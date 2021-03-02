Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / How To Prioritize Your Emotional Health

How To Prioritize Your Emotional Health

Finding practical ways to help boost your emotional health is incredibly beneficial to your overall health, mood and well being.

by

 

It’s no secret that our physical health is important. But, although often overlooked, so is our emotional health.

When our emotional health suffers, we may experience high blood pressure, chest pain or other physical symptoms that leave us feeling overwhelmed and unwell. However, with the busy lives we lead, emotional health often takes a backseat. And, this is something that needs to change. Finding practical ways to help boost your emotional health is incredibly beneficial to your overall health, mood and well being.

Face your fears

If something is bothering you, or if you are faced with a problem, don’t avoid the issue. We have all heard the saying, “knowledge is power,” and this rings true especially when faced with things that bring stress and unrest. Taking care of these aspects in your life will help you feel better and stress less.

Exercise

Get up and get moving. Whether that be a stroll around the block, an extended run, or yoga; find something that works for you. If you have a friend or family member who will join you, that will help boost your mood and strengthen your emotional health even more.

Find your Passion

It is important to have something special that belongs to you. This should be something that brings you joy, and something that no one can take away from you. From reading, to volunteering, make sure to carve out time for a hobby that is important to you and your emotional health.

Indulge

While moderation is key, it is important to eat foods that not only feed your body but also your soul. So, if that means a big bowl of pasta, or a few fresh baked cookies, don’t deny yourself. The simple pleasures of food can be balanced with overall healthy eating habits and exercise.

Prioritize sleep

In order to help increase productivity, ensuring you get a good night’s sleep is key. You will likely wake with more energy and inspired to tackle your to do list. When we are tired and run down, the smallest task can feel overwhelming. This is why getting adequate rest is imperative to your emotional health.

Use the word “No”

It’s easy to say “yes” to everyone and everything. Even if that means it takes a toll on your emotional, and even physical, health. When too much piles up on our shoulders, we can crumble from the weight of it all. Don’t be afraid to say no to certain things and be cautious about how much you take on. And, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Taking care of your mind is just as important as caring for your body. What do you do to help with your emotional health?

This post was previously published on DrAllenLycka.com.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Dr. Allen Lycka

Dr. Allen Lycka has been acknowledged as one of the leading cosmetic dermatologists globally for three decades. A pioneer in cosmetic surgery, he helped develop laser-assisted tumescent liposuction - an advanced body sculpture technique, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery, an advanced means of removing skin cancer with 99% success. He has lived and practiced in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada since 1989. He’s written 17 books, 30+ academic papers and hosted the number one internet radio show in the world on cosmetic surgery – Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today. He is a co-founder of Doctors for the Practice of Safe and Ethical Aesthetic Medicine and founder of The Canadian Skin Cancer Association. He has won the prestigious Consumers Choice Award for Cosmetic Surgery for 16 consecutive years. In 2003, Dr. Lycka’s life changed drastically when he suddenly developed a right foot drop and then misdiagnosed as ALS (Lou Gehrig’s’ disease). Still, he maintained his status as a leading cosmetic doctor for 30 years.

Because of what he learned, he has co-authored the book The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life with Harriet Tinka, a former fashion model and Woman of Distinction. He is also currently co-authoring two more books: one with Corie Poirier entitled, “bLU Talks Presents: Business, Life and the Universe” and one with Jack Canfield entitled, “Pillars of Success.” Acknowledged as a leading expert in Living A Fantastic Life and Turning Points, he is a transformational speaker, thought leader, life-changing coach, and mentor.

Dr. Lycka is happily married to Dr. Lucie Bernier-Lycka for 39 years, and they have four lovely daughters and seven beautiful grandchildren. He counts his family as his most important accomplishment. For more information, visit www.drallenlycka.com

