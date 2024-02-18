Entemake Aman claims to be a super genius, because he is a member of the Olympiq and Mensa Associations, the theoretical threshold for Olympiq is 175 (SD 15). He claims that his IQ is between 199 (SD 16) because ‘he has done some IQ problems correctly that no one has ever done correctly’ on the SLSEI. Here he wants to explain some misconceptions about genius, about how geniuses think, the characteristics of different ranges of genius, and the conditions for genius success, and to help solve some doubts on IQ. We discusses IQ testing, high IQ societies, and the integrity of IQ assessments with Scott Douglas Jacobsen, emphasizing the need for accurate, secure testing methods and the societal implications of intelligence measurement.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: You reached out about a week ago. This began a longer series of correspondence together again. Let’s get your perspective on some of these topics raised. What is the basis for differently defined groups having different standard deviations? How is a different standard deviation helpful?

Entemake Aman: The current global IQ SD is 15. European and American IQ SD must be 15. I’m not sure about the IQ SD in other regions.

Jacobsen: Are Ronald Hoeflin and Paul Cooijmans the most legitimate in rigorous high intelligence associations and management?

Aman: The two of them have done a good job in ensuring the quality of members of giga society, Prometheus Society, Mega Society, etc. Both are very responsible. I think they are the two hardest working and most successful IQ test experts in the high IQ circle.

Jacobsen: Why focus on paper envelope IQ test?

Aman: I think testers who can submit paper emails are more loyal, which adds to the cost of multiple submissions. The High IQ Circle only accepts one or two submissions.

Jacobsen: Are answers leaked in Asia?

Aman: In China, answers to high IQ tests were leaked. According to my analysis and observation, the credibility of China’s high scores has declined since 2016.

Jacobsen: What defines a good statistician to you, a qualified one?

Aman: Possess in-depth knowledge of statistics.

Jacobsen: What are your opinions on the Mega Test and Titan Test, excluding the fact of being compromised tests now?

Aman: The Mega Test and Titan Test questions are highly scientific and authoritative. Its norm has millions of SAT or GRE scores used for statistics. It can measure the IQ of 160sd15 relatively accurately. The norm of IQ of 160 to 185sd15 is also relatively accurate. But it requires speaking English and some knowledge, which reduces the number of tests for people whose native language is not English, so the number of Asians with high IQs in mega society and prometheus is relatively small.

Jacobsen: What’s your assessment of the development of the Mega Test?

Aman: The norms of Mega Test are the most scientific and authoritative in the world. I think the IQ between 160 and 185sd15 in its norms is also accurate.

Jacobsen: Why do Americans seem to care the most in the world about IQ while still having cared much, much less about IQ than previous decades in their country?

Aman: The Prometheus Society accepts SAT scores from before 1995, indicating that most Americans will take an IQ test once in their lifetime. This also shows that it is easier for geniuses to enter prestigious American schools. The United States is also the country with the largest number of Mensa members. There are gifted classes in the United States, and IQ tests are mentioned in many American movies. Whether America’s enthusiasm for IQ testing has declined I don’t know.

Jacobsen: What about the fact that even with the plentiful old SAT and GRE scores considered never inferred above 160?

Aman: The IQ corresponding to the old SAT full score is about 160sd15. IQ scores after 160sd15 need to be calculated by IQ testing experts through rules and mathematical formulas and mapped to the area of 160 to 200sd15 of the normal distribution.

Jacobsen: Have you thought of asking a professional psychometrician in these areas for their expert opinion?

Aman: I thought it would be better to ask multiple IQ test experts who have in-depth knowledge of statistics.

Jacobsen: Any thoughts on the 2019 norms from Redvaldsen?

Aman: This is the first time I’ve seen this unique spec in decades. What we need to consider is the accuracy of the norm between 160 and 200sd15. I carefully looked at the calculation of the norm between 160 and 185sd15 on the current mega test official website. I think this is very scientific and reasonable. I believe that there must be people with IQs reaching 195SD15 in the current high-IQ circle (because the high-IQ circle has a history of several decades). In decades of history, only one person has received a perfect score on the Titan test (so this person’s IQ cannot be only 170sd16). Don’t be fooled by China’s super high IQ scores after 2016, at least two statisticians must agree before I can consider the 2019 standards accurate. I think most circles have upper limits on certain attributes of people, including circles with high IQs, so I still believe in the previous mega test norms.

Jacobsen: Who have been frauds in the Asian circles?

