We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

I Feel Empty, and I'm Frustrated

I Feel Empty, and I’m Frustrated

When your emotions run dry.

by


I feel empty, and I don’t know why

You’re sitting there thinking, “I feel empty.” That feeling can plague you. Feeling empty can be confusing. You might not know the source of the emptiness or numbness, but there is a reason for these emotions. Sometimes feeling empty can come from depression, and other times there is another reason for this lack of feeling. One of the reasons that people feel emptiness is because their emotions have drained them. Many times people experience so many feelings that they don’t know what to do with them. They end up feeling nothing at all because they are drained. Why do you feel empty after you feel so many emotions?

Emptiness is a sign that you’ve felt a lot

If you’re feeling empty, you might be concerned that you won’t be able to experience emotions again. That’s not the truth, but it can feel so real. There are times when we experience big emotions, and it can be overwhelming. You ride through the waves of those feelings, but it’s not easy. Maybe you’re feeling so angry that you need to punch a punching bag or scream into a pillow. Perhaps you are overcome with sadness from a breakup, and you need to cry for a while. Anger and sadness can overcome us. After you’re done feeling these emotions and writing those waves, you may end up having a feeling of numbness. That is normal. Your body and mind shut down for a while so that you can heal.

Depression and emptiness

A common reason for being unable to feel is depression. When people are depressed, they feel an absence of emotion. It’s difficult for them to engage in daily activities they once loved. The reason is that nothing seems to bring them joy. When you’re depressed, you can feel fatigued or hopeless. Feeling numb is frustrating, and it feeds upon itself. Try to be patient with yourself when you’re feeling depressed, and you sell compassion. You didn’t start to feel numb on purpose. Depression is treatable, and seeing a therapist can help you work through these issues.

What can you do when you feel empty

You may feel hopeless and like you don’t know what to do when you are experiencing emptiness. There are actions that you can take when you are feeling empty. Here are some things that you can do when you are experiencing emptiness.

  • Write about it – when you feel empty, and you don’t know why you can write about these emotions. You can give you some clarity on why you were experiencing this sensation of numbness or emptiness. You don’t have to come to the solutions right away. You may need to journal for a few days or even weeks to come to some understanding of why you feel empty.
  • Talk to a friend – Confiding in a friend or loved one can support you while you’re feeling empty or numb. They don’t have to have the answers, but when they lend an ear to hear what you’re feeling, it can make you feel less alone.
  • Speak to a therapist – an online therapist or someone in your neighborhood can help you when you cannot feel. Speaking to a mental health professional about numbness can be a great way to work through that emotion. They will have some insight into why you feel nothing. When you get to the bottom of that numb feeling, you will be able to start to heal.

Why therapy matters when you can’t feel

Therapy is essential when you’re unable to feel. Emptiness can overwhelm you to the point where it’s difficult to talk about it or go through the daily motions of life. When you speak about emotional numbness in therapy, your therapist can provide some clarity as to why you’re feeling this way. They will not judge you, and they’ll support you in exploring that numb feeling. Whether you work with an online therapist or someone in your area, learning to accept your numbness can help you understand your emotions and improve your mental wellbeing.

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

