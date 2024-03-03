Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Why Hummingbird Husbands Get No Lovin’

Why Hummingbird Husbands Get No Lovin’

Can you relate to these traits of the “hummingbird husband”? I can.

by 2 Comments

Hummingbirds are nervous little fellers. Uncertain and twitchy.

They don’t trust anyone or anything. Always questioning.

Anxious as hell hovering for their turn at the feeder.

And with a flying heart rate around 1000 beats per minute I wonder why they just don’t explode in mid-air.

Can you relate? I can.

♦◊♦

The Guaranteed Libido Killer

I’m a leading authority on the hummingbird husband. I was one for many years and I can now spot it easily in the men I work with. It’s a syndrome that’s sure to leave you feeling agitated with yourself.

And it’s a guaranteed libido killer in all wives. One hundred percent of them. Did I mention I’m an expert?

When we keep asking: “Are you okay? What’s the matter? Did I do something wrong? Why are you mad?  How are you doing?”…what we’re really asking is “Am I okay?”

We’re not bad husbands. We’re actually really super guys. A little “overly involved” perhaps, but we mean well…maybe.

We’re just being attentive. Possibly too attentive.

But we just want to know what’s going on. We want to know what she’s doing, where she’s going, who she’s talking to, who she’s texting.

We want to know what she’s buying, why she needs it, why is she late and how could she possibly not know she was driving on a flat tire. Doesn’t she know that will ruin a tire?

Hummingbird husbands ask lots of questions. Rarely simple statements. Rapid fire innocent inquiries are our specialty.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s exhausting for both of us.

And here’s our dirty little secret about our overwhelming concern for her well-being.

When we keep asking:

“Are you okay? What’s the matter? Did I do something wrong? Why are you mad?  How are you doing?”

…what we’re really asking is “Am I okay?”

♦◊♦

Am I Okay? Am I Okay? Am I Okay?

When I was in my hovering days, this was the underlying question behind most of my questions.

Am I okay? Are we okay? Do you still love me? Do you still want me?

It’s embarrassing as hell to admit I was that guy for some time. I sought continual reassurance that everything was okay. That I would be okay.

Insecurity sucks. And it’s magnified about 100 times toward the end of a marriage. It’ll eat a man alive.

I was a typical hummingbird husband. To the outside world I was a model of calmness and stability. At work and social situations I was Mr. Cool. It was not an act. I really was Mr. Cool.

But I could never figure out where Mr. Cool went when I was in my own house.

Like I said, insecurity sucks. And it seems to be most triggered in our romantic relationships – inside our own home.

♦◊♦

Yeah, I’m Okay

If you can relate to any part of the hummingbird husband’s story, I want you to know one important fact. Do not doubt me on this. Remember, I am a leading authority.

You’re okay.

Really, you are. All of that blabbering, hovering and interrogating is just a little self-doubt.

I’ve witnessed too many men simply choose to stop with the hummingbird act and adopt a healthier perspective of themselves and their lives.

Your overactive mind and anxious heart is just a matter of a little self-esteem recalibration.

While I am definitely not an expert on male insecurity or the underlying baggage causing it, I do know this. You have the power of choice.

I’ve witnessed too many men simply choose to stop with the hummingbird act and adopt a healthier perspective of themselves and their lives. They did enough introspection and inner work to allow themselves to experience an epiphany. A BFO (Blinding Flash of the Obvious).

It sounds like,

“My wife and my marriage are not and have never been the source – or the measure – of my value. I’m okay, dammit. I’m okay!”

When these guys decided to change their operating system, it was like moving their mojo setting from hummingbird to mountain lion. They embraced a whole new demeanor. It’s best described as a calm, deliberate and pleased energy.

It’s not an act. They really are a mountain lion.

They feel cool headed, secure, regal, aware, curious, playful, loving, protective, brave, sensitive and caring.

You may find them on a high rock casually flipping their tail and letting out a huge yawn before taking a nap in the sun.

No more doubts. No more questions. Heart rate – 40.

From that vantage point, anything is possible.

♦◊♦

I wrote a free ebook for men want to learn more about what it takes to shift from hummingbird to mountain lion.  Download “The Hard-to-Swallow Secret to Saving Your Marriage” and start your own metamorphosis.

This Post is republished on Medium.

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Steve Horsmon

Steve Horsmon is a Certified Professional Life Coach and owner of Goodguys2Greatmen Relationship Coaching in Livermore, Colorado. He has appeared on local television, blog radio, telesummits, and podcasts all related to maintaining healthy relationships. Steve provides intensely personal, action oriented coaching services for men. He provides 1-on-1 coaching, private retreats and workshops designed to give men new knowledge, skills and mindset to achieve their relationship goals. He is a committed, lifelong mentor who teaches his clients to discover their masculine power, take bold action and create the life they want. He has written articles and guest blogs for numerous relationship and expert websites including his own blog. You can connect with him via  Facebook too.
and on his YouTube channel via YouTube

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
DJ Roukan
Bronze Member
DJ Roukan
7 years ago

“It’s embarrassing as hell to admit I was that guy for some time.”

It’s ok, Steve. You are among friends here, man.

Nailed it once again.

There are many guys out there that need to grab some confidence in who they are as men and husbands.

Be there when she needs you, not when you need her to need you.

Mountain Lion since 1994. (I think that’s our date, pretty sure!)

0
Reply
Steve Horsmon
Author
Steve Horsmon
7 years ago
Reply to  DJ Roukan

Thanks, DJ. Since 1994? Nice! Roaaar! ;^)

0
Reply
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x