I finally know how it feels to be on cloud 9
I can’t thank you enough to allow me to reach there
I am grateful
to bring back out the light in you that was diminishing
to break you out of the cage you were trapped in
to free you from the bounding shackles around your head
to you to bring back the twinkle in my eyes
to you to allow me to think I can share my complete self
I just hope it isn’t just a bubble
that will burst and bring me back to the reality
I want this and you to be my reality now
I just want to let you know
that I will never let go of you
I will hug you till I smell like you
…
© Tarun Gupta
If you enjoy reading stories like these, then you should get my posts in your inbox and if want to support me as a writer, consider signing up to become a Medium member. It’s $5 a month, giving you unlimited access to stories on Medium. If you sign up using my link, I’ll earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Also, you can find all my poems here in this index.
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
—
Photo credit: Jakob Owens on Unsplash