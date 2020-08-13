Things with the Boy have settled into a routine.
I’d come over one of the weekends; he’d cook something cosy. We’d Netflix and dinner in bed, cuddling.
This particular Friday was no different. We were watching an episode of Black Mirror, , all snuggled up under the duvet.
A garden party scene came on — father cracking open a cold one with his mates, bunch of kids running around.
“You know, I think I’m gonna be that kind of dad next time”
“Do you want kids in the future ?”
“Of course I want kids. I want a lot of things in the future.”
He paused the TV. Turned to look at me.
“I want to kiss you now.”
And we kissed.
—
Previously published on medium
Photo credit: by Cassie Lopez on Unsplash
