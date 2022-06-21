How To Restore a Bike [Video]

By Dad, How Do I
How to Restore a bike that has been neglected.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
hey kids
so today’s video is actually sponsored
by stay bill they have a new line of
bike products um and i’m gonna try those
out on a bike that uh my wife and i we
were out walking and somebody had set
their bike out there
uh
and said free so i’m like that’s kind of
a cool little bike so um i picked it up
and i’m gonna go ahead and try to clean
it up this one this particular one is a
bike cleaner and protectant
and then this one is a lubricant for the
chain um so it’s a new line and as you
know my brother did a video before with
stable
with their gas additives and he’s always
said great things about them i think
stable’s a good company and they wanted
to again support my channel so and
support what we’re trying to do on my
channel so
uh i thought yeah it would make sense to
go ahead and do another video with you
um so uh i do have a dad joke for you
before we get started so this is
actually kind of an original so
the unicycle kept asking the bicycle to
come out and play
but the bicycle was always too tired
ah so anyway let’s get started
okay so before we get started i just
wanted to show you what this looks like
this is what we got and i’m going to
kind of show you a little bit closer but
i wanted to walk you through that and
just kind of show that some guys are
doing some roofing
near my house so
you’ll hear some noise in the background
but just wanted to kind of show this to
you um yeah before
before we clean it up good so i’ll get a
little bit closer real quick
all right so as you can see it’s been
neglected quite a bit it’s uh pretty
funky so hopefully this will
this will clean up nice i think the
tires might even be need to be replaced
um because they look like they’re kind
of cracking a little bit so but we’re
gonna do our best to try to bring it
back to
pretty close to what it looked like when
it was new it should be pretty sharp i
think uh i think the first thing i’ll do
is i’ll probably hose it off
because there’s some mud on the tires
and stuff so
uh anyway i’ll just show you what that
looks like
[Music]
so
so it’s got that area too that looks
that should clean up pretty nice i think
this thing’s gonna look pretty cool when
we get done with it um you know it might
this uh product probably won’t take off
the rust if this uh
has obviously been left out in the rain
and so
we’re gonna do my best to to clean it up
but
um
yeah so we’ll see what what all it’s
able to take care of i think what i’ll
do now is i’m just going to take a towel
and wipe it all down and then we’ll come
back and we’ll apply that uh
that stay bill to it okay
this
and it says on the on this that you can
apply it to a rag or you can apply it
directly to it if it’s if uh if it’s
really dirty so we’re gonna go probably
go ahead and just apply it directly to
it
so you know what it feels like it feels
like a kind of like a wax almost like
it’s putting on a nice
finish for it as it’s cleaning it i like
that
and one of the things it says that it’s
able to do
is that it’s uh
you um
uh over time it’ll just you can just
kind of rinse it off and clean it and uh
so i think it puts on kind of like a
nice wax finish for you so let’s see
here see what it does to this here
okay so far it’s cleaning up actually
pretty nice here
just keep hitting it
obviously this thing’s been neglected it
was left out in the rain so but i think
we can get it to a point where it’s
going to look
a lot sharper
it’s kind of a cool little bike kind of
a retro look to it
yeah it’s a shame though it’s got some
white dots on it from somebody maybe
painted
painted something and it’s got some
overspray on it so
that’s a shame so i don’t think there’s
anything we can do about that but
we can at least get it clean
and then the the chain’s pretty rusted
too
so stable makes a product for that as
well
to to lubricate the chain so um we’ll do
that as soon as we get this
get this as clean as we can
i can’t complain too much it was free
right so if it’s free you know it’s kind
of hard to
poke holes in the thing right
so if you wanted to do a real thorough
job right you could take this apart
um
and then kind of clean it and put it
back
so you can get into every little nook
and cranny
which i might end up doing
but again it’s a free bike so
i don’t know how much time i’m going to
spend on it we’ll see here
yeah it’s a shame see these are all
rusted so you could you know um they
