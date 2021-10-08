Hurricane Ida’s Message: More Yin, Less Yang

Billionaires like Bezos are not alone in misusing Yang. The natural world is sick because humanity’s connection to it has been severed as a consequence of our unhealthy lifestyles.

So we must all heal. We must elevate the collective quality of our being. We must rediscover stillness, receptivity, and the patient wisdom that comes from experiencing instead of dominating nature. We must embrace Yin for a time — only Yin.

How should we begin? Pray.

Pray for Louisiana, for New Orleans, for America, and for the world.

Pray for wealth-hoarding, modern-day lords as well as for their overworked and underpaid employees.

Pray that we can heal the inhumanity of humanity before Ida — for now, a valuable warning of the consequences of human stupidity, greed, kleptocracy, patriarchy, and corruption — becomes the first of many tragedies.

Pray that humanity remembers that we are not above nature. Nor are we below nature. We are a part of nature; if we abuse nature, we abuse ourselves.

It is only after this time of rest, prayer, and hope — only after a collective re-valuation of Yin — that we can act properly, using Yang as an ally to Yin and nature instead of its oppressor.

So: What does Yin-informed Yang look like?

I don’t know; I’m not an ancient Chinese philosopher, just a Lebanese-American lawyer.

That said, I suspect that a wiser Yang, a Yang that has been balanced by Yin, doesn’t look like building rockets during a time of great need. I suspect it looks healthier, calmer, more purposeful. I suspect that instead of destroying it builds; that instead of bullying it uplifts; that instead of tarnishing and dividing our society it unites.

Most importantly, I think in my soul that refinding some semblance of balance (i.e., refinding our souls) is the only way to repair our societies, our neighborhoods, our infrastructure, and our — this — precious planet.

To conclude:

Many of us — from Jeff Bezos to politicians on the Left and Right to (most especially) the design of Bezos’s … Yang-informed rocket ship — could use a bit more Yin. Indeed, Yin must inform Yang, as Yang without Yin is blind. Yang without Yin leads to authoritarianism, warfare, and social dysfunction.

But what of those of you who are quiet? Who receive but never act? Who observe but never assert? Who, like Robert Frost, wish for a reprieve in the woods — “lovely, dark, and deep” — but know that your journey is not yet over: That you “have miles to go before you sleep?”

Your Yin, your sensitivity, is both a burden and a blessing. For you, as for Frost, the path to healing is different; unlike those with too much Yang and too little Yin, your Yang is good Yang — balanced, Yin-informed Yang. Your task will be to face the world — face your fear — and to act. Assertively, decisively, and with confidence.

Because, God knows, there’s a lot to repair. And too many good people are silent.

“The world is a fine place, and it is worth fighting for.”

My best to all,

Mike