Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Wake Up Out of Mechanical Masculinity

Wake Up Out of Mechanical Masculinity

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by Leave a Comment

What do mechanical masculinity and mechanical orgasms have in common, and why do you want to expand beyond both? Listen to today’s Man Alive episode with Ed Frauenheim, co-author of Reinventing Masculinity: The Liberating Power of Compassion and Connection, to find out!

There is a lot of talk about masculinity these days. People are trying to figure out what is healthy vs. what is “toxic,” what is sovereign vs. what is self-centered.

On today’s Man Alive podcast my guest and I stumbled upon a different term — mechanical masculinity. (Spoiler alert: We also talked about mechanical orgasms.) Ed Frauenheim, co-author of four books, including the latest, Reinventing Masculinity: The Liberating Power of Compassion and Connection, is about connecting the dots between reinventing masculinity, organizations and society. He has been exploring masculinity through his writing and his own life experiences.

A recent heart attack was a wake up call for Ed. He realized that to be happy and supported he needed to step out of a traditional, or mechanical, masculine role. Without integrating a wider range of qualities and roles he knew he wasn’t going to survive.

In our conversation we discussed…

  • Expanding beyond a confined masculine model that focuses on providing, protecting, conquering, stoicism & competition
  • What it is possible when a man embraces the quality of surrender
  • How to move beyond mechanical to more expanded orgasms
  • How to replace the fear of dying with the more worthwhile fear of not living fully
  • The importance of managing wellness on the path toward success


Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Ed Frauenheim is about reinventing masculinity, organizations and society. And connecting the dots among the three. Ed is a writer, speaker and consultant who has focused on workplace, technology and culture matters for more than 25 years. His stories have been featured in Fortune, Wired and USA Today. Ed was senior director of content at Great Place to Work, the global consultancy that produces the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

He has co-authored four books. The latest is Reinventing Masculinity: The Liberating Power of Compassion and Connection. The book tells the story of how we are evolving from a cramped, unhealthy, outdated masculinity to one that frees us all to build a better, more inclusive future at home, at play, at work and in the world.

EdFrauenheim.com

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x