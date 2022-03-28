Get Daily Email
If Someone Hurt You or Betrayed Your Trust, Watch This [Video]

If Someone Hurt You or Betrayed Your Trust, Watch This [Video]

Discovering a partner’s affair can be devastating because it strikes at so many aspects of one’s identity.

by

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
so you have to decide whether this guy
0:02
is worth trusting 100
0:05
she then proceeded to ask for a
0:08
screenshot of the text conversation that
0:11
he was having with whoever he was having
0:12
it with i’m not just going to tell you
0:14
it won’t happen again let me tell you
0:15
why
0:16
this will never happen again
0:24
yeah so i was just curious me and my
0:26
boyfriend have been together for three
0:28
years and recently we’ve just been
0:29
having lots of problems arguing a lot
0:32
and i was just wondering when you saw it
0:34
or how do you know when it’s exactly the
0:36
right time to break up what’s the way to
0:38
do it and how to best get over it
0:41
yeah it’s
0:42
look i feel like sometimes
0:44
a new problem arises in a relationship
0:47
and
0:48
we start thinking hmm is this the right
0:50
the right relationship and that’s when
0:52
we start asking questions for the first
0:54
time about whether we should really be
0:55
with this person um right something we
0:58
should be cautious of is when we keep
1:00
going over the same logic again and
1:03
again and again in other words the
1:05
questions you’re asking yourself are not
1:07
new questions but they’re recurring
1:09
themes that come from somewhere much
1:11
deeper
1:12
if you’re with somebody and you find
1:14
yourself asking the same question again
1:16
and again about whether you’re right for
1:18
each other um you know it typically
1:21
isn’t a good sign you know
1:23
you hear this from people all the time
1:24
right
1:25
if it’s the right person you’ll know
1:28
um you’ll you’ll feel something
1:30
different you’ll feel a different sense
1:32
of certainty
1:33
um now i i
1:35
i think that that’s a
1:37
somewhat of an oversimplification but i
1:39
think at the same time
1:41
there is a
1:43
that cold hard reality that if i’m
1:45
constantly questioning this thing if i’m
1:48
constantly asking myself is this the
1:50
right person
1:51
then it probably means there’s a level
1:53
of difficulty about this relationship
1:56
that
1:57
means it’s not right that means this
1:59
isn’t the person that i am supposed to
2:02
be with or the person that is worth
2:04
committing to at this stage um so what
2:08
for you and your relationship right now
2:11
what’s the thing that’s holding that
2:13
that’s making you feel like this might
2:15
not be right
2:16
uh we’ve just been fighting about like
2:18
everything everything that he does or i
2:20
do we just seem to like go at it i don’t
2:23
know what the like the deeper issue is i
2:25
just
2:25
like little things now are just building
2:27
up like i saw you like a girl’s facebook
2:29
picture why’d you do that like stupid
2:31
really stupid things and we’ve kind of
2:33
just decided that this will be the last
2:35
shot we both kind of agreed like we’ll
2:37
give it the last chance and see what
2:38
happens but
2:40
that’s just
2:41
you know i don’t know
2:43
do you feel like the
2:44
the issues that are coming up between
2:46
you are things that are going to go away
2:49
or do you think these are recurring
2:50
issues are there deeper trust issues
2:52
right now there’s probably deeper trust
2:54
issues yeah
2:55
and is that based on something he’s done
2:57
or just something you’re afraid he’ll do
2:59
um kind of what i’m afraid of
3:02
i guess
3:03
okay so there’s no evidence for your
3:05
distrust
3:07
uh not really i don’t think so
3:09
that’s what i don’t know i guess i don’t
3:11
trust him in general so like
3:13
when i see that i just assume things
3:15
that maybe i should assume regardless if
3:17
he says that it’s not happening or if
3:19
it’s happening but you but why don’t you
3:21
trust him
3:22
because because is it is it really true
3:25
that there’s never been any evidence
3:26
that has made you distrust him
3:28
