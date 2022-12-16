I watched your daughter help bury you

Each thud against your “treasure chest”

Felt like a flame fanned inside me, burning

An ache that will never go away

I can’t imagine how deeply your mother felt it

Your daughter — so innocent

Blue eyes, so full of pain, as lost as I’ve ever seen, pretending not to be

I wish I had the words to help her

I wish more I’d had the ones to help you

So many people came to say goodbye

Tears fell; hearts broke

If only we’d known

I don’t think there’s one of us who wouldn’t give anything to go back

Press rewind

The war that raged inside of you for so long is finally done

But not won

Even the strongest warrior can fall

Not everyone is the same, and that’s okay

I wish you’d known no one can take your place for her

I will do my part to keep you alive in your daughter’s heart

Remind her she was loved more deeply than she will know, until her own

I wish so much that I could do more

Rest In Peace, Beautiful

—

