If Someone Hurt You or Betrayed Your Trust, Watch This [Video]

so you have to decide whether this guy

is worth trusting 100

she then proceeded to ask for a

screenshot of the text conversation that

he was having with whoever he was having

it with i’m not just going to tell you

it won’t happen again let me tell you

why

this will never happen again

yeah so i was just curious me and my

boyfriend have been together for three

years and recently we’ve just been

having lots of problems arguing a lot

and i was just wondering when you saw it

or how do you know when it’s exactly the

right time to break up what’s the way to

do it and how to best get over it

yeah it’s

look i feel like sometimes

a new problem arises in a relationship

and

we start thinking hmm is this the right

the right relationship and that’s when

we start asking questions for the first

time about whether we should really be

with this person um right something we

should be cautious of is when we keep

going over the same logic again and

again and again in other words the

questions you’re asking yourself are not

new questions but they’re recurring

themes that come from somewhere much

deeper

if you’re with somebody and you find

yourself asking the same question again

and again about whether you’re right for

each other um you know it typically

isn’t a good sign you know

you hear this from people all the time

right

if it’s the right person you’ll know

um you’ll you’ll feel something

different you’ll feel a different sense

of certainty

um now i i

i think that that’s a

somewhat of an oversimplification but i

think at the same time

there is a

that cold hard reality that if i’m

constantly questioning this thing if i’m

constantly asking myself is this the

right person

then it probably means there’s a level

of difficulty about this relationship

that

means it’s not right that means this

isn’t the person that i am supposed to

be with or the person that is worth

committing to at this stage um so what

for you and your relationship right now

what’s the thing that’s holding that

that’s making you feel like this might

not be right

uh we’ve just been fighting about like

everything everything that he does or i

do we just seem to like go at it i don’t

know what the like the deeper issue is i

just

like little things now are just building

up like i saw you like a girl’s facebook

picture why’d you do that like stupid

really stupid things and we’ve kind of

just decided that this will be the last

shot we both kind of agreed like we’ll

give it the last chance and see what

happens but

that’s just

you know i don’t know

do you feel like the

the issues that are coming up between

you are things that are going to go away

or do you think these are recurring

issues are there deeper trust issues

right now there’s probably deeper trust

issues yeah

and is that based on something he’s done

or just something you’re afraid he’ll do

um kind of what i’m afraid of

i guess

okay so there’s no evidence for your

distrust

uh not really i don’t think so

that’s what i don’t know i guess i don’t

trust him in general so like

when i see that i just assume things

that maybe i should assume regardless if

he says that it’s not happening or if

it’s happening but you but why don’t you

trust him

because because is it is it really true

that there’s never been any evidence

that has made you distrust him

no i definitely i think he’s talked to

girls before and then

i don’t think it went anywhere or was

like necessarily leading to cheating but

just the fact that i knew that or saw

that hurt me you saw it in person or

through messages

um through messages okay so you saw

messages what on his phone that he was

talking to other women

yes

okay and in a way that you found to be

inappropriate for your relationship yeah

it wasn’t necessarily anything horrible

but i just didn’t think it was right and

did he lie to you about it

no he told me

when when i found out he told me i mean

i had asked a couple times and

she kind of just didn’t say anything but

then when i found out obviously he told

me the truth and everything

so you asked him if he was talking to

certain people he said no and then you

checked his phone and and you found out