no i definitely i think he’s talked to
3:30
girls before and then
3:33
i don’t think it went anywhere or was
3:35
like necessarily leading to cheating but
3:37
just the fact that i knew that or saw
3:39
that hurt me you saw it in person or
3:42
through messages
3:43
um through messages okay so you saw
3:47
messages what on his phone that he was
3:49
talking to other women
3:50
yes
3:51
okay and in a way that you found to be
3:53
inappropriate for your relationship yeah
3:55
it wasn’t necessarily anything horrible
3:57
but i just didn’t think it was right and
4:00
did he lie to you about it
4:01
no he told me
4:03
when when i found out he told me i mean
4:05
i had asked a couple times and
4:07
she kind of just didn’t say anything but
4:09
then when i found out obviously he told
4:10
me the truth and everything
4:12
so you asked him if he was talking to
4:13
certain people he said no and then you
4:15
checked his phone and and you found out
4:16
he was right
4:17
correct okay
4:19
so
4:20
there’s there is evidence for the
4:22
distrust right
4:24
yeah
4:25
that stems from it yeah right
4:27
what you have to decide is
4:30
the type of relationship that you
4:32
fundamentally want to be in
4:35
what
4:36
level of honesty do i want from the
4:38
person that i’m with
4:41
and what level of trust
4:43
do i want to give somebody that i’m with
4:47
sure and both of those things are
4:49
relevant because one of them is not
4:51
controllable by you you can’t control
4:54
whether this person lies to you or not
4:57
you can only control whether you stay
4:58
with somebody
5:00
when they’re lying to you what you can
5:02
control is the level of trust that you
5:04
give somebody but there are certain
5:07
relationships where giving all of your
5:09
trust is a losing battle
5:12
because you know that there are reasons
5:14
not to trust this person and part of you
5:16
instinctively
5:18
feels like whatever is happening now
5:20
will happen again
5:22
right and that’s frightening
5:24
so you have to decide whether this guy
5:27
is worth trusting 100
5:31
sure and if his actions have meant that
5:34
you cannot trust him 100
5:36
and you can’t give that standard that
5:38
you want to give in a relationship
5:41
then it’s time to leave
5:42
because then you’re not being who you
5:44
want to be in the relationship does that
5:47
make sense
5:48
that makes 100 sense
5:50
trust me nothing will make you sleep
5:52
better at night than being the person
5:54
you want to be in a relationship right
5:56
and right now it’s not just that he’s
5:58
perhaps doing something you don’t like
6:00
it’s that you’re being a person you
6:01
don’t like as well because you don’t
6:03
like being the person that’s going
6:04
through his phone yeah i’m crazy i don’t
6:06
like that at all i’m never like that no
6:08
you don’t you don’t have that moment
6:09
where you go through his phone and then
6:10
sit there proud of yourself do you yeah
6:12
i know it’s the worst right so that
6:14
comes with a certain amount of you know
6:17
self uh
6:19
uh resentment self-loathing because you
6:21
don’t like what you’re actually doing
6:23
now sometimes the trust issue is is on
6:26
your side right i’m not saying it is in
6:28
this case but sometimes we need to trust
6:30
more but we also need to put ourselves
6:33
in a relationship
6:34
where it’s easy to trust
6:36
where it’s easy to let go and be with
6:39
that person and if you’re someone
6:42
already who is feeling those trust
6:44
issues then you know you’re not in a
6:45
relationship where it’s easy to trust
6:47
necessarily especially since he’s given
6:49
you reasons not to trust
6:51
sure so
6:52
here would be
6:54
my advice to you you either have to say
6:57
i know i can’t trust the way i want to
6:59
in this relationship
7:01
so let’s you and i take our go our
7:04
separate ways for now
7:06
and if we come back it’ll be from a
7:08
place of mutual trust and respect
7:11
if i’m gonna be in this and if you
7:13
decide right i’m gonna give this one
7:15
last shot then you go in it and you
7:18
let him know this is where i stand i
7:20
don’t want to be anything less than a
7:22
trusting loving partner and i know i’m
7:25
not being that when i’m going through
