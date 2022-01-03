How To Support a Grieving Loved One

Much of the time, we’re so busy living our lives that we forget that one day, we won’t be here anymore. The concept of death is inconceivable. One day a loved one is here with you, and you’re enjoying time together on this planet, and the next day they’re gone. Death often feels sudden, even if you knew that the person was ill and going to die. It’s because you can’t comprehend not having that individual around. It’s hard to envision not being able to call them on the phone, or see their face, or hold their hand. Death is a natural part of the life cycle, but it’s still difficult. It can be painful to watch someone you love grieving. You may want to jump in and help them. You can’t control their hurt as much as you want to make it better. Naturally, you want to be there in the best way you can and let them know that they’re supported. Here are some ways to be there for someone who is going through a loss.

Listen to their stories



After a person leaves the living world, their memory carries on. It can be helpful to talk about a loved one after they die. That way, their memory continues to live on. People tend to remember the good times after the person is gone. If you’re trying to be there for someone who has lost a person close to them, you can listen to their stories and appreciate them. Perhaps you remember being around during these times and can share the memories. It’s important to validate the person’s feelings and be there to listen. Even if you didn’t know the person who died, it’s probably helping your friend or loved one to talk about that person. By listening, you’re honoring that person’s memory.

Don’t try to fast forward the grief

There’s no correct way to grieve. It depends on the person’s perspective and how they process their loss. Everyone has a different timeline for grief. It may take years for the grief to lessen. It’s crucial to honor a person’s grieving process. You can’t tell them how to experience their loss. Even though it can be painful to watch your loved one suffering, don’t try to push it aside or insist that they get over it. Don’t try to get them to think about something else if they want to discuss the loss. It’s crucial to let your loved ones feel their feelings. They need to process their loss.

Offer grief resources

You can force someone to get better or stop being sad about a death in their family or the loss of someone close to them. What you can do is offer them mental health resources. It could be helpful articles about grief from BetterHelp. Perhaps you noticed a grief support group that might benefit them. All you can do is pass along the information. You can’t force them to look at it, but showing them that there are places to get support and help will let them know that you care. It’s not up to you to monitor your loved one’s healing process. They are in control of how they grieve and what they need to do to take care of themselves. However, offering resources is a great way to empower them to do just that.

Therapy can help a grieving loved one

You don’t have to be a loved one’s therapist, and that’s not your role. That’s what mental health professionals are for, so don’t assume that position. The best thing you can do for your grieving loved one is to be a friend. Take them out to coffee so they can talk with you. Hold them while they cry, or be there when they need to express their anger about their loss. But, if they need further treatment to process their feelings, that’s where a therapist comes in. You don’t have to counsel your friend through the grief process. If you have a loved one who is grieving, they may benefit from talking to a counselor. You can always suggest this to your friend or family member so they can get things off their chest. If you’re struggling with how to be there for a grieving loved one in your life, you can seek out therapy. Whether you see someone online or in your local area, counseling can be a wonderful environment to express your feelings and feel safe. Grief isn’t something you can change or “fix.” However, you can be supportive to your loved ones in their time of need. You can be a listening ear when they need someone to talk with and provide empathy during distressing times. Over time the grief will lessen, and they will begin to heal and enjoy life again.

