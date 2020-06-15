I must let go of you

Again

Again and again and again

and again.

It doesn’t end

with a goodbye.

It doesn’t end

with a letter.

Every single day,

I must let go of you.

Little by little,

I must believe that I am enough.

I must break past the layers

of doubt and shame

that stifle my inner goddess.

Slowly, but surely,

I must immerse myself

into the Self who lies in wait,

the one who knows

what I know not,

and who loves me

the way no one else

ever will.

Every moment,

I must

I must

I must.

—

—

***

—