Aman: Some Chinese people deleted on WGD. I’m not interested in this now. I recommend that high-volume testing experts replace their IQ tests, preferably with paper envelope IQ tests.

Jacobsen: What are ways test makers can protect themselves?

Aman: I recommend not making the test questions public and only submitting IQ tests in paper envelopes. If the test has many super high scores, it is recommended to change the questions.

Jacobsen: What experts in community might be good to ask this?

Aman: Look for him among the world’s top school. Let world-renowned statisticians and psychometricians discuss it together.

Jacobsen: How can these formulas be used incorrectly?

Aman: I don’t know much about statistical formulas and need to contact a world-renowned statistician to check. However, I personally think that in-depth statistical knowledge is not required. For example, attributes related to human genes: height, we also use experts to map them to the normal distribution.

Jacobsen: What were main ways in which Asian test takers cheated?

Aman: If the liar has the answer, there are various ways.

Jacobsen: What are some other protections against tests being compromised?

Aman: Test authors can limit someone to only two commits. Some questions ask test takers to explain the logic of the question.

Jacobsen: What have Hoeflin and Cooijmans achieved in their time?

Aman: Hoeflin was the pioneer of the 160 to 185SD15 test, and Cooijmans did a good job in not making the test questions public. His website has many articles about high IQ. Both are honest and responsible.

Jacobsen: What tests of Cooijmans seems like the best?

Aman: To be honest, I haven’t read too many IQ questions about him.

Jacobsen: Do Christopher Michael Langan and Rick Rosner seem like the smartest measured people in the United States?

Aman: There are 330 million people in the United States, and their score is one in 100 million. So many people in the United States focus on IQ. I think the smartest people in America should have their IQ tested, so they are the two smartest people in America.

Jacobsen: What questions should these statisticians ask about high-range testing?

Aman: They should check whether statistics are used appropriately in the IQ range of 160 to 200.

Jacobsen: How does height map onto IQ as a concept?

Aman: Height and IQ are both determined by genes and conform to normal distribution, excluding patients with gigantism.

Jacobsen: What are other comparisons relevant to IQ?

Aman: It may include strength. Most of the attributes determined by genes may conform to the normal distribution.

Jacobsen: Are there any consequences for irresponsible people in these areas?

Aman: If people in this field are irresponsible, then this field has no meaning of existence.

Jacobsen: What IQ questions should be asked about Rosner and Langan – the bouncer geniuses? Obviously, media questions matter in relation to IQ with certain insane aspects of a person. In fact, ethics to the public in questioning tend towards ethics overcoming importance of IQ. Keith Raniere isn’t discussed as a genius much or for his high IQ. They talk about his crimes first. Rick gets obsessive; Langan makes crazy claims; Raniere commits crimes; vos Savant led the more normal life. Richard May dove into Daoism and poetry. Marilyn vos Savant and Richard May seem more rational than the others. Same with Chris Cole. All very high scorers on the Mega Test.

Aman: People with the highest IQs should study difficult mathematics problems. I suggest that they study the world’s most difficult mathematics problems. The media pays more attention to the achievements of geniuses or other shining points. For example, the media pays attention to the world’s most powerful chess masters and mathematicians.

Jacobsen: Who seems like the smartest in Europe?

Aman: Mislav Predavec.

Jacobsen: Any thoughts on Marco Ripa, Evangelos Katsioulis, Heinrich Siemens, Kenneth Ferrell, YoungHoon Kim, WenChin Sui, Marios Prodromou, Cường Đồng, Tomáš Perna, or Tom Chittenden?

Aman: Have not thought. But I’m more concerned about the results of people who submitted paper envelope IQ tests and Cooijman’s IQ tests.

Jacobsen: What do you think both a 47/48 on the Mega Test and a 48/48 on the Titan Test indicates about Rick Rosner?

Aman: I think it is his most valuable IQ score test. Because these two tests are well-known, scientific, and authoritative, and norm is also very good！

Jacobsen: What kinds of mathematical problems seem like the most difficult?

Aman: Questions that extremely require IQ are the most difficult, which is why the world-famous mathematician’s IQ is estimated to be the highest career!

Jacobsen: Could there be someone, like a Leonardo Da Vinci or a Newton, who amount to someone with the gigantism equivalent in IQ?

Aman: The two of them are giants in IQ, not gigantism. One of their IQs is 190 and the other is 180!

Jacobsen: What seems to explain the lack of women in these higher end IQ societies? The ones with higher rarities.

Aman: Women also have geniuses. For example, two women scored 46 points on the mega test, both appearing to be submitting for the first time! IQ may be determined by the X chromosome, because women have one more X chromosome than men, and genius requires an X chromosome mutation, so they are less likely to have a higher IQ than men.

Jacobsen: For the purposes of this interview, I interviewed several editions of the World Genius Directory over the years. When I analyze the individuals in the World Genius Directory, I can tell you. Several have been removed over the years and do not exist on the current listing anymore. This likely isn’t everyone. However, I found the following people on prior versions and not on a current one, as of December 30, 2023: Alessandro Giona, Amro Mously, Antonio Enemuwe, Barry Beanland, Brandon Taylor, Brenda Williams, Brennan Martin, Chikako Majima, Christina Streich, Corinna Mazzillo, Danyang Sun, Dawid Skrzos, Divyaanand Sinha, Dusko Jelaska, Ellis Reppo, Eric Leavitt, Felix Veilleux-Juillet, Fengzhi Wu, Frank Aiello, Frederik Pannecoucke, Gareth Rees, Georgios Elias, Glenn Alden, Goh Minakawa, Gregor Torinus, Hankyung Lee, Hever Gutiérrez, Hohyeon Kim, James Gordon, Johnathan Machler, Jorge Del Fresno, Jorge Montero, José Molinero, Junxie Huang, Wajung Kim, Kamil Tront, Katsuo Matsudaira, Katsutaka Iijima, Kentaro Chiba, Kimmo Kostamo, Kohtaro Harakawa, Konstantinos Ntalachanis, Koutarou Oono, Lee Hankyung, Li Yulia, Luca Farinelli, Marc Nydegger, Masahiro Suzukawa, Matthew Hall, Michael Fekade, Michael Stokes, Michalis Kamprianis, Miroslav Radojevic, Mohammed Jabri, Nasrudin Salim, Nikola Stojicevic, Okay Karakas, Panos Karabelas, Patrick Zimmerschied, Paul Nachbar, Prof Felipe Dantas, Robert Bigdowski, Sadaharu Ohgane, Samuel Harris, Sanghyun Cho, Shalom Dickson, Shojiro Kanazawa, Spandan Chowdhury, Stevan Damjanovic, Steven Elliott, Steven Michaels, Taha Malubhaiwala, Takahiro Kiyoshi, Takehiro Komyo, Tej Abhilash, Theo Leworthy, Tommi Laiho, Tsuneo Takase, Vedran Glisic, Wungging Chan, Yan Detao, Yang Zhang, Yasuhiro Kudo, Yoshiyuki Takano. What seem like the reasons individuals might be removed from such a listing? [Ed. Since then, potentially an alert, some names may have been put back on it. If so, you’re welcome.]

Aman: There could be several reasons for this, it could be that the WGD website is compromised and there is no backup name. But I know the reasons why the results of two people were deleted, and one of them was also deleted by the Olympiq Association. The score of another person is the current upper limit of the score in the high IQ circle (Mislav Predavec can only be ranked second, formerly mislav predavec ranked first). I suggest you ask the founder of WGD directly.

Jacobsen: One of your introductions, sincere as it was, proclaimed a sincere desire to become famous and wanting me to make you famous. I doubt I can do that in full. Also, you wanted to become famous like Christopher Michael Langan. As a North American, I can tell you. He isn’t that famous. He’s a minor figure with occasional reappearances with re-discovery by new generations of mostly young guys. More than anything, he is infamous. How would you like to become famous while avoiding infamy?

Aman: I didn’t know that Christopher Langan was notorious. I only knew that he was the smartest person in America. I can be on the international news because of my genius IQ. Do more good deeds, be a good person, study hard, and use my high IQ on the right path to contribute to society.

Jacobsen: What would be a nice new kind of IQ test item type?

Aman: Innovative, scientific, and authoritative. The author has knowledge of spiritual psychology and has a very high IQ.

Jacobsen: Do you think it’s reasonable for brain scands to replace IQ tests in the future?

Aman: I don’t know this, but I heard that the amount of gray matter in the brain is related to IQ, and the degree of selfishness of a person is also related to the gray matter in the brain. You can search it on Google.

Jacobsen: I note individuals who get found out as cheaters in community tend to disappear within the high-IQ communities. Is that your observation too? They get removed from listings and lose all credibility, naturally.

