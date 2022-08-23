How To Shave Your Legs | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

By Dad, How Do I
.
.
Hey Kids!
I want my channel to be a resource for anyone and everyone, so I am bringing in Kristine to show you how to shave your legs. Many thanks to Kristine’s husband, Ryan, in helping to film today’s video.
This video is sponsored by Lubriderm. When I mentioned that Lubriderm reached out to us, Kristine was excited because it is a product she uses in her regular routine.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
hey kids nice to see you so today’s
video is how to shave your legs
and i’m going to bring in christine to
show you how to do that because that’s
not something i do but we do want to
include this type of content on our
channel so that it’s a resource for
anybody and everybody to come in and
learn how to do
uh different things i also want to
remind you that my channel is uh
one way of doing things we’re trying to
show you one way one or two ways of how
to do stuff
uh it doesn’t mean it’s the only way
right so it’s not dad’s way or the
highway i’ve said that in another video
so just want to remind you of that
uh we’re just giving you one method of
doing things uh especially if you’ve
never had somebody show you uh so and
today’s video is actually sponsored by
lubriderm lubriderm reached out to me
and i did another video with me in it
and then this one will be with christine
um because
when she heard that lubriderm reached
out to us and wanted to sponsor a video
or two uh she was really excited because
it’s a that’s a product she uses a lot
and so and she’ll tell you about that um
when she does her video
so before we get to christine though i
do have a dad joke for you actually you
know i wouldn’t call it a dad joke it’s
just something you may not know about me
you know i’m really good at sleeping
i can do it with my eyes closed
so anyway here’s christine
hey everyone i’m christine and just like
my dad said today i’m going to show you
how to shave your legs
this can look like a two-step or a
three-step process the three-step
process looks like exfoliate a shave and
then
post-shave lotion
so
today mostly going to focus on the last
two steps so the process of shaving and
then post shave putting lotion on so
i’m also really grateful just like my
dad mentioned that today’s video is
brought to you by lubriderm because i’ve
used lubridoom for years especially post
shave and specifically i’ve used the
daily moisture lotion and the advanced
therapy lotion and i’m really excited to
talk to you about those as well
during the post shave portion of this
video alright let’s get started
okay so let’s get started
normally i just shave at the end of a
shower because that’s usually when your
hair on your legs are less coarse
because at the very end after it’s been
in hot water for a while for the sake of
this video and also when you’re first
starting off this is probably the best
way to go to have a tub with some hot
water warm water
fill that part of the way so that way
you can splash some of it on your legs
again to help get the hair less coarse
so that’s the other leg
okay
so now they’re all nice and wet
and now i’m gonna put on some
shaving gel on my
legs okay so i’m actually gonna put
shaving gel on my legs now
all right so i’m gonna squirt in a
little bit oh that was a little more
than i was hoping for but it’ll still be
good it’ll have a good lather
look at that nice and foamy it’s gonna
put that on both of my legs i think i
put enough
foam yeah to get both of my legs
that way you have a nice moisture
barrier between
the razor and your skin
i’m just gonna show you just above the
knee for this video
okay
before i get to shaving let me show you
how to hold the razor
so i usually hold it
with my index finger here
at the top so that way i can go up i
watched a couple of other youtube videos
that said that you’re supposed to go
down
i’ve never done that so i’m just going
to show you the way that i’ve always
done it which is go up and then also the
lighter the better because the razor is
sharp
especially a brand new razor if you’re
brand new to shaving and you open up a
package the razor is going to be sharp
another key thing never go side to side
even thinking about that is making me
cringe um you’re always going to want to
go up
or down
also when you’re coming up like around
your knee or around your ankles let’s
say
um you want to have your knee bent so
that way you don’t get any cuts because
look when you flex it
it’s
all wrinkly so it’s hard to get the
shape across okay so let me go ahead and
show you
so i usually start at the bottom see my
fingers here and i’m going really
lightly up
and then i’m actually going to stop here
some people like to just go straight
normally in the shower i’m able to go
straight around
the tub i’m just going to then stop
there
drag up once you’ve done a couple of
those i
dip my razor in the water
all right i’m just gonna keep going
around
like so
and same with the backs of my legs
dip it back in the water
go to the other side
[Music]
see how i’m going nice and light
not i’m barely putting any pressure
on my leg
and around
i think i got yup
all of it
all right let me just go ahead and show
you how to do the knee normally again
when i’m in the shower i have it bent
and
just go up and around
around
okay missed a little bit
all right
i’m gonna go ahead and do the same thing
with the other leg
start at the bottom pull up with my
index finger there
again i usually go long strokes
i’ve seen other people
do it with a lot shorter strokes this is
just again the way that i’ve done it the
only place i really do short strokes is
with my knee
basically what i’ve learned this past
week is there’s so many different ways
to shave your
legs short again and stubby around with
my knee bent
to keep me from getting any cuts
okay
and that’s pretty much how you do it
because all you have to do now then is
take your warm water at the bottom of
your tub and
rinse that off
again much easier when you’re in the
shower
to do this
did i get everything nope i see it a
little bit there’s a little bit of
okay i think i got it all all right so
now let’s go ahead and pat dry and then
we’ll move on to the next step which is
applying lubriderm lotion
so now i’m going to pat my skin dry
post shave
i’ve always been told to pat dry not rub
again i couldn’t tell you why
okay and which brings us to post shave
care which i typically use lubriderm
um so this is my go-to for everyday the
lubriderm daily moisture lotion
i use this after pretty much every time
i shave year-round around
and then i also will sometimes use the
advanced therapy lotion during the
winter when my skin’s especially dry i
mean to be honest there are times during
the summer that i’ll also use this when
my
skin is a little drier than normal so
anyway pick whatever is best for you
i’ll show you how to use both just so
that way you can see the consistency
so
here is the daily moisture lotion which
i’ll use on my
left yes my left leg
all right so here’s the consistency of
it you can see how it’s lightweight
and then i’ll go and put it on my legs
so you can see how quickly it absorbs
and
i especially like this because it’s
non-greasy
i prefer my lotions
to be nice and lightweight and while
also being highly moisturizing
all right so there’s that one
now on my right leg i’ll go ahead and
use the advanced therapy lotion
and i’ll show you the consistency you
can see how it’s a little bit thicker
than the daily moisture lotion but again
you’ll see it’s also not
greasy and it will absorb really quickly
i heard my shoulder pop but
okay
am i elbow popping yikes
and i’ll use the excess here on my hands
okay so i hope this video was helpful
and
now you can go out and shave your legs
on your own all right now i’m going to
throw it on back to my dad thanks
everyone
okay thank you christine i hope that was
helpful for all of you again i don’t uh
it’s not something i do so
but we do want to include
things in on my videos that i don’t know
how to do either i don’t know how to do
or i just
don’t need to do
so
uh yeah so we’ll just continue on with
that and keep
adding all these different uh resources
for you to my channel so
i hope that was helpful for you thanks
for watching and god bless you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock