Home / Featured Content / I Must

I Must

Every single day, I must let go of you.

I must let go of you
Again
Again and again and again
and again.
It doesn’t end
with a goodbye.
It doesn’t end
with a letter.
Every single day,
I must let go of you.

Little by little,
I must believe that I am enough.
I must break past the layers
of doubt and shame
that stifle my inner goddess.
Slowly, but surely,
I must immerse myself
into the Self who lies in wait,
the one who knows
what I know not,
and who loves me
the way no one else
ever will.
Every moment,
I must
I must
I must.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Unsplash

About Ioana Andrei

I write to figure stuff out.