Aman: At present, some false scores in the high-IQ circle have not been discovered because there is no evidence. So now I only focus on the paper envelope IQ test and Cooijmans test scores.

Jacobsen: Where do you think the central processing for general intelligence is housed in the brain?

Aman: Gray Matter.

Jacobsen: Do you think computers will match human general intelligence?

Aman: No, because of lack of emotion and soul.

Jacobsen: If so, when do you think computers will match and even surpass human intelligence?

Aman: Lack of awareness. Can’t surpass humans in terms of G factor.

Jacobsen: Do you think machines will integrate with the human mind? Evangelos in his interview years ago with me said that he believed there’s no limit to the integration between humans and machines.

Aman: Can be fused, increase the speed of human thinking, so that humans are no longer tired and may not need to sleep.

Jacobsen: In this sense, can human beings be considered an advanced form of machine, an evolved biological machine?

Aman: Humans are not machines; biological machines also need electricity to survive. My guess is that biological machines may not get sick.

Jacobsen: What do you think drove human evolution to emphasize intelligence so much in humans?

Aman: Natural selection, genetic mutation.

Jacobsen: Ignoring the smartest person in history, who do you think is the most interesting genius in history?

Aman: Newton was famous in many fields, but he never got married.

Jacobsen: How are you defining emotions?

Aman: Emotions are moods, and bad emotions can bring you bad luck. I offended someone in my birth year because of my bad mood, which resulted in my bad luck.

Jacobsen: How are you defining the soul?

Aman: The soul may be related to quantum, and the experiment of quantum entanglement shows that the soul may exist. Soul creates consciousness.

Jacobsen: Why can’t computers surpass humans in g factor?

Aman: Because the g factor is related to the DNA on the X chromosome, the G factor is a reaction of consciousness, and the computer has no consciousness or soul.

Jacobsen: What if the apparent g factor is, in fact, not general in any real sense and only seems general? In that, it is not a general factor. It is an illusion of a general cognitive ability.

Aman: The G factor is not memory or logical reasoning ability. Because of Shakespeare, Mozart also has a high G factor. G-Factor is an inspiration. We should use the G factor to make innovative inventions that contribute to society, such as studying mathematics.

Jacobsen: What seems like the evolutionary importance of a g factor?

Aman: It is precisely because humans evolved into high G factors that humans created all civilizations.

Jacobsen: What is your favourite part about Mensa?

Aman: Mensa has real-name inspection and proctoring, so it is almost guaranteed that all members have IQs above 148sd24.

Jacobsen: If a person who takes a test knows the test-taker, does this seem like a conflict of interest to you?

Aman: There is a little bit of presence. Testing may be discussed.

Jacobsen: If a person who is graded as having a certain IQ score, and if that person knows the individual scoring them or giving their IQ score, does this seem like a conflict of interest to you?

Aman: If the question maker has a very high IQ and the question is authoritative and scientifically recognized, I think the question maker will be honest and responsible. I don’t pay much attention to low-authority IQ test scores.

Jacobsen: How did you offend someone in your birth year?

Aman: In China, 12.24…48…60 is the year of birth. When I was 24 years old，When I was supposed to sleep in the dormitory, I hammered the wall with my hand because I was in a bad mood. Offended a little person.Later, due to a series of reasons, I got very bad results.

Jacobsen: How did that offense result in bad luck?

Aman: The process at that time was very complicated, mainly because the unlucky thing happened at an unlucky time. From then on I believed in Chinese metaphysics

Jacobsen: What are the forms of bad luck you’ve been perceiving?

Aman: The thing that shouldn’t have happened happened at a time that coincidentally made it worse. 60% of cancers are also caused by bad luck. The unfortunate thing is that a small probability event happens to cause you to have a very bad outcome. I think if you do more good deeds and stay in a good mood, good luck will be attracted to you, just like quantum entanglement.

Jacobsen: What if we’re assuming the soul to fill the gap, to make the explanation for the apparent unity of human experience? In other words, what if the soul doesn’t exist? Where, it’s an illusion of human experience.

Aman: Without the soul, humans would not have consciousness.

Jacobsen: What do you think of consciousness?

Aman: Consciousness may be formed by quanta. Consciousness is the memories and images that appear in the brain, which may be formed by brain currents.

Jacobsen: How is the g factor an inspiration, in order to get a more in-depth definition?

Aman: The G factor is the ability to extract common rules from scattered and incomplete observations, and the ability to generate inspiration in an instant to solve difficult problems during observation.