7:26
your phone or when i’m
7:28
disrespecting your privacy um in order
7:31
to find things out that’s not who i want
7:33
to be
7:35
but i need to know that i can 100 trust
7:38
you and that you’re in this and if
7:40
you’re not
7:41
then tell me now and that’s absolutely
7:44
fine if you can’t be if you’re in a
7:46
stage of your life where you can’t be
7:48
trustworthy in the way that i need you
7:50
to be that’s fine i respect it and i
7:53
respect the honesty and let’s go our
7:54
separate ways for now but let’s not
7:57
torture each other i don’t want to talk
7:59
i don’t want to be the woman torturing
8:00
you by you feeling like you’re dating a
8:02
detective
8:04
and i don’t want you to be the guy who
8:07
is torturing me because you’re giving me
8:09
reasons not to trust you
8:11
right that’s a poisonous relationship i
8:13
don’t want to be in that kind of
8:14
relationship so unless you and me make a
8:15
decision now as adults
8:18
um i like that
8:20
no that’s awesome i mean that’s exactly
8:22
what we’ve been trying to do so i i
8:23
don’t like exactly what you said how i i
8:25
don’t want to be that person either and
8:27
i’d be perfectly fine it was a mutual
8:29
decision to go separate ways and
8:32
see what happens so here’s what you have
8:34
to do don’t rely on him to be the
8:35
grown-up you’d be the grown-up for the
8:36
both of you and go and have a really
8:38
adult conversation and you’re going to
8:40
feel so much better i promise you
8:48
hey guys matthew hussey here
8:50
[Music]
8:52
jamison here i thought you were gonna
8:53
introduce me
8:55
was i supposed to introduce you we’re
8:56
tag teaming this because we work so well
8:58
together
9:00
it’s like we finish each other’s
9:03
breakfasts
9:04
jesus we just finished our members
9:06
session where for an hour we q aid with
9:09
our fast track members if you don’t know
9:11
how to become a member by the way click
9:13
the link
9:14
here
9:15
or at the end of the video
9:18
i’m going to pop it up all over the
9:19
place it’s a great link but there was
9:21
something very interesting that happened
9:23
during that webinar we had a caller call
9:26
in she’d been in relation for three and
9:27
a half years and there was this moment
9:29
where she thought her boyfriend was
9:32
possibly being unfaithful he basically
9:34
went away on vacation for a couple of
9:36
weeks or no he was on a work trip for a
9:38
couple of weeks and
9:41
she essentially
9:42
long story short received a couple of
9:44
messages on her phone that were from him
9:47
but were not intended for her the
9:50
message was something like
9:52
lol a little aggressive for me hahaha
9:56
yeah something like that where it
9:58
completely it could be completely
10:00
innocuous but imagine receiving a text
10:03
like that horrible from your significant
10:05
other when well actually here’s the
10:07
horrible part what happened next was she
10:10
wrote back and said you know
10:12
clearly those weren’t meant for me
10:15
and
10:16
she then proceeded to ask for a
10:19
screenshot of the text conversation that
10:21
he was having with whoever he was having
10:23
it with he said it was with a male work
10:26
colleague uh who was
10:28
late for breakfast or something which by
10:31
the way may be true i’m not putting any
10:33
judgment on this situation right now
10:35
we’re coming as to it from complete
10:37
outside perspectives but
10:39
here’s what concerned me she asked for
10:42
screenshots of the messages he then
10:44
said you should trust me
10:47
and if you need me to send a screenshot
10:50
that’s about your insecurity and i don’t
10:53
want to feed that insecurity this is a
10:55
lesson you need to learn and i’m not
10:58
going to send you the screenshots
11:00
because it’s better for you that i don’t
11:03
it’s better for your insecurity that i
11:04
don’t feed it
11:06
and i heard this and this
11:08
lovely woman was
11:10
you know
11:11
she she really didn’t know what to do
11:13
she said do i just accept that and move
11:15
on or should i be frustrated or angry at
11:18
that here’s how i broke it down for her
11:20
because there are many people out there
11:22
who will be facing some similar
