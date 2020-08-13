Get Daily Email
I Want to Kiss You Now

I Want to Kiss You Now

Things with the Boy have settled into a routine.

I’d come over one of the weekends; he’d cook something cosy. We’d Netflix and dinner in bed, cuddling.

This particular Friday was no different. We were watching an episode of Black Mirror, , all snuggled up under the duvet.

A garden party scene came on — father cracking open a cold one with his mates, bunch of kids running around.

“You know, I think I’m gonna be that kind of dad next time”

“Do you want kids in the future ?”

“Of course I want kids. I want a lot of things in the future.”

He paused the TV. Turned to look at me.

“I want to kiss you now.”

And we kissed.

Previously published on medium

Photo credit: by Cassie Lopez on Unsplash

About Kelly Ku

Just trying to navigate a perpetual existential crisis through medical school really ….

