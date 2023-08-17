How to Use Your Self-Worth to Foster Guilt-Free Communication

Remember those times when you’ve bitten your tongue, fearing you’d upset someone or be branded as “difficult”?

I once left pens in the laundry, staining my wife’s clothes. When I did it again, I hid the mistake. Her disappointment stemmed not just from my lack of honesty but also my irresponsibility.

Be true to yourself, communicate assertively, respecting not just others, but yourself too.

Let’s unravel the intricate link between self-worth and assertive communication.

Understanding the Origins of Guilt

Societal Expectations & Their Influence

We’ve all grown up hearing various versions of the phrase, “Don’t be too loud,” or “Don’t be too demanding.”

Societal norms often paint a picture of the ideal communicator as someone who’s accommodating, which for many of us, translates to ‘stay silent and avoid conflicts’.

Some may take it further and think doormat.

The truth? This is not a one-size-fits-all world, and your voice is valid.

We can be accommodating without having to stay silent and avoid conflicts.

Personal Experiences & Their Long-Lasting Effects

Can you recall one time you spoke up and were shot down? These experiences, especially during our formative years, can shape our communication patterns.

Once, while sharing my experiences with ‘friends’ about our shared events, they told me to be quiet. I soon distanced myself from them.

In that circle, only physical prowess and seniority seemed to count. Not cool.

We inadvertently build walls, fearing a repeat of past hurts.

The good news? The past doesn’t dictate our future.

…

Establishing the Value of Your Needs

A simple truth: Your needs, thoughts, and feelings have the same weight as anyone else’s.

It’s not a competition.

Your desires are valid, not because of their magnitude or relevance to others, but simply because they’re yours.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Your needs are as important as anyone else’s.

Exercises to Recognize and Affirm Your Value

Take deep breaths, controlled breathing. Bring yourself to the present.

List some things you truly want in a personal or professional relationship.

No judgements.

Here are a few of mine for example:

1. Respect for Personal Boundaries

Clearly communicate your boundaries.

For instance, if you need an hour of alone, writing, or exercise time daily, express this need, and then ensure you take that time for yourself.

Without guilt.

2. Quality Time Together

Schedule weekly or bi-weekly “date nights” or outings.

It can be as simple as watching a movie together or taking a walk. The key is to be present, both mentally and emotionally.

While some might not enjoy movie nights due to the lack of conversation, my wife loves having laid-back picnics with a charcuterie board, good food, and engaging chats.

3. Open and Honest Communication

Create a safe space where both parties can express themselves without judgment.

Perhaps set aside a time each week for open dialogue, where anything and everything can be discussed.

I still have trouble with this but because wifey is more geared towards this, she can open up conversations, though with my reluctance, I break out of my shell and it’s gotten easier. It’s still tough, but each time, it’s easier. I truly appreciate this from her.

4. Clear Communication of Tasks and Expectations

This one is both professional and personal.

Schedule regular catch-ups with your supervisor, team, wifey, or mini-boss, to clarify roles, tasks, and any uncertainties. This proactive approach helps in setting clear expectations.

I’ve discovered that erring on the side of over-communication is often more beneficial than omitting even minor thoughts or actions. While some actions might be questioned, it ensures both parties are clear on expectations. This can also prevent unnecessary tasks, saving time and allowing energy to be channeled elsewhere.

My wife now sends me texts, outlining 2–3 tasks she’d like me to handle. Given our hectic schedules, it’s up to me to determine how to accomplish them, but I usually manage to get most done.

Now, remind yourself that these are valid and reasonable.

Repeat this exercise when doubts creep in. If it doesn’t work, re-evaluate and course correct.

…

Practical Steps for Guilt-Free Communication

Utilizing the “Pause and Reflect” Technique

In the heat of a discussion, emotions can cloud judgment. When you sense this happening, pause, take a deep breath, and reflect on the message you want to convey.

This allows you to communicate more calmly and clearly, reducing feelings of guilt that might arise from hasty words.

There’s no pill for regret.

Implement this by using phrases like, “Give me a moment to think,” or “Let me collect my thoughts.”

I continue to work on this, and sometimes struggle because revisiting discussions isn’t easy. However, I recognize that my wife values my effort, and it ultimately strengthens our relationship.

Practicing Active Listening

Communication isn’t merely speaking but also about listening. It’s a reciprocal exchange.

By actively listening to the other person, you ensure that you fully understand their perspective, which can help in crafting a more informed and assertive response.

Practice this by summarizing what the other person said before giving your take. For example, “If I understand correctly, you feel X about Y. Here’s what I think…”

Positive Self-Affirmations Before a Conversation

Before initiating a challenging talk, arm yourself with positive self-talk.

As simple as “I have the right to express what I feel,” can make a world of difference.

Practicing Assertiveness through Role-Playing

Partner up with a friend or try this in front of a mirror. Enact scenarios where you assertively communicate your needs. Remember, it’s not about being loud but being clear

Unless you’re my wife, then you are both.

Seeking Feedback Without Taking It Personally

Once you’ve conveyed your feelings, encourage the other person to share their perspective.

Listen actively.

If they offer feedback, see it as a chance to learn rather than a direct criticism.

At times, especially in challenging situations, I grapple with this.

Yet, pausing, reflecting, and welcoming feedback can be a chance for personal growth.

Blindspots can become evident in even the most minor interactions

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Final Thoughts

Embracing guilt-free communication isn’t an overnight affair.

It’s a journey filled with baby steps, occasional stumbles, and learning experiences.

But every conversation takes you closer to the day when you can freely express yourself, being respected and heard.

Start today. Affirm your worth daily, for the world needs your unique voice.

Don’t just whisper let it echo.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Rafael Garcin on Unsplash