he was right

correct okay

so

there’s there is evidence for the

distrust right

yeah

that stems from it yeah right

what you have to decide is

the type of relationship that you

fundamentally want to be in

what

level of honesty do i want from the

person that i’m with

and what level of trust

do i want to give somebody that i’m with

sure and both of those things are

relevant because one of them is not

controllable by you you can’t control

whether this person lies to you or not

you can only control whether you stay

with somebody

when they’re lying to you what you can

control is the level of trust that you

give somebody but there are certain

relationships where giving all of your

trust is a losing battle

because you know that there are reasons

not to trust this person and part of you

instinctively

feels like whatever is happening now

will happen again

right and that’s frightening

so you have to decide whether this guy

is worth trusting 100

sure and if his actions have meant that

you cannot trust him 100

and you can’t give that standard that

you want to give in a relationship

then it’s time to leave

because then you’re not being who you

want to be in the relationship does that

make sense

that makes 100 sense

trust me nothing will make you sleep

better at night than being the person

you want to be in a relationship right

and right now it’s not just that he’s

perhaps doing something you don’t like

it’s that you’re being a person you

don’t like as well because you don’t

like being the person that’s going

through his phone yeah i’m crazy i don’t

like that at all i’m never like that no

you don’t you don’t have that moment

where you go through his phone and then

sit there proud of yourself do you yeah

i know it’s the worst right so that

comes with a certain amount of you know

self uh

uh resentment self-loathing because you

don’t like what you’re actually doing

now sometimes the trust issue is is on

your side right i’m not saying it is in

this case but sometimes we need to trust

more but we also need to put ourselves

in a relationship

where it’s easy to trust

where it’s easy to let go and be with

that person and if you’re someone

already who is feeling those trust

issues then you know you’re not in a

relationship where it’s easy to trust

necessarily especially since he’s given

you reasons not to trust

sure so

here would be

my advice to you you either have to say

i know i can’t trust the way i want to

in this relationship

so let’s you and i take our go our

separate ways for now

and if we come back it’ll be from a

place of mutual trust and respect

if i’m gonna be in this and if you

decide right i’m gonna give this one

last shot then you go in it and you

let him know this is where i stand i

don’t want to be anything less than a

trusting loving partner and i know i’m

not being that when i’m going through

your phone or when i’m

disrespecting your privacy um in order

to find things out that’s not who i want

to be

but i need to know that i can 100 trust

you and that you’re in this and if

you’re not

then tell me now and that’s absolutely

fine if you can’t be if you’re in a

stage of your life where you can’t be

trustworthy in the way that i need you

to be that’s fine i respect it and i

respect the honesty and let’s go our

separate ways for now but let’s not

torture each other i don’t want to talk

i don’t want to be the woman torturing

you by you feeling like you’re dating a

detective

and i don’t want you to be the guy who

is torturing me because you’re giving me

reasons not to trust you

right that’s a poisonous relationship i

don’t want to be in that kind of

relationship so unless you and me make a

decision now as adults

um i like that

no that’s awesome i mean that’s exactly

what we’ve been trying to do so i i

don’t like exactly what you said how i i

don’t want to be that person either and

i’d be perfectly fine it was a mutual

decision to go separate ways and

see what happens so here’s what you have

to do don’t rely on him to be the

grown-up you’d be the grown-up for the

both of you and go and have a really

adult conversation and you’re going to

feel so much better i promise you

hey guys matthew hussey here

[Music]

