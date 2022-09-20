How To Patch a Hole in Drywall [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?
How to Patch a Hole in Drywall
You’ll need
A putty knife
Joint compound or spackle
For a larger hole you’ll also need;
Wood for backing
Piece of spare drywall
Drywall screws
Joint tape
Can of Orange Peel Texture
Transcript provided by YouTube:
hey kids nice to see you again so i’m
right in the middle of my kitchen
remodel so a little buried with that but
i thought i’d take the time to show you
how to repair
drywall you know if you have drywall or
sheetrock right same thing if you have
different size holes this is like a
pinhole from a nail that you’ve removed
uh and then this is from one of those
sheetrock anchors i removed that and
then i punched a hole in here too to
show you how to do that
uh you know and if you live in an
apartment and you want to get your
deposit back it’s a good idea to know
how to at least finish at least do that
you can probably even hardly see that
but because it casts a shadow it draws
your attention to it if you can just
fill it in with uh
the mud then that would uh or spackle
there’s different things they call it
different things but um anyway to not
draw your eye to it you can probably get
away with that um so anyway i’ll walk
you through that but before we do i have
a dad joke for you and this is actually
sent in uh by one of my uh subscribers
um and i apologize for not giving you
credit because i just don’t have the
bandwidth right now to actually look
back and see who said it but i thought
it was clever
did you hear about the banana
that got acquitted
yeah he got out on a peel
ah so anyway uh let’s get started
all right so basically all you need for
these smaller holes uh
is a putty knife of some sort and then i
actually use this uh type of stuff not
necessarily this brand but that this
type of thing this is actually what they
use
uh what the pros use when they um spray
the texture on something like this a
variation of this i i haven’t had great
luck with uh the spackle it kind of
shrinks and doesn’t really do a good job
so and i’ve had great good great luck
with this so i’m just gonna
take a little bit
and just smear it in here
and you want to kind of clean up around
it because it it’s going to take away
from the texture if you don’t
so that’s
about as simple as it gets for that and
then you could even just leave that and
at least it doesn’t draw your eye to it
right um and you might get away with
that in your
apartment and a lot of times apartments
walls are white and so it it’ll blend
right in okay so now for this one the
one that’s a little bit bigger we want
to just use a little bit bigger
mud like that
okay
and again you want to kind of clean up
around it because if you if you leave
that there and it hardens you can see
where you you can see where you uh
where you put the body in you can see
your putty putty knife marks so
kind of like that and you can just let
that dry overnight if you want to do a
really good job you come back and just
sand it really lightly and then come
back in and fill it in again until it
looks
until you’re good with it okay this
one’s a little more tricky because it’s
a bigger hole
and i’ve seen some of the patches that
they sell out there i’ve never had good
luck with it myself and so what i do
is i cut this out a little bit bigger i
just make it a square
uh hole there and then i i use a piece
of sheetrock
and you can buy them in smaller sheets
this is i think a two by two okay
uh and then you’re just going to cut out
your piece and we’re going to put it in
there but what you need to do
um and i’ll walk you through that
is so we’re going to cut it out and then
you’re going to put some sort of backing
on there we’re gonna need to put uh you
know scrap wood back there if you use
like
you know a cheap wood it’ll probably
splinter on you it’d be best to use like
a a scrap piece of plywood because
plywood won’t splinter and then you just
put it back there and then you screw it
in like that and so i’ll walk you
through that though so here we go
okay so
this is a drywall knife it’s real sharp
and work great for cutting into drywall
there’s different ways you could do this
if you didn’t have one of these you
could get
uh an x-acto knife you know um like
like this
and you could cut through it with that
it’s a little harder but this will
this will go through it a lot faster
okay so basically i’m just gonna go
kind of get it started
[Music]
okay
[Music]
just trying to make it somewhat of a
square shape you know it doesn’t have to
be exactly square but it’ll just make it
a lot easier than trying to match that
hole there
[Music]
not much of a square there that’s it
[Music]
okay
pretty close to a square and that will
just be that much easier to
to cut a piece that’ll fit inside there
okay so now i’m just going to take this
and cut a piece of out of here once i
measure that and then we’ll put that in
there but again we got to get some
backing so let me go find some backing
for it
okay so here’s what i came up with this
is my plywood just a couple little
pieces to put in here that’ll go in the
back so what i’m going to do is i’m just
going to take this one right i got two
pieces and i’m going to stick it in here
and back behind okay
like that okay and then i’m gonna put a
screw in here and a screw in here and
then i’m gonna do the same thing on the
other side okay
um you probably heard my dogs now tap
tapping around they just came in from
the outside so that’s what that noise is
in case you’re wondering all right
okay so let’s go ahead and attach this
