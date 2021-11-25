I finally know how it feels to be on cloud 9

I can’t thank you enough to allow me to reach there

I am grateful

to bring back out the light in you that was diminishing

to break you out of the cage you were trapped in

to free you from the bounding shackles around your head

to you to bring back the twinkle in my eyes

to you to allow me to think I can share my complete self

I just hope it isn’t just a bubble

that will burst and bring me back to the reality

I want this and you to be my reality now

I just want to let you know

that I will never let go of you

I will hug you till I smell like you

…

© Tarun Gupta

