Charles shoots me a quick email. Eventually, we talk. He says something I hear from a lot of guys.

“I can never be enough for her. I do 9 out of the 10 things she asks me to do. And then I get railed on for not doing the 10th thing.”

Can you relate to not being enough for your partner?

I’ve been there. Imagine batting .900 and getting beat up for NOT getting on base every time you swing the bat. That’s how it feels for a lot of guys today.

They are saying things like…

“I feel like I have to be perfect with her.”

“She’s never happy.”

“We never have sex.”

Are women really that unhappy with guys today?

A lot of men seem to think so. And if we look at the divorce numbers, with women initiating 70-90% of the divorces out there today, it would seem to confirm this.

What’s a guy gotta do to make his partner happy?

Simply put, stop trying to please her. Stop doing stuff for her to get what you want. It’s dishonest and manipulative, instead of just going directly after what you want.

Of course, it’s a great thing to act with kindness, love, and tenderness with your partner. To want to help her with everything she’s managing.

But if you don’t go directly after what you want, to her, you’ll feel like the water boy. And not the quarterback.

That was Charles’ deal. And in no time, he changed that. But it started with one big question.

“What if you stopped trying to please her?”

Guys, take charge of your relationship! Most guys just wait until stuff is bad to put some skin in the game.What if you were taking the lead?

To create time to connect with her?

Men tell me time and again, how they become much more attractive to their partner, when they are clear and ask for what they want. But most guys don't. They cruise along.

Are you on cruise control waiting for the car to crash? Imagine if you had that attitude at work. You didn’t do anything until you were were at risk of losing your job. Take the killer instincts you have at work and bring those home. Be proactive before the house gets set on fire. Step one is this… put into action new ways to lead your relationship. Don’t just sit around and wait for things to fall apart.

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