11:24
situation to this if you’re in a
11:26
relationship and you’re coming with past
11:29
baggage from a previous relationship
11:31
maybe someone cheated on you maybe
11:33
someone gave you cause to constantly be
11:36
insecure and jealous
11:38
and
11:38
that is something you’ve not fully
11:40
gotten over
11:41
in your new relationship it’s not your
11:45
it’s not your partner’s responsibility
11:47
to take on all of that baggage right if
11:50
you’re going through your partner’s
11:51
phone and investigating them if you’re
11:54
prying all the time if you’re constantly
11:57
trying to look for something that isn’t
12:00
there
12:00
that’s not your partner’s fault and if
12:02
they’re giving you no reason not to
12:04
trust them then that’s something that
12:07
you need to look at in yourself but in
12:09
this situation where he has
12:11
sent her something that she’s pro she’s
12:14
she’s reacting to something information
12:17
she’s actually gotten not by looking for
12:19
it it’s found her that is not a moment
12:23
for him to teach her a lesson about her
12:27
confidence right
12:29
well here’s what here’s here’s what
12:30
happened on the call by the way
12:32
because
12:33
matt gave you gave that spiel
12:36
and i i wanted to press back a little
12:39
bit on this woman because i wanted to
12:42
see
12:43
has she really never br brought this up
12:45
before because from the man’s side if
12:48
they’ve been together for three and a
12:49
half years
12:50
and you’ve built up a lot of trust over
12:53
the three and a half years and so when
12:55
someone’s doubting you from an errant
12:58
message
12:59
like that can be painful too yes like
13:02
that brings up maybe
13:03
i don’t know if it’s insecurity but it
13:04
brings up some pride being like hey hold
13:07
on i’m a good man i’ve been a good man
13:08
for three and a half years i agree so we
13:10
pressed her a little bit to see like is
13:13
this a recurring insecurity
13:15
um has
13:17
has this been something that’s addressed
13:19
and so he’s bringing up he’s getting
13:20
defensive for a reason
13:23
but
13:24
she seemed really really genuinely sweet
13:27
and sincere that it kind of wasn’t that
13:29
she had done a pretty good job and if
13:31
anything she suppressed her insecurities
13:34
yeah most of the time and didn’t bring
13:36
them to him right and this was a
13:38
situation that really caught her off
13:40
guard so here’s what i think
13:42
if he says
13:43
here’s my you know like here take the
13:45
screenshot i don’t i don’t mind i’ve got
13:47
nothing to hide she sees it she says oh
13:50
my god i’m such an idiot you know i
13:51
didn’t you know i feel terrible blah
13:54
blah blah he at that point can say
13:57
i want you to trust me because i would
13:59
never do anything
14:00
to hurt you i would not do that to you
14:03
and i understand that your insecurity
14:06
today made you want to see that
14:08
but
14:09
i would prefer in the future if you
14:11
would trust me because we’re in this
14:12
together and we’re a team
14:14
right and i’ll never give you reason to
14:17
to doubt me
14:18
and that maybe and but maybe you do
14:20
acknowledge today may have seemed a
14:21
little different because maybe you know
14:24
i sent you something and it caught you
14:25
off guard and it triggered something and
14:27
i love you and i want you to feel safe
14:28
and i want you to feel secure so i’m
14:30
showing you this but in the future i
14:32
would rather you trusted me because
14:34
we’re on the same side
14:36
so that’s the that’s the lesson that’s
14:38
the response from the person who was
14:40
doubted yes so what was what was the
14:42
script for the person who was jealous
14:45
for her what would you what did you have
14:47
her say if he says just you should trust
14:49
me
14:50
then you know i’m a trustworthy person
14:53
you should say and i’m a flawed person
14:55
you know like i got i i’m flawed and i
14:58
have my insecurities and i and it’s and
15:00
it’s just
15:01
and it’s just on my mind and i hate that
15:03
it is
15:04
i think it’s two people have to be a
15:06
team together
15:07
and i want she has to be a team in
15:12
giving him the benefit of the doubt but
