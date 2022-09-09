How to Shift From ‘Groan up’ to Grown up

Do you wake up each morning feeling inspired by your life or has life become more of a drag? Today’s guest guides you to be a responsible adult without letting go of your dreams and vitality!

Being a grown up can be challenging in many ways. One way many of my clients struggle is feeling the weight of responsibility. Life can become a drag when your time is full of taking care of a home, family, your body and work!

How is life feeling for you these days?

Do you feel the spark of aliveness, or have things become bland?

Today’s Man Alive Podcast Guest, Kenneth Mossman, is here to help. Kenneth is an executive and personal coach who specializes in supporting men to be grown ups, rather than groan ups! He knows you can wake up your mojo and enjoy your life! With over thirty years of coaching and a life of pursuing his passions, Kenneth has an incredible wisdom about the process of being more vital and fulfilled.

In our delightful and meaningful conversation we discussed…

What integrated adulthood looks like and how to step into it

The importance of men learning to receive

The continuum of delight to responsibility

Ken is the epitome of a responsible and playful man. I highly suggest listening to this episode if you’re not having fun or following your dreams!

Ken Mossman is an executive and personal coach who’s specialized in working with men for almost two decades. He works with an international clientele from such diverse industries as finance, higher education, law, entertainment, medicine, venture capital, technology, entrepreneurship and the arts. Ken helps clients enhance their presence, focus and leadership by developing their capacity to respond creatively to whatever is presenting itself in the moment. He also helps men develop and master their emotional literacy, fluency and flexibility so they can connect and communicate with the people around them more powerfully.

By taking ownership of their own innate creativity and wisdom, Ken’s clients better lead, serve – and enjoy – their organizations, communities, businesses, families and, of course, their own lives. Ken has over thirty years of experience in facilitation, leadership and curriculum design. His coaching and leadership style is intuitive, incisive, irreverent, more than occasionally provocative – and always fun and engaging. He was a senior faculty member and curriculum designer for CTI and led their coach-training programs since 2005. He spent fifteen years as a leader and supervisor in CTI’s Certification Program. Ken has gained a reputation among his students and colleagues as a heart-centered, compassionate holder of a higher bar of learning. Having crashed and burned a number of times, (sometimes literally and at high-speed) Ken understands first-hand why the journey is so important to each man’s ultimate destination.

Previously published on shanajamescoaching.com