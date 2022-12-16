I watched your daughter help bury you
Each thud against your “treasure chest”
Felt like a flame fanned inside me, burning
An ache that will never go away
I can’t imagine how deeply your mother felt it
Your daughter — so innocent
Blue eyes, so full of pain, as lost as I’ve ever seen, pretending not to be
I wish I had the words to help her
I wish more I’d had the ones to help you
So many people came to say goodbye
Tears fell; hearts broke
If only we’d known
I don’t think there’s one of us who wouldn’t give anything to go back
Press rewind
The war that raged inside of you for so long is finally done
But not won
Even the strongest warrior can fall
Not everyone is the same, and that’s okay
I wish you’d known no one can take your place for her
I will do my part to keep you alive in your daughter’s heart
Remind her she was loved more deeply than she will know, until her own
I wish so much that I could do more
Rest In Peace, Beautiful
—