15:13
she he should also be a team member in
15:16
not
15:17
you know
15:18
creating more doubt
15:20
by withholding something i could
15:22
understand if she’d done this ten times
15:24
in the last six months show me the
15:26
message show me the message show me the
15:27
message then he might be like you know
15:29
what this is to i don’t want to be in a
15:31
relationship like this
15:33
because if you can’t trust me and if you
15:34
constantly need me to show you proof of
15:36
everything i don’t want to be in that
15:37
relationship that’s his prerogative
15:40
but
15:42
if this is genuinely the first time
15:43
that’s happened
15:45
i i don’t know i think he’s hurting the
15:48
relationship by doing that
15:56
what was your question rizka okay my my
15:59
question was
16:01
um
16:03
about how to
16:04
how one should handle oneself how to
16:06
deal with a situation where you hurt
16:08
someone that causes them to lose trust
16:10
in you
16:12
um or there’s been some sort of
16:16
risk in the relationship which you might
16:19
be somewhat responsible for
16:21
it’s a great question and it happens all
16:23
the time you know it happens
16:25
between men and women in both directions
16:27
so i think it’s a great question how do
16:28
you overcome
16:30
trust issues from that point on well
16:32
there’s a process the one of the big
16:34
mistakes that people make is they want
16:36
it all to happen overnight but there’s a
16:38
process in this
16:40
one part of the process is obvious it’s
16:42
forgiveness
16:44
but sometimes we want people’s
16:46
forgiveness before we’ve earned it so
16:47
i’m not necessarily going to put
16:49
forgiveness at the beginning but there
16:51
are some things we can do to help speed
16:53
that process up the first one is
16:55
communicating to that person that this
16:57
is something that won’t happen again
17:00
and in order to be able to communicate
17:02
that we need to know why it won’t happen
17:05
again
17:06
so part of that is understanding why it
17:08
happened in the first place this is
17:10
something people often don’t do for
17:12
example
17:13
if someone were to
17:14
be unfaithful
17:17
rather than just say i’m sorry i’m sorry
17:19
i’m sorry it will never happen again
17:22
what people can do is actually explore
17:24
why it happened in the first place
17:26
well it happened because in that
17:28
particular moment i was being a very
17:31
weak person or i was being very selfish
17:34
and that selfishness was coming from xyz
17:37
or i was insecure and i was looking for
17:39
attention
17:41
whatever it is understanding the root
17:43
cause is really important
17:45
because once you understand the root
17:46
cause and you’re self-aware enough to
17:48
understand that you can explain to that
17:50
person let me i’m not just going to tell
17:52
you it won’t happen again let me tell
17:53
you why
17:54
this will never happen again
17:56
a i respect you too much and you’re my
17:59
number one priority and i love you to
18:01
pieces and would never ever hurt you in
18:03
this way again but b
18:05
i have resolved these issues within
18:07
myself what’s what made me do it the
18:09
first time around and those insecurities
18:12
or those feelings those root causes are
18:14
no longer there because i’ve dealt with
18:16
them or i’ve found a better way to
18:17
manage them that way do you see a risk
18:20
of how you’re coming from a place of
18:21
credibility then in saying you won’t do
18:23
it again rather than just blindly
18:24
asserting it yeah i agree and actually
18:28
it’s interesting if you say that because
18:30
i just recently reconciled with someone
18:33
that i had hurt and i was trying to
18:35
figure out what was different with in
18:36
this case than with the relationships
18:39
that i had not reconciled i think was
18:41
because me and this person went through
18:43
this exact process that you’re
18:44
describing and some of the other people
18:46
in my life we never really reached that
18:48
place of examining the root causes right
18:50
absolutely because it’s not enough just
18:52
to say sorry you need to get clarity
18:55
and that’s what people respect and
18:57
actually you know what’s funny
18:59
is you can help alleviate some of the
19:02
hurt that someone feels if you can help
19:04
them understand what was going on in you
19:07
that led to that point in the first
19:09
place in other words if i just think
19:11
well someone cheated on me and now i
19:13
have all of this hurt as a result um
19:15
they can’t necessarily make all of the
19:16
hurt go away but if i can truly
19:19
understand
19:20
uh that that was coming from a deeper
19:22
place of insecurity or inadequacy or
19:25
selfishness or whatever it is in that
19:27
person i actually can help divorce
19:30
myself from that situation and make it
19:32
less personal so clarity is really
19:35
important now as i said we can’t expect
19:37
someone to be perfect with you all at
19:39
once you know you you got to rebuild the
19:41
house
19:41
and you don’t get to do you don’t get to
19:44
click your fingers and have the house be
19:45
ready made again you’ve got to rebuild
19:47
it brick by brick that takes effort it
19:49
takes time to some extent it takes a
19:52
level of
19:53
in in this case proactive honesty uh is
19:56
what i like to call it because it’s
19:58
rather than what we i think often do in
20:00
relationships which is a reactive
20:02
honesty if someone asks us a question we
20:04
give them an answer proactive honesty is
20:07
for that person who we feel we’ve
20:09
wronged by cheating on them you know we
20:10
went out last night and we give them
20:12
more detail about last night than we
20:13
normally would we say yeah i had fun i
20:16
was with casey most of the night and
20:17
this happened and that happened and it
20:18
was you know a really enjoyable
20:20
experience and then i hung out with this
20:22
person and oh you would have loved it i
20:23
was talking all about you you you you
20:25
give them a bit more detail than you
20:27
maybe would have before because you’re
20:28
going out of your way to make them feel
20:31
secure and comfortable that might not be
20:33
something you have to do forever but
20:34
certainly in the beginning it it helps
20:37
to put them at ease and the last thing
20:39
i’ll say is this
20:41
if you’re going to continue with
20:42
somebody in a relationship and the trust
20:45
was broken
20:46
you have to make a pact with that person
20:49
and the fact is this
20:51
i know what i have to do to keep you
20:55
i know there’s
20:56
i have i have something to prove to you
20:58
now and i know that i have to rebuild i
21:00
get it but i also need you to do the
21:03
hardest thing in the world and give me
21:05
your trust again
21:07
because
21:08
you know that if i ever broke that trust
21:10
again i would be the full
21:12
not you
21:13
but in order to start again i need you
21:15
to trust me again i need that much and i
21:18
promise you i’ll go out of my way to
21:19
make this work but i need that from you
21:22
again for us to be able to carry on
21:25
that pact is essential and not having
21:28
that pact is the reason why so many
21:31
couples carry on in spite of a newfound
21:34
lack of trust
21:35
and find that they never really get back
21:38
to a place of trusting each other again
21:40
you’ve got to be able to hit reset and
21:42
start again knowing the hard work that’s
21:44
ahead of you but also knowing that you
21:46
have to be starting from that place does
21:48
that make sense
21:49
oh yes um
21:51
and i really love hearing you say that
21:53
because it really fits in with what i’ve
21:55
observed in my life and in others both
21:58
with what people have done right they’ve
21:59
done iran yeah um well thank you rizkar
22:03
i appreciate you calling in and a very
22:05
thoughtful question that i think is
22:07
going to help a lot of people out there
22:08
i really want you to check out this next
22:10
video i believe it’s going to help you a
22:11
lot click here my god if that can happen
22:14
anything can happen i’ll never be safe
22:16
even in situations where i thought i was
22:19
safe at any point the unthinkable could
22:23
happen
22:28
you

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC's digital series What To Text Him Back.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

