this is actually

sent in uh by one of my uh subscribers

um and i apologize for not giving you

credit because i just don’t have the

bandwidth right now to actually look

back and see who said it but i thought

it was clever

did you hear about the banana

that got acquitted

yeah he got out on a peel

ah so anyway uh let’s get started

all right so basically all you need for

these smaller holes uh

is a putty knife of some sort and then i

actually use this uh type of stuff not

necessarily this brand but that this

type of thing this is actually what they

use

uh what the pros use when they um spray

the texture on something like this a

variation of this i i haven’t had great

luck with uh the spackle it kind of

shrinks and doesn’t really do a good job

so and i’ve had great good great luck

with this so i’m just gonna

take a little bit

and just smear it in here

and you want to kind of clean up around

it because it it’s going to take away

from the texture if you don’t

so that’s

about as simple as it gets for that and

then you could even just leave that and

at least it doesn’t draw your eye to it

right um and you might get away with

that in your

apartment and a lot of times apartments

walls are white and so it it’ll blend

right in okay so now for this one the

one that’s a little bit bigger we want

to just use a little bit bigger

mud like that

okay

and again you want to kind of clean up

around it because if you if you leave

that there and it hardens you can see

where you you can see where you uh

where you put the body in you can see

your putty putty knife marks so

kind of like that and you can just let

that dry overnight if you want to do a

really good job you come back and just

sand it really lightly and then come

back in and fill it in again until it

looks

until you’re good with it okay this

one’s a little more tricky because it’s

a bigger hole

and i’ve seen some of the patches that

they sell out there i’ve never had good

luck with it myself and so what i do

is i cut this out a little bit bigger i

just make it a square

uh hole there and then i i use a piece

of sheetrock

and you can buy them in smaller sheets

this is i think a two by two okay

uh and then you’re just going to cut out

your piece and we’re going to put it in

there but what you need to do

um and i’ll walk you through that

is so we’re going to cut it out and then

you’re going to put some sort of backing

on there we’re gonna need to put uh you

know scrap wood back there if you use

like

you know a cheap wood it’ll probably

splinter on you it’d be best to use like

a a scrap piece of plywood because

plywood won’t splinter and then you just

put it back there and then you screw it

in like that and so i’ll walk you

through that though so here we go

okay so

this is a drywall knife it’s real sharp

and work great for cutting into drywall

there’s different ways you could do this

if you didn’t have one of these you

could get

uh an x-acto knife you know um like

like this

and you could cut through it with that

it’s a little harder but this will

this will go through it a lot faster

okay so basically i’m just gonna go

kind of get it started

[Music]

okay

[Music]

just trying to make it somewhat of a

square shape you know it doesn’t have to

be exactly square but it’ll just make it

a lot easier than trying to match that

hole there

[Music]

not much of a square there that’s it

[Music]