jamison here i thought you were gonna

introduce me

was i supposed to introduce you we’re

tag teaming this because we work so well

together

it’s like we finish each other’s

breakfasts

jesus we just finished our members

session where for an hour we q aid with

our fast track members if you don’t know

how to become a member by the way click

the link

here

or at the end of the video

i’m going to pop it up all over the

place it’s a great link but there was

something very interesting that happened

during that webinar we had a caller call

in she’d been in relation for three and

a half years and there was this moment

where she thought her boyfriend was

possibly being unfaithful he basically

went away on vacation for a couple of

weeks or no he was on a work trip for a

couple of weeks and

she essentially

long story short received a couple of

messages on her phone that were from him

but were not intended for her the

message was something like

lol a little aggressive for me hahaha

yeah something like that where it

completely it could be completely

innocuous but imagine receiving a text

like that horrible from your significant

other when well actually here’s the

horrible part what happened next was she

wrote back and said you know

clearly those weren’t meant for me

and

she then proceeded to ask for a

screenshot of the text conversation that

he was having with whoever he was having

it with he said it was with a male work

colleague uh who was

late for breakfast or something which by

the way may be true i’m not putting any

judgment on this situation right now

we’re coming as to it from complete

outside perspectives but

here’s what concerned me she asked for

screenshots of the messages he then

said you should trust me

and if you need me to send a screenshot

that’s about your insecurity and i don’t

want to feed that insecurity this is a

lesson you need to learn and i’m not

going to send you the screenshots

because it’s better for you that i don’t

it’s better for your insecurity that i

don’t feed it

and i heard this and this

lovely woman was

you know

she she really didn’t know what to do

she said do i just accept that and move

on or should i be frustrated or angry at

that here’s how i broke it down for her

because there are many people out there

who will be facing some similar

situation to this if you’re in a

relationship and you’re coming with past

baggage from a previous relationship

maybe someone cheated on you maybe

someone gave you cause to constantly be

insecure and jealous

and

that is something you’ve not fully

gotten over

in your new relationship it’s not your

it’s not your partner’s responsibility

to take on all of that baggage right if

you’re going through your partner’s

phone and investigating them if you’re

prying all the time if you’re constantly

trying to look for something that isn’t

there

that’s not your partner’s fault and if

they’re giving you no reason not to

trust them then that’s something that

you need to look at in yourself but in

this situation where he has

sent her something that she’s pro she’s

she’s reacting to something information

she’s actually gotten not by looking for

it it’s found her that is not a moment

for him to teach her a lesson about her

confidence right

well here’s what here’s here’s what

happened on the call by the way

because

matt gave you gave that spiel

and i i wanted to press back a little

bit on this woman because i wanted to

see

has she really never br brought this up

before because from the man’s side if

they’ve been together for three and a

half years

and you’ve built up a lot of trust over

the three and a half years and so when

someone’s doubting you from an errant

message

like that can be painful too yes like

that brings up maybe

i don’t know if it’s insecurity but it

brings up some pride being like hey hold

on i’m a good man i’ve been a good man

for three and a half years i agree so we

pressed her a little bit to see like is

this a recurring insecurity

um has

has this been something that’s addressed

and so he’s bringing up he’s getting

defensive for a reason

but

she seemed really really genuinely sweet

and sincere that it kind of wasn’t that

she had done a pretty good job and if

anything she suppressed her insecurities

yeah most of the time and didn’t bring

them to him right and this was a

situation that really caught her off

guard so here’s what i think

if he says

here’s my you know like here take the

screenshot i don’t i don’t mind i’ve got

nothing to hide she sees it she says oh

my god i’m such an idiot you know i

didn’t you know i feel terrible blah

blah blah he at that point can say

i want you to trust me because i would

never do anything

to hurt you i would not do that to you

and i understand that your insecurity

today made you want to see that

but

i would prefer in the future if you

would trust me because we’re in this

together and we’re a team

right and i’ll never give you reason to

to doubt me

and that maybe and but maybe you do

acknowledge today may have seemed a

little different because maybe you know

i sent you something and it caught you

off guard and it triggered something and

i love you and i want you to feel safe

and i want you to feel secure so i’m

showing you this but in the future i

would rather you trusted me because

we’re on the same side

so that’s the that’s the lesson that’s

the response from the person who was

doubted yes so what was what was the

script for the person who was jealous

for her what would you what did you have

her say if he says just you should trust

me

then you know i’m a trustworthy person

you should say and i’m a flawed person

you know like i got i i’m flawed and i

have my insecurities and i and it’s and

it’s just

and it’s just on my mind and i hate that

it is

i think it’s two people have to be a

team together

and i want she has to be a team in

giving him the benefit of the doubt but

she he should also be a team member in

not

you know

creating more doubt

by withholding something i could

understand if she’d done this ten times

in the last six months show me the

message show me the message show me the

message then he might be like you know

what this is to i don’t want to be in a

relationship like this

because if you can’t trust me and if you

constantly need me to show you proof of

everything i don’t want to be in that

relationship that’s his prerogative

but

if this is genuinely the first time

that’s happened

i i don’t know i think he’s hurting the

relationship by doing that

what was your question rizka okay my my

question was

um

about how to

how one should handle oneself how to

