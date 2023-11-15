Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / I Lost it All: 13 Valuable Life Lessons Learned

I Lost it All: 13 Valuable Life Lessons Learned

The gift of perspective.

by Leave a Comment

On September 30th, 2013, I had “it all.”

On October 1st, 2013, I lost it all.

It didn’t happen immediately; that day was merely a catalyst for a river of loss that no damn could ever contain.

On October 1st, 2013, I was arrested by the FBI and charged with one count of mail fraud.

I defrauded a tech giant for just under a year, and it caught up to me on October 1st.

No one took anything from me; it was my choices and my choices alone that lost it all.

My career was the first to go, then any money I had, my possessions, my homes, cars, and eventually my marriage.

Pre-prison, I was my salary and the status-seeking materialism my salary afforded.

I didn’t know who I was without it, and I was terrified to find out; what if it wasn’t enough?

What if I wasn’t enough without money or materialism?

The river of loss ultimately led to losing my status-seeking materialism identity and, along with it, my will to live.

Fortunately, my best friend visited me in prison and showed me I had worth beyond what I’d always believed made me worthy and enough.

It’s been a decade of reinventing my life from scratch, and when I say scratch, here’s an example:

There were more nights I skipped dinner because I didn’t have the $4.25 to both buy a one-way subway pass to get home from work and a piece of breaded chicken cutlet this one guy at the deli would sell to me for $1.50.

The other guys behind the counter sold that same cutlet for $2.50. I hated it when they were working.

Here are 13 Things I Learned About Money After Losing It All (and the career that produced it):

1. It’s a tool, nothing more.

2. I used that tool to fill myself from within; that’s not how the tool works.

3. Who I genuinely am is much different than the money I earn and the things I own.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. The goalpost would never stop moving; enough would never be enough until I understood I was enough.

5. I relied on money as my identity without taking the time to get to know myself – and suffered greatly when I lost it.

6. Skipping meals because I couldn’t afford them taught me more about myself and life than money in the bank ever could.

7. The high from receiving money is ephemeral; creating meaningful work cultivates a perpetual cistern of joy and fulfillment.

8. I believed I needed money to be respected. If people respected me because of my money, they didn’t respect me; they respected my money.

9. Pre-prison, I chased money to be happy; post-prison, I create things that cultivate joy, meaning, and fulfillment – that also earn money. Creating is much more fun.

10. Even when I had “nothing,” I still gave money and winter gloves (purchased for $1) to the homeless – that made me feel wealthy in ways corporate success never could.

11. I compromised my values, principles, and dreams for money, status, and prestige. Living in alignment with my values, principles, and dreams is worth more than my bank account.

12. I thought I could buy the freedom I needed to create the life I said I wanted; what I needed was the clarity, commitment, and courage to create the life I wanted – and those don’t cost a dime.

13. Chasing money and materialism to be accepted, feel worthy, and be enough denigrated my self-acceptance, self-worth, and adequacy because I was informing myself I wasn’t any of those things w/o money and materialism.

My relationship with money has been a challenging one.

But this experience, for which I am humbly grateful, has given me the gift of perspective and lessons that can’t be learned in the shadow of success, only loss.

One more bonus lesson:

I didn’t actually lose everything. That was a story I was telling myself.

I had family, friends, health, and a willingness to create something new.

So, really, I was very wealthy.

 

 

iStock image

 

About Craig Stanland

Craig Stanland is a Reinvention Architect, TEDx & Keynote Speaker, and the Author of "Blank Canvas, How I Reinvented My Life After Prison." As a thought leader in personal reinvention, Craig's mission revolves around guiding individuals from the anguish of unfulfillment into the joy of a purpose-driven life of meaning. His work empowers people to break free from their status quo, reconnect with their true selves, and unleash their full potential so they can discover more profound meaning and purpose in life beyond professional, financial, and material success.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x