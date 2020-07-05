I Don’t Need This Sh*t Anymore

“Too bad if you don’t like who I am!” a guy says.

He walks out on his wife, thinking, F*#k her, I don’t need this shit anymore.

I have. It feels like shit, especially when it happens often.

And afterwards, maybe you’re thinking, Do I really have to go back home and live with this person?

Or you’re beating yourself up for what you didn’t do right. Replaying what happened, over and over again.

Well, what if you never got pissed in the first place?

Yeah, right, every couple fights, you might be thinking.

True ‘dat. And yet, the problem isn’t that you got into a fight.

The problem is how you dealt with it. You got hooked by her. You lost your composure.

Well, what if you never lost your composure with her?

How would that change things?

Two days ago, I spoke with Colorado police officer Zach Johnson. He used to be the guy who lost his shit with his partner.

He lost it so bad that he went out and had an affair, got the woman pregnant, and then took in the baby with his wife.

Sounds crazy, huh?

Learn how it took all that madness for him to stop losing it.

—

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

—

Shutterstock