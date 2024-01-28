I Cannot Write: Here Are the Thirteen Excuses I Often Make

I am not sure how many of you struggle with pursuing your passion…

For me, I love to read, research and write to share my ideas and reviews.

I often hit the wall…

Sometimes I lack the energy it requires to read and research… sometimes I don’t feel like researching a topic at all… sometimes I lose interest in a topic that I was reading about and leave my piece hanging in the draft world.

You might relate to me…

…

Here are some of the excuses that I make regularly:

1- I will write as soon as I finish doing the dishes.

2- I will write as soon as I finish the washing.

3- This idea is not good enough to write about.

4- I need to tend to the kids.

5- I am so distracted today

6- I need to put the kids to bed.

7- I need music to write, and my headphones don’t work.

8- I don’t have an inspirational idea.

9- I need to read more before I can start writing.

10- I am so exhausted tonight… I will get up early to write.

11- I am so tired… I need to sleep in… I will write tonight.

13- I need to research this topic more before I can start writing.

…

Despite the neverending list of excuses, I am still drawn to write.

Let nothing stop you from pursuing what is productive, good and healthy for you and the people around you and more importantly, makes you happy.

Happy writing!

—

***

—–

Photo credit: Anukrati Omar on Unsplash