I Tried to Help Him Out

I was in high school. He was in my home room. He had a crush on me.

I was the last one to realize it, as usual. I’ve always apparently had a bit of the absent-minded professor air. I’m sorta clueless when it comes to social interactions.

So how did I finally figure out that this guy liked me?

He decided to serenade me in class.

I was sitting there, minding my own business, when suddenly he is standing in front of me, singing a pretty love song.

I was embarrassed, and apparently blushing — a neat trick when you’re not white, but that just shows how embarrassed I felt.

At the same time, though — I had to give him kudos. I figured, anyone who had the nerve to do that in front of 30 of his peers and a bemused educator might be a guy worth getting to know.

Besides which, he had a pleasant baritone voice. And, for the first time, I noticed little things about him which were sorta attractive.

So I decided to try to get to know him better.

I figured — if he was willing to make a fool of himself for me, the least I could do was have a conversation with him. It was my way of making an effort.

It went horribly wrong.

The next day, in homeroom, I got up and sat at the desk next to his. I tried to get the ball rolling by telling him I liked his song. He seemed to have a hard time making eye contact with me. I asked him a question. He mumbled a reply.

Disappointed, I got up and went back to my own seat. I’d tried.

What I had not anticipated — several of the other students in the classroom got mad at me!

I was totally baffled by the situation.

He had come on to me, quite strongly, I thought. I made the effort to reach out to him. So why would he not at least have smiled at me? And why were his friends upset? What the heck was I supposed to do?

It’s still a mystery to me.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Shefali O’Hara’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock