Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Hurricane Ida’s Message: More Yin, Less Yang

Hurricane Ida’s Message: More Yin, Less Yang

Yang (the “active principle”) is blind, even dangerous, unless balanced by Yin (the “receptive principle”).

by Leave a Comment

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

21st Century Gods, 21st Century Folly: The Need for Yin-informed Yang in a World Addicted to Yang & Frightened of Yin

During a pandemic that is killing millions and causing untold economic suffering and despair, the Zeus of our modern pantheon — Jeff Bezos — decided to fly to space. If you doubt my (woops, Ida’s…) thesis about Yin (femininity) and Yang (masculinity), I offer this photograph as Exhibit A. As we lawyers say, and please excuse my Latin, res ipsa loquitur. The image is obscene — and not because of the shape of Bezos’s rocket.
Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Michael Shammas

Michael Elias Shammas has written for the Good Men Project since 2012. Aside from writing for the Good Men Project, his work has appeared everywhere from the National Law Review to the Huffington Post. He served as editor-in-chief of the Harvard Law Record, America's oldest law school newspaper, before graduating from Harvard Law School in 2016. Since then, he spent two misguided years as a corporate lawyer in Manhattan before quickly realizing that there were higher motives than the profit motive. He has since worked in the federal judiciary, as a fellow at NYU Law, and occasionally as a solo practitioner focused on immigration law and employment law. He is excited to begin a two-year faculty position at Tulane Law School in Fall 2021. Feel free to contact him at [email protected], to follow him on Twitter @michaelshammas9, or to read his working legal and political-science scholarship for free on SSRN (https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/cf_dev/AbsByAuth.cfm?per_id=3184263).

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x