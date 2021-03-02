How To Prioritize Your Emotional Health

It’s no secret that our physical health is important. But, although often overlooked, so is our emotional health.

When our emotional health suffers, we may experience high blood pressure, chest pain or other physical symptoms that leave us feeling overwhelmed and unwell. However, with the busy lives we lead, emotional health often takes a backseat. And, this is something that needs to change. Finding practical ways to help boost your emotional health is incredibly beneficial to your overall health, mood and well being.

Face your fears

If something is bothering you, or if you are faced with a problem, don’t avoid the issue. We have all heard the saying, “knowledge is power,” and this rings true especially when faced with things that bring stress and unrest. Taking care of these aspects in your life will help you feel better and stress less.

Exercise

Get up and get moving. Whether that be a stroll around the block, an extended run, or yoga; find something that works for you. If you have a friend or family member who will join you, that will help boost your mood and strengthen your emotional health even more.

Find your Passion

It is important to have something special that belongs to you. This should be something that brings you joy, and something that no one can take away from you. From reading, to volunteering, make sure to carve out time for a hobby that is important to you and your emotional health.

Indulge

While moderation is key, it is important to eat foods that not only feed your body but also your soul. So, if that means a big bowl of pasta, or a few fresh baked cookies, don’t deny yourself. The simple pleasures of food can be balanced with overall healthy eating habits and exercise.

Prioritize sleep

In order to help increase productivity, ensuring you get a good night’s sleep is key. You will likely wake with more energy and inspired to tackle your to do list. When we are tired and run down, the smallest task can feel overwhelming. This is why getting adequate rest is imperative to your emotional health.

Use the word “No”

It’s easy to say “yes” to everyone and everything. Even if that means it takes a toll on your emotional, and even physical, health. When too much piles up on our shoulders, we can crumble from the weight of it all. Don’t be afraid to say no to certain things and be cautious about how much you take on. And, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Taking care of your mind is just as important as caring for your body. What do you do to help with your emotional health?

This post was previously published on DrAllenLycka.com.

