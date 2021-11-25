Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / I Will Hug You Till I Smell Like You

I Will Hug You Till I Smell Like You

This love is surreal.

by

 

I finally know how it feels to be on cloud 9
I can’t thank you enough to allow me to reach there

I am grateful
to bring back out the light in you that was diminishing
to break you out of the cage you were trapped in
to free you from the bounding shackles around your head
to you to bring back the twinkle in my eyes
to you to allow me to think I can share my complete self

I just hope it isn’t just a bubble
that will burst and bring me back to the reality
I want this and you to be my reality now
I just want to let you know
that I will never let go of you
I will hug you till I smell like you

© Tarun Gupta

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Tarun Gupta

I am not a wannabe writer or a person pursuing writing. I am a writer. Given, I started writing consistently only about four years ago since 2017. I still wander in and out of worlds in my imagination. I create worlds and try to play God within those worlds. There is always a story cooking in my head, but it isn't certain whether it will become tangible and comes out on paper. I am a bit moody that way.

Follow me on Medium:

tarun-gupta.medium.com

