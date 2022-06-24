I Approve, What About You?

By Redacción Chile

This is your Constitution. The first in Chile’s history was drafted by democratically elected representative

You demanded it and fought for it in the streets and in the territories.

You elected the constituents.

It has been written on a parity basis, with guaranteed quotas for native peoples, with 78% approval.

They agreed, by 2/3, on the text they propose to the citizens.

Now it is your turn to decide your future.

What are you going to approve, among other things?

Leaving behind the Constitution originated in dictatorship and modified only to the extent that those who devised and imposed it, allowed it.

To put an end to the subsidiary state, giving way to a democratic and social state of rights.

End the extreme privatisation of natural resources, such as water/ Privatisation of social security/ Health/ Education and many others, all of which are now recognised as social rights with protection and which bind the state.

To put an end to discrimination against the native peoples by creating a plurinational, intercultural and ecological state.

End discrimination against women, among other measures, with parity in the State and the Government.

Full recognition of sexual diversity and the rights of children and adolescents.

An end to stifling centralism and true regionalisation. Creation of the Chamber of Regions.

The end of extreme presidentialism and the incorporation of direct democracy norms.

By Francisco Javier Feres N.

For all these reasons and much more, do not let this opportunity, unique for Chile, be prevented by the blindness, the privileges, the campaign of lies and falsehoods, which began along with the work of the Convention and which is and will be relentless.

The proposed Constitution for Chile is certainly not perfect, but it reflects the true clamour expressed by the vast majority of Chileans and is the unavoidable beginning to build a homeland for all.

It will be the task of all Chileans, through their representatives and the mechanisms of direct participation created by the Constitution itself, to perfect it in the future and to pass the laws that will make it fully operational.

—

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons License

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock