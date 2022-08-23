How To Shave Your Legs | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

By Dad, How Do I

.

.

Hey Kids!

I want my channel to be a resource for anyone and everyone, so I am bringing in Kristine to show you how to shave your legs. Many thanks to Kristine’s husband, Ryan, in helping to film today’s video.

This video is sponsored by Lubriderm. When I mentioned that Lubriderm reached out to us, Kristine was excited because it is a product she uses in her regular routine.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hey kids nice to see you so today’s

video is how to shave your legs

and i’m going to bring in christine to

not something i do but we do want to

include this type of content on our

channel so that it’s a resource for

anybody and everybody to come in and

learn how to do

uh different things i also want to

remind you that my channel is uh

one way of doing things we’re trying to

show you one way one or two ways of how

to do stuff

uh it doesn’t mean it’s the only way

highway i’ve said that in another video

so just want to remind you of that

uh we’re just giving you one method of

doing things uh especially if you’ve

never had somebody show you uh so and

today’s video is actually sponsored by

lubriderm lubriderm reached out to me

and then this one will be with christine

um because

when she heard that lubriderm reached

out to us and wanted to sponsor a video

or two uh she was really excited because

it’s a that’s a product she uses a lot

and so and she’ll tell you about that um

when she does her video

so before we get to christine though i

do have a dad joke for you actually you

know i wouldn’t call it a dad joke it’s

just something you may not know about me

you know i’m really good at sleeping

i can do it with my eyes closed

so anyway here’s christine

hey everyone i’m christine and just like

my dad said today i’m going to show you

how to shave your legs

this can look like a two-step or a

three-step process the three-step

process looks like exfoliate a shave and

then

post-shave lotion

so

today mostly going to focus on the last

two steps so the process of shaving and

then post shave putting lotion on so

i’m also really grateful just like my

dad mentioned that today’s video is

brought to you by lubriderm because i’ve

used lubridoom for years especially post

shave and specifically i’ve used the

daily moisture lotion and the advanced

therapy lotion and i’m really excited to

talk to you about those as well

during the post shave portion of this

video alright let’s get started

okay so let’s get started

normally i just shave at the end of a

shower because that’s usually when your

hair on your legs are less coarse

because at the very end after it’s been

in hot water for a while for the sake of

this video and also when you’re first

starting off this is probably the best

way to go to have a tub with some hot

water warm water

fill that part of the way so that way

you can splash some of it on your legs

again to help get the hair less coarse

so that’s the other leg

okay

so now they’re all nice and wet

and now i’m gonna put on some

shaving gel on my

legs okay so i’m actually gonna put

shaving gel on my legs now

all right so i’m gonna squirt in a

little bit oh that was a little more

than i was hoping for but it’ll still be

good it’ll have a good lather

look at that nice and foamy it’s gonna

put that on both of my legs i think i

put enough

foam yeah to get both of my legs

that way you have a nice moisture

barrier between

the razor and your skin

i’m just gonna show you just above the

knee for this video

okay

before i get to shaving let me show you

how to hold the razor

so i usually hold it

with my index finger here

at the top so that way i can go up i

watched a couple of other youtube videos

that said that you’re supposed to go

down

i’ve never done that so i’m just going

to show you the way that i’ve always

done it which is go up and then also the

lighter the better because the razor is

sharp

especially a brand new razor if you’re

brand new to shaving and you open up a

package the razor is going to be sharp

another key thing never go side to side

even thinking about that is making me

cringe um you’re always going to want to

go up

or down

also when you’re coming up like around

your knee or around your ankles let’s

say

um you want to have your knee bent so

that way you don’t get any cuts because

look when you flex it

it’s

all wrinkly so it’s hard to get the

shape across okay so let me go ahead and

show you

so i usually start at the bottom see my

fingers here and i’m going really

lightly up

and then i’m actually going to stop here

some people like to just go straight

normally in the shower i’m able to go

straight around

the tub i’m just going to then stop

there

drag up once you’ve done a couple of

those i

dip my razor in the water

all right i’m just gonna keep going

around

like so

and same with the backs of my legs

dip it back in the water

go to the other side

[Music]

see how i’m going nice and light

not i’m barely putting any pressure

on my leg

and around

i think i got yup

all of it

all right let me just go ahead and show

you how to do the knee normally again

when i’m in the shower i have it bent

and

just go up and around

around

okay missed a little bit

all right

i’m gonna go ahead and do the same thing

with the other leg

start at the bottom pull up with my

index finger there

again i usually go long strokes

i’ve seen other people

do it with a lot shorter strokes this is

just again the way that i’ve done it the

only place i really do short strokes is

with my knee

basically what i’ve learned this past

week is there’s so many different ways

to shave your

legs short again and stubby around with

my knee bent

to keep me from getting any cuts

okay

and that’s pretty much how you do it

because all you have to do now then is

take your warm water at the bottom of

your tub and

rinse that off

again much easier when you’re in the

shower

to do this

did i get everything nope i see it a

little bit there’s a little bit of

okay i think i got it all all right so

now let’s go ahead and pat dry and then

we’ll move on to the next step which is

applying lubriderm lotion

so now i’m going to pat my skin dry

post shave

i’ve always been told to pat dry not rub

again i couldn’t tell you why

okay and which brings us to post shave

care which i typically use lubriderm

um so this is my go-to for everyday the

lubriderm daily moisture lotion

i use this after pretty much every time

i shave year-round around

and then i also will sometimes use the

advanced therapy lotion during the

winter when my skin’s especially dry i

mean to be honest there are times during

the summer that i’ll also use this when

my

skin is a little drier than normal so

anyway pick whatever is best for you

i’ll show you how to use both just so

that way you can see the consistency

so

here is the daily moisture lotion which

i’ll use on my

left yes my left leg

all right so here’s the consistency of

it you can see how it’s lightweight

and then i’ll go and put it on my legs

so you can see how quickly it absorbs

and

i especially like this because it’s

non-greasy

i prefer my lotions

to be nice and lightweight and while

also being highly moisturizing

all right so there’s that one

now on my right leg i’ll go ahead and

use the advanced therapy lotion

and i’ll show you the consistency you

can see how it’s a little bit thicker

than the daily moisture lotion but again

you’ll see it’s also not

greasy and it will absorb really quickly

i heard my shoulder pop but

okay

am i elbow popping yikes

and i’ll use the excess here on my hands

okay so i hope this video was helpful

and

now you can go out and shave your legs

on your own all right now i’m going to

throw it on back to my dad thanks

everyone

okay thank you christine i hope that was

helpful for all of you again i don’t uh

it’s not something i do so

but we do want to include

things in on my videos that i don’t know

how to do either i don’t know how to do

or i just

don’t need to do

so

uh yeah so we’ll just continue on with

that and keep

adding all these different uh resources

for you to my channel so

i hope that was helpful for you thanks

for watching and god bless you

