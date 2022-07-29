Support for Men in a Rapidly Changing World

It is not always easy for men to take care of themselves. Isolation and fear of being seen as weak keeps men from being healthy, happy and resourced. Lisa Hickey set out to change this when she founded the Good Men Project, one of the foremost resources for men in the world.

The world is changing at a rapidly accelerating rate and most of us are trying to keep up these days. There is a particular way I’ve seen men try to buck up and hold it all together. But without the support you need this could end up seriously harming, or even killing you. That is not what we want!

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest is a woman I admire greatly. She is a huge supporter of men and has created a way to reach and support millions of men. Lisa Hickey is the founder of the Good Men Project and CEO of Good Men Media. For more than a decade she has had her finger on the pulse of what men need, especially as times change. She brings together experts you can lean on to create a healthy life, body and relationships.

In this powerful conversation we covered…

Support for men in the pandemic and other isolating situations

Loosening cultural restrictions for men to talk about challenges and mental health

The possibilities for men beyond rigid gender roles

Lisa’s journey to create a resource for men that millions of people use every month

Lisa Hickey is CEO of Good Men Media, Inc. and Publisher of The Good Men Project, an online multi-media, cross-platform content site and conversation asking the question “What does it mean to be a good man in the 21st century?” The Good Men Project gets 3 million unique visitors a month and has been talked about by CNN, The Atlantic, The New York Observer, Newsweek, The Toronto Globe and Mail, The BBC, MSNBC, Sports Illustrated, Fox 25, and countless other mainstream media companies around the world.

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com