in here
just like that
might get a different angle for you
maybe so you can actually see it so yeah
let’s do that i’m gonna move the camera
okay let’s try this here hopefully you
can see it
i’m basically gonna do that
put that there
we’re gonna skirt right into there
okay just like that and then i’ll go
ahead and put another one here
to hold this side
see and so that plywood it’s called
plywood because it’s made up of a bunch
of plies in case you didn’t know that
but it keeps it from splintering if you
use just regular wood and especially a
small piece like this and you went
through it it might crack and splinter
okay so that’s why it’s best to use this
and we’re gonna go ahead and attach the
other one here
on the bottom side just need something
that uh for our
for our new piece of sheetrock to
attach to okay
okay that’s beautiful actually so
and now we’re just going to cut the
we’re going to measure this and cut a
little piece that’s going to go right in
there and then we put a screw into there
through the new piece and a screw into
there and then we’ll we’ll clean it up
okay so i just went ahead and cut this
piece out it’s pretty close i might have
to shave off a little bit it looks like
ah
you know what it’s so close it’s kind of
nice to have a fairly tight fit you
don’t want to get it too close but i
just cut it out with my x-acto knife and
so i’m just going to shave it down a
little bit
just like that
and there is a front and a back to to
sheet rock or drywall you can tell that
this is the
the good paper the brown paper is the
the side that goes on the inside
there we go doesn’t look too pretty
right now right but
but it will so that’s that
now we’re going to take a
couple screws and put them in here
okay
okay and we want to make sure those
holes are in or the screws
are sunk in because we don’t want them
sticking up
make sure that they’re at least down a
little bit they don’t have to be down
a ton but
okay so that’s that
and now i’ll show you the next step
okay so on these seams here you don’t
want to just mud this i mean you could
if you in a pinch if you didn’t have
this it wouldn’t be the end of the world
but the nice thing about this so this is
regular just paper this is just a paper
that uh drywallers will use or
sheetrockers will use and that you’ll
put some mud on it and just put it up
there that’s one way to do it
here’s another way
you got this uh
fiber fiber tape i think is what it’s
called and it’s got a little stick em to
it and you just cut little pieces and
we’re just gonna cover up those seams
because that’ll help hide that seam
uh when we go ahead and put the mud on
so let me cut some pieces and i’ll i’ll
stick those on
okay so that my tape’s pretty
old i think the last time i used this
was probably five years ago so it’s kind
of lost it’s sticking so normally you
just take this and you just stick it up
here and it’ll stick
that one kind of stuck this one i can’t
get it to stick so what we’re gonna do
rather than buy new fiber tape is i’m
just gonna go oh look that one kind of
stuck too i’m gonna go ahead and just
smear this with some of my putty uh
and then we’ll just stick it on over the
seams then so that’ll keep it up there
that’s how you do it for the the paper
tape anyway so anyway um let me
gotta find my putty knife now
all right so i’m just going to go ahead
and put some of my putty on
okay
now we can just stick that on
gonna look amazing
okay one last little piece
and i’m just cutting this with scissors
you know nothing fancy
see that just kind of holds everything
so that you have
a nice uh seam because if you don’t put
that stuff down then it it’s harder to
hide the seam
okay so i kind of want to just
not do much here i want to kind of just
put it on like that
and cover all the you know cover up up
that fiber tape
like that okay
like that
and then basically what you’re gonna do
now okay and i’m unfortunately gonna
have to
call this the video because i’m actually
cutting this wall out for my remodel uh
but that’s how you do that okay and then
now what you do is you need to let it
dry okay let it dry then come back and
sand it a little bit just really really
light right use a fine sandpaper and be
prepared you want to wear a mask because
it’s going to get dusty and then you
sand that okay and then you come back
and uh lay put down a uh another
uh coat and kind of smooth it out smooth
it out okay
and then they actually you know most
walls have a little bit of texture on it
and they actually sell stuff uh
some texture and let me go grab that can
i’ll just show you what i have
so it’s called uh orange peel orange
peel texture and you actually actually
has a dial on it that you can dial it
in to make to match your texture because
each texture is a little bit different
because
uh sometimes it’s because you just got a
different person doing the doing the
texturing and they lay it on thick or
they lit on thin or
anyway sometimes they lay it on really
thick to cover up a bad
drywall job but anyway so you want to
get something like this once it’s where
you want it and it looks smooth
then you just spray this stuff on and
then let it dry and then you paint over
it and it’ll look amazing so
i apologize that i can’t complete this
to kind of show you the the final
project but
uh that’s all that’s all it is you want
to get that backing in there and then
cut a piece and
and put it inside there this is the best
success that i’ve had they do sell like
i said
drywall patches i haven’t had good luck
with them maybe they’ve gotten better
this is how i always do it if i got a
bigger hole to patch so
anyway i hope this was helpful for you
thanks for watching and god bless you
