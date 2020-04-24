Get Daily Email
date 2020-04-24

Home / Featured Content / Humanity’s Mortar

Humanity’s Mortar

In my perspective, communication is the mortar that holds humanity together; it’s the very currency of our society.

by

We’ve all heard the expression “shoots from the hip” used to describe someone who “says what they mean, and means what they say.” Their style of communication is decisive and strong.

Each of us dips our toes into four communication styles, but works from a primary stance:

  • Expresser — relies on feelings, tends to ask “Who?”
  • Relater — relies on relationships, tends to ask “What?”
  • Analyzer — relies on data, tends to ask “How?”
  • Driver — relies on cooperation, tends to ask “What?”

There are people in each category who are clear, concise, and articulate in their delivery style.

Likewise, there are people in each category who are a bit fuzzy in getting their point across.

What is your primary communication style?

© Laurie Buchanan

Previously published on tuesdayswithlaurie

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan

Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

