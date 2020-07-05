Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / I Don’t Need This Sh*t Anymore

I Don’t Need This Sh*t Anymore

Have you ever been pissed & walked out on your partner?

by Leave a Comment

“Too bad if you don’t like who I am!” a guy says.

He walks out on his wife, thinking, F*#k her, I don’t need this shit anymore. 

I have. It feels like shit, especially when it happens often.

And afterwards, maybe you’re thinking, Do I really have to go back home and live with this person?

Or you’re beating yourself up for what you didn’t do right. Replaying what happened, over and over again.

Well, what if you never got pissed in the first place?

Yeah, right, every couple fights, you might be thinking.

True ‘dat. And yet, the problem isn’t that you got into a fight.

The problem is how you dealt with it. You got hooked by her. You lost your composure.

Well, what if you never lost your composure with her? 

How would that change things?

Two days ago, I spoke with Colorado police officer Zach Johnson. He used to be the guy who lost his shit with his partner.

He lost it so bad that he went out and had an affair, got the woman pregnant, and then took in the baby with his wife.

Sounds crazy, huh?

Learn how it took all that madness for him to stop losing it.

 

 

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

Shutterstock

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola specializes in helping individuals and couples cultivate energized and fulfilling partnership. He helps individuals attract who they seek (i.e. date more effectively), kill the voice of desperation and aloneness, and know the difference between a love that makes you big versus a love that makes you small. He teaches couples how to repair after conflict, cut unconscious cycles of projection and blame, communicate more responsibly, and to take risks to reignite passion and aliveness. Stuart has shared his expertise as a relationship coach, author, speaker, and facilitator throughout the world and wrote the #1 Amazon best-selling book “Fixing You Is Killing Me: A Conscious Roadmap To Knowing When To Save And When To Leave Your Relationship.” To learn more about Stuart’s work, visit https://www.stuartmotola.com/ .

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x