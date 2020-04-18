Get Daily Email
I Want a Poem

I Want a Poem

April is National Poetry Month. Celebrate with a poem!

by

I want a poem like a near-death experience.

I want a poem hot as wasabi.

I want a poem pungent as a skunk.

I want a poem like a roller coaster.

I want a poem like a river in flood

I want a poem like the air before a thunderstorm.

I want a poem like a heart breaking.

I want a poem like a car crash.

I want a poem like when you’ve got to go, and you hold it for so long, then finally you find a bathroom, and it’s like the bliss of piss.

I want a poem like a good night’s sleep.

I want a poem like waking up refreshed.

I want a poem like sheets of rain like silver.

I want a poem like droplets of water like diamonds on bare branches.

I want a poem like the riot of color that is a Texas spring.

I want a poem like 40 minutes of foreplay.

I want a poem like sex after 40 days unlaid.

I want a poem like an alcohol blood level of .11.

I want a poem like a good dump.

I want a poem like a rush of endorphins.

I want a poem like an hour’s massage.

I want a poem like a walk in the fog.

I want a poem like a walk in the snow.

I want a poem like breast feeding.

I want a poem like the relief of victory.

I want a poem like Mardi Gras.

I want a poem like a memory awakened by a smell.

I want a poem like pulling off a scab.

I want a poem like a tooth extraction.

I want a poem like the eureka of understanding.

I want a poem like the wet pants of mirth.

I want a poem like popping a pimple.

I want a poem like a erupting blackhead.

I want a poem like a productive blowing of the nose.

I want a poem like a three-octave fart.

I want a poem like taking off tight shoes after a 10-hour shift.

I want a poem like a spiritual rapture.

I want a poem like the exuberance of childhood.

I want a poem like wind in my face.

I want a poem like the sun on my back.

I want a poem like the roll of the ocean.

I want a poem like the sweat of the dance.

I want a poem like flying, sky diving.

I want a poem like a city of skyscrapers.

I want a poem like natural splendor.

I want a poem like a chameleon sunset.

I want a poem like after you throw up.

I want a poem like the way Christmas used to be.

I want a poem like a swim on a hot day.

I want a poem like that’s alive and on stage; not sitting in some book.

I want a poem!

Previously published in The Trinity Review, no url available.

***

Photo: Courtesy of Author

About Don Mathis

Don Mathis is editor and publisher of “The Fourteen Percenter,” a newsletter for noncustodial parents. Don is a poet, a journalist, a concerned father, and loving grandfather. Though this Texas family reside hours apart, they always remain close to each other’s heart.

