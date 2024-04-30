Hysterical Girls’ Night Out Story

I can’t take credit for this funny story. It was passed along to me, via email, and to my knowledge, the source is unknown.

The other night I was invited out for a night with the “girls.” I told my husband that I’d be home by midnight, “I promise.”

Well, the hours passed and the margaritas went down way too easily. Around 3 AM—a bit loaded—I headed for home.

Just as I got in the door, the cuckoo clock in the hallway started up and cuckooed 3 times.

Quickly, realizing my husband would probably wake up, I cuckooed another 9 times.

I was really proud of myself for coming up with such a quick-witted solution in order to escape a possible conflict with him. Even when totally smashed, 3 cuckoos plus 9 cuckoos equals 12 cuckoos—midnight!

The next morning my husband asked me what time I’d gotten in. I told him “Midnight.” He didn’t seem angry in the least.

Whew, I got away with that one! Then he said, “We need a new cuckoo clock.”

When I asked him why, he said, “Well, last night our clock cuckooed 3 times, then said, ‘Oh shit!’ It cuckooed 4 more times, cleared its throat, then cuckooed another 3 times, giggled, cuckooed twice more, and then tripped over the coffee table.”

Listen with your heart,

Laurie Buchanan

“Whatever you are not changing, you are choosing.”

– Laurie Buchanan

—

—

