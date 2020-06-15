I must let go of you
Again
Again and again and again
and again.
It doesn’t end
with a goodbye.
It doesn’t end
with a letter.
Every single day,
I must let go of you.
Little by little,
I must believe that I am enough.
I must break past the layers
of doubt and shame
that stifle my inner goddess.
Slowly, but surely,
I must immerse myself
into the Self who lies in wait,
the one who knows
what I know not,
and who loves me
the way no one else
ever will.
Every moment,
I must
I must
I must.
—
This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Unsplash
.