Humanity’s Mortar

We’ve all heard the expression “shoots from the hip” used to describe someone who “says what they mean, and means what they say.” Their style of communication is decisive and strong.

In my perspective, communication is the mortar that holds humanity together; it’s the very currency of our society. Each of us dips our toes into four communication styles, but works from a primary stance:

Expresser — relies on feelings, tends to ask “Who?”

Relater — relies on relationships, tends to ask “What?”

Analyzer — relies on data, tends to ask “How?”

Driver — relies on cooperation, tends to ask “What?”

There are people in each category who are clear, concise, and articulate in their delivery style.

Likewise, there are people in each category who are a bit fuzzy in getting their point across.

What is your primary communication style?

