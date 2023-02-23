How to Shine Your Light More Brightly

If I were to ask you if you’re a creative person, what would you say? Some of you who are reading this will say “Yes”; some of you will say “No”.

Of the ones who say “No”, I’m gonna dispute that. I’m gonna say “Yes, you are.” And you’ll say, “No, I’m not. I haven’t got a creative molecule in my body. I don’t paint, I don’t draw, I don’t sculpt, I don’t write books or music. I’m not creative. Full stop.”

But, my friend, there are waaaaaaaaay more ways to be creative than just those “traditional” ones. Of course there are the obvious creative pursuits. Sewing, knitting, crochet, needlework etc. There are woodworking activities like carpentry, carving, or cabinet-making. There’s a wide range of other fun things like gardening, landscaping, interior design, architecture, painting, wallpapering, home decoration.

There’s dancing, singing, telling jokes, baking, cooking, acting. In being a mechanic or having a “knack” for taking things apart, fixing them, and putting them back together.

How you express yourself, what you do, what’s important to you, who you are – these are some of the ways in which your creativity manifests. There is creativity is being organised, and finding storage solutions with limited space. There’s creativity in problem-solving, in time management, in public speaking.

There’s creativity in having a brain that’s good with numbers, in being playful, in teaching, even in how you learn.

You are always creating, whether you think about it or not. You are always creating your world, your life. You create friendships, relationships, career paths, new interests. Everything about your essence, as you move from one moment to the next, is creating something. Whether it’s something wonderful or something painful, or something just for fun, you are always creating.

We are “creatures” of habit – in other words, we “create” our habits. And from those habits, we create our environments and our futures. Those habits are in our behaviour, what we do with our time, how we live our lives. They are the thoughts we think over and over again. We can keep habits we like, we can break the ones we don’t, and even in that, we are being creative – creating a new way of thinking, a new way of being. You are creating your life, one moment at a time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The more you think about everything you do as being creative, the more you will see your creative nature, and the power you have to cultivate and create more in your life than you thought possible.

The more you think of yourself as a creative being, and allow yourself to explore your creativity, the more you will feel a sense of freedom and fulfillment in your life.

Expressing yourself through your creativity, whether it’s in how you organise your paper clips and thumbtacks, or whether you paint magnificent works of art, is how you will get to know yourself in ways you never did before, and it will allow the rest of us to get to know the beauty that lies hidden deep inside you.

The more you open yourself up in this way, the more you let your light shine.

Take a little time today and think about all the ways in which you create your world and everything you put in it. I’m sure you’ll be surprised by how many you discover, no matter how creative you already are – or how creative you think you aren’t!

—

This post was previously published on Liberty Forrest’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock