‘I Don’t Care’ in the Bigger Picture

I haven’t been able to talk with Joanne since the teaching schedule for our Saturday step aerobics class changed. The instructor she likes now teaches on Thursday evening and Sunday morning. I altered my schedule to come on Thursday evening along with the usual Saturday morning. I’ve got Aikido on Sunday morning. So Sunday is not a viable option.

Since then, I’ve yet to see Joanne. We had not yet exchanged contact information. Still, I like her so much. My Therapist Lance asked if I was going to ask her out if and when I saw her. I said, “Yes. I’ll ask her if she wants to weight train together sometime. I know she wanted to get physically stronger. Or I’ll ask her to come to visit my Aikido class. I know she was interested in that, too.”

Lance inquired, “Are you afraid about asking her out?” Excellent question. I said, “No. Because I don’t care.” I clarified that by ‘don’t care’, I meant that I have been as authentic as I could be in giving this my best shot. “Maybe the benefit of being older. Maybe, a little wiser.” I said. Lance smiled, “Good for you.”

In the bigger picture: ‘I don’t care’ is freedom. I don’t care what others think, as long as I’m respectful and kind in being as authentic as I can be. And I’m good with whatever the outcome may be knowing that I left my best in the game.

I saw an amazing interview with the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant about greatness and love. Kobe said, “I think the definition of greatness is inspiring the person next to you.” It’s about creating a culture of greatness. He was reminded of a quote from his favorite middle school teacher, “Rest at the end, not in the middle.” Amen.

Asked about what love, Kobe said, “I would describe love as the beautiful journey… You persevere.” Amen. Amen.

A couple of days after Kobe passed away in that helicopter crash in Calabasas, killing 9 passengers including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, ESPN “Get Up” Host Mike Greenberg recalled the conversation with the 5-Time NBA Champion. He had asked Kobe about where he thought he stood among the All-Time NBA Greats like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and Bill Russell? Kobe told Mike that he really didn’t care. Of all the players that had told Mike the same, he said, “I believed him.” He was completely authentic. For Kobe, it was about “What’s next?”

Throughout his 20 year Hall of Fame NBA career, absolutely no one worked harder to make himself the greatest version of himself. Kobe’s legendary work ethic, his focus and his Basketball acumen were unmatched. Also his love for the game of Basketball. As Stephen A. Smith said in homage of his late dear Friend, “He never cheated the game.”

Kobe left it all on the court. He gave his heart and soul to the game. Of course, he didn’t care. He didn’t care what others thought. Because he knew he put in the work, he gave it his best. He never cheated the game. He never cheated life.

I’m with Kobe, when I say, “I don’t care”, knowing that I’ve been as authentic as I can be, that I’ve given this my best shot. And let the chips fall as they may. That’s just life.

After his NBA career, Kobe said something that landed, “The challenge for me was always compassion and empathy.”

Yeah, I don’t really care what others think, so long as I do my best and have compassion and kindness for others and myself. The world just seems to work that way. Just saying.

Photo credit: Shutterstock