okay

pretty close to a square and that will

just be that much easier to

to cut a piece that’ll fit inside there

okay so now i’m just going to take this

and cut a piece of out of here once i

measure that and then we’ll put that in

there but again we got to get some

backing so let me go find some backing

for it

okay so here’s what i came up with this

is my plywood just a couple little

pieces to put in here that’ll go in the

back so what i’m going to do is i’m just

going to take this one right i got two

pieces and i’m going to stick it in here

and back behind okay

like that okay and then i’m gonna put a

screw in here and a screw in here and

then i’m gonna do the same thing on the

other side okay

um you probably heard my dogs now tap

tapping around they just came in from

the outside so that’s what that noise is

in case you’re wondering all right

okay so let’s go ahead and attach this

in here

just like that

might get a different angle for you

maybe so you can actually see it so yeah

let’s do that i’m gonna move the camera

okay let’s try this here hopefully you

can see it

i’m basically gonna do that

put that there

we’re gonna skirt right into there

okay just like that and then i’ll go

ahead and put another one here

to hold this side

see and so that plywood it’s called

plywood because it’s made up of a bunch

of plies in case you didn’t know that

but it keeps it from splintering if you

use just regular wood and especially a

small piece like this and you went

through it it might crack and splinter

okay so that’s why it’s best to use this

and we’re gonna go ahead and attach the

other one here

on the bottom side just need something

that uh for our

for our new piece of sheetrock to

attach to okay

okay that’s beautiful actually so

and now we’re just going to cut the

we’re going to measure this and cut a

little piece that’s going to go right in

there and then we put a screw into there

through the new piece and a screw into

there and then we’ll we’ll clean it up

okay so i just went ahead and cut this

piece out it’s pretty close i might have

to shave off a little bit it looks like

ah

you know what it’s so close it’s kind of

nice to have a fairly tight fit you

don’t want to get it too close but i

just cut it out with my x-acto knife and

so i’m just going to shave it down a

little bit

just like that

and there is a front and a back to to

sheet rock or drywall you can tell that

this is the

the good paper the brown paper is the

the side that goes on the inside

there we go doesn’t look too pretty

right now right but

but it will so that’s that

now we’re going to take a

couple screws and put them in here

okay

okay and we want to make sure those

holes are in or the screws

are sunk in because we don’t want them

sticking up

make sure that they’re at least down a

little bit they don’t have to be down

a ton but

okay so that’s that

and now i’ll show you the next step

okay so on these seams here you don’t

want to just mud this i mean you could

if you in a pinch if you didn’t have

this it wouldn’t be the end of the world

but the nice thing about this so this is

regular just paper this is just a paper

that uh drywallers will use or

sheetrockers will use and that you’ll

put some mud on it and just put it up

there that’s one way to do it

here’s another way

you got this uh

fiber fiber tape i think is what it’s

called and it’s got a little stick em to

it and you just cut little pieces and

we’re just gonna cover up those seams

because that’ll help hide that seam

uh when we go ahead and put the mud on

so let me cut some pieces and i’ll i’ll

stick those on

okay so that my tape’s pretty

old i think the last time i used this

was probably five years ago so it’s kind

of lost it’s sticking so normally you

just take this and you just stick it up

here and it’ll stick

that one kind of stuck this one i can’t

get it to stick so what we’re gonna do

rather than buy new fiber tape is i’m

just gonna go oh look that one kind of

stuck too i’m gonna go ahead and just

smear this with some of my putty uh

and then we’ll just stick it on over the

seams then so that’ll keep it up there

that’s how you do it for the the paper

tape anyway so anyway um let me

gotta find my putty knife now

all right so i’m just going to go ahead

and put some of my putty on

okay

now we can just stick that on

gonna look amazing

okay one last little piece

and i’m just cutting this with scissors

you know nothing fancy

see that just kind of holds everything

so that you have

a nice uh seam because if you don’t put

that stuff down then it it’s harder to

hide the seam

okay so i kind of want to just

not do much here i want to kind of just

put it on like that

and cover all the you know cover up up

that fiber tape

like that okay

like that

and then basically what you’re gonna do

now okay and i’m unfortunately gonna

have to

call this the video because i’m actually

cutting this wall out for my remodel uh

but that’s how you do that okay and then

now what you do is you need to let it

dry okay let it dry then come back and

sand it a little bit just really really

light right use a fine sandpaper and be

prepared you want to wear a mask because

it’s going to get dusty and then you

sand that okay and then you come back

and uh lay put down a uh another

uh coat and kind of smooth it out smooth

it out okay

and then they actually you know most

walls have a little bit of texture on it

and they actually sell stuff uh

some texture and let me go grab that can

i’ll just show you what i have

so it’s called uh orange peel orange

peel texture and you actually actually

has a dial on it that you can dial it

in to make to match your texture because

each texture is a little bit different

because

uh sometimes it’s because you just got a

different person doing the doing the

texturing and they lay it on thick or

they lit on thin or

anyway sometimes they lay it on really

thick to cover up a bad

drywall job but anyway so you want to

get something like this once it’s where

you want it and it looks smooth

then you just spray this stuff on and

then let it dry and then you paint over

it and it’ll look amazing so

i apologize that i can’t complete this

to kind of show you the the final

project but

uh that’s all that’s all it is you want

to get that backing in there and then

cut a piece and

and put it inside there this is the best

success that i’ve had they do sell like

i said

drywall patches i haven’t had good luck

with them maybe they’ve gotten better

this is how i always do it if i got a

bigger hole to patch so

anyway i hope this was helpful for you

thanks for watching and god bless you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