make spray paint that kind of looks you
know it’s not going to be chrome but
it’ll be silver and you’ll you could uh
you could clean it up
clean that up pretty good if you just
took it apart and spray painted it
and i might end up doing that we’ll see
yeah it’s cleaning up pretty good and
like i said you can kind of feel that
it’s got a little bit of a finish to it
too so that will protect it too
so far so good
yeah these things are just too far gone
they’re too rusty i don’t think there’s
anything we can do about that nice thing
about this product too it says it works
on uh on tires too so we’ll try to clean
that up but as you can see if you can
see that see how it’s all cracked these
are all cracked so it’s just this thing
has just been
uh left out in the rain uh it’s kind of
cleaning that up though but
i don’t think it’s gonna
be able to restore it though
unfortunately
but this red will polish up nice here
uh it is removing the dirt but i don’t
think it can do anything about those
cracks in the
in the rubber unfortunately so we’ll uh
we may end up having to get a new
a new uh
a new tire on for both of them if we
wanted to go that far
it’s kind of a cool little bike i think
i don’t know it doesn’t have doesn’t
look like it has any gears
uh it just has you know probably a kick
back to break it um so there’s not much
to it which is probably a nice starter
bike for somebody
for an adult that maybe hasn’t ridden a
bike before
okay i’m not going to have you sit here
and just watch me
do this the whole time i might end up
like i said taking it apart but you
understand what i’m trying to do here
i’m trying to get this thing nice and
clean
and then i’ll show you what it looks
like when i get done
all right so it rained on me
[Laughter]
we haven’t had rain around here in
probably
close to a month and a half and it
rained yesterday so i i left this bike
out and actually it kind of maybe is a
good thing because you can see
where i cleaned it it’s all beading up
because that stuff is kind of like a wax
to protect it so
yeah so i think the bike actually looks
pretty good um
and then they actually have a another
product um
to keep your chain lubricated so i’m
gonna go ahead and add that right now
okay so here’s what i’m gonna be using
and then i have this
my bike upside down and there is an
inner seal on here that you have to
actually peel off
before you can do this and then you just
open it up
okay
and we’re just going to pedal
got to get the hang of it here
got to get a system going here
there we go
that should restore that thing pretty
good i think so
okay it looks like it’s pretty good
yeah so this is a lubricant too so you
could you could lubricate your wheel too
you know back here
as well
your sprockets
and in here
nice
okay
all right so you can see this particular
bike doesn’t have any gears so if you
had all those gears you could use this
for that too
okay so as you can see we basically
brought this uh bike back to life it
just needed a little tlc cleaned it all
up uh lubed it up and it should the
finish should stay stay good now with
that protectant on it um i just gotta
add a little air to the tires and and
it’s ready to ride
okay so what’d you think i thought that
the
the bike actually came out pretty well
um and this stuff really worked well
it’s it uh as you saw in the in the
video
you know when i went to clean it um
it was pretty funky uh first and so and
then the nice thing about this so this
not only cleans but then it leaves a
nice protectant on your on your bike
uh kind of like a wax and so you know we
actually had rain as you saw and
um it beat it up uh so i think that just
shows that the product is working kind
of unique that we had that opportunity
it wasn’t planned but uh anyway so you
got to see that and then also this
lubricant to be able to bring that chain
back too because that chain was so rusty
uh yeah so and it’s good to you know
have your chain
be lubed so that it can um
you know
you can pedal freely because if you
don’t then it’s gonna be stiff right so
um and i hope this video will actually
um i’ll probably end up doing a few more
videos now on bike related type things
um you know show you how to fix a flat
uh you know i
as time permits i’ll get to all this but
um and then how to put your chain back
on because people have asked how do you
do that and that’s if you’ve never done
it before
it might be a little complicated but it
really isn’t all that hard uh so i’ll
walk you through all that stuff uh as we
continue to put up these videos for you
so
i hope this was helpful for you thanks
for watching and god bless you