deal with a situation where you hurt

someone that causes them to lose trust

in you

um or there’s been some sort of

risk in the relationship which you might

be somewhat responsible for

it’s a great question and it happens all

the time you know it happens

between men and women in both directions

so i think it’s a great question how do

you overcome

trust issues from that point on well

there’s a process the one of the big

mistakes that people make is they want

it all to happen overnight but there’s a

process in this

one part of the process is obvious it’s

forgiveness

but sometimes we want people’s

forgiveness before we’ve earned it so

i’m not necessarily going to put

forgiveness at the beginning but there

are some things we can do to help speed

that process up the first one is

communicating to that person that this

is something that won’t happen again

and in order to be able to communicate

that we need to know why it won’t happen

again

so part of that is understanding why it

happened in the first place this is

something people often don’t do for

example

if someone were to

be unfaithful

rather than just say i’m sorry i’m sorry

i’m sorry it will never happen again

what people can do is actually explore

why it happened in the first place

well it happened because in that

particular moment i was being a very

weak person or i was being very selfish

and that selfishness was coming from xyz

or i was insecure and i was looking for

attention

whatever it is understanding the root

cause is really important

because once you understand the root

cause and you’re self-aware enough to

understand that you can explain to that

person let me i’m not just going to tell

you it won’t happen again let me tell

you why

this will never happen again

a i respect you too much and you’re my

number one priority and i love you to

pieces and would never ever hurt you in

this way again but b

i have resolved these issues within

myself what’s what made me do it the

first time around and those insecurities

or those feelings those root causes are

no longer there because i’ve dealt with

them or i’ve found a better way to

manage them that way do you see a risk

of how you’re coming from a place of

credibility then in saying you won’t do

it again rather than just blindly

asserting it yeah i agree and actually

it’s interesting if you say that because

i just recently reconciled with someone

that i had hurt and i was trying to

figure out what was different with in

this case than with the relationships

that i had not reconciled i think was

because me and this person went through

this exact process that you’re

describing and some of the other people

in my life we never really reached that

place of examining the root causes right

absolutely because it’s not enough just

to say sorry you need to get clarity

and that’s what people respect and

actually you know what’s funny

is you can help alleviate some of the

hurt that someone feels if you can help

them understand what was going on in you

that led to that point in the first

place in other words if i just think

well someone cheated on me and now i

have all of this hurt as a result um

they can’t necessarily make all of the

hurt go away but if i can truly

understand

uh that that was coming from a deeper

place of insecurity or inadequacy or

selfishness or whatever it is in that

person i actually can help divorce

myself from that situation and make it

less personal so clarity is really

important now as i said we can’t expect

someone to be perfect with you all at

once you know you you got to rebuild the

house

and you don’t get to do you don’t get to

click your fingers and have the house be

ready made again you’ve got to rebuild

it brick by brick that takes effort it

takes time to some extent it takes a

level of

in in this case proactive honesty uh is

what i like to call it because it’s

rather than what we i think often do in

relationships which is a reactive

honesty if someone asks us a question we

give them an answer proactive honesty is

for that person who we feel we’ve

wronged by cheating on them you know we

went out last night and we give them

more detail about last night than we

normally would we say yeah i had fun i

was with casey most of the night and

this happened and that happened and it

was you know a really enjoyable

experience and then i hung out with this

person and oh you would have loved it i

was talking all about you you you you

give them a bit more detail than you

maybe would have before because you’re

going out of your way to make them feel

secure and comfortable that might not be

something you have to do forever but

certainly in the beginning it it helps

to put them at ease and the last thing

i’ll say is this

if you’re going to continue with

somebody in a relationship and the trust

was broken

you have to make a pact with that person

and the fact is this

i know what i have to do to keep you

i know there’s

i have i have something to prove to you

now and i know that i have to rebuild i

get it but i also need you to do the

hardest thing in the world and give me

your trust again

because

you know that if i ever broke that trust

again i would be the full

21:12

not you

21:13

but in order to start again i need you

21:15

to trust me again i need that much and i

21:18

promise you i’ll go out of my way to

21:19

make this work but i need that from you

21:22

again for us to be able to carry on

21:25

that pact is essential and not having

21:28

that pact is the reason why so many

21:31

couples carry on in spite of a newfound

21:34

lack of trust

21:35

and find that they never really get back

21:38

to a place of trusting each other again

21:40

you’ve got to be able to hit reset and

21:42

start again knowing the hard work that’s

21:44

ahead of you but also knowing that you

21:46

have to be starting from that place does

21:48

that make sense

21:49

oh yes um

21:51

and i really love hearing you say that

21:53

because it really fits in with what i’ve

21:55

observed in my life and in others both

21:58

with what people have done right they’ve

21:59

done iran yeah um well thank you rizkar

22:03

i appreciate you calling in and a very

22:05

thoughtful question that i think is

22:07

going to help a lot of people out there

22:08

i really want you to check out this next

22:10

video i believe it’s going to help you a

22:11

lot click here my god if that can happen

22:14

anything can happen i’ll never be safe

22:16

even in situations where i thought i was

22:19

safe at any point the unthinkable could

22:23

happen

22:28

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock