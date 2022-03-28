If Someone Hurt You or Betrayed Your Trust, Watch This [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
so you have to decide whether this guy
is worth trusting 100
she then proceeded to ask for a
screenshot of the text conversation that
he was having with whoever he was having
it with i’m not just going to tell you
it won’t happen again let me tell you
why
this will never happen again
yeah so i was just curious me and my
boyfriend have been together for three
years and recently we’ve just been
having lots of problems arguing a lot
and i was just wondering when you saw it
or how do you know when it’s exactly the
right time to break up what’s the way to
do it and how to best get over it
yeah it’s
look i feel like sometimes
a new problem arises in a relationship
and
we start thinking hmm is this the right
the right relationship and that’s when
we start asking questions for the first
time about whether we should really be
with this person um right something we
should be cautious of is when we keep
going over the same logic again and
again and again in other words the
questions you’re asking yourself are not
new questions but they’re recurring
themes that come from somewhere much
deeper
if you’re with somebody and you find
yourself asking the same question again
and again about whether you’re right for
each other um you know it typically
isn’t a good sign you know
you hear this from people all the time
right
if it’s the right person you’ll know
um you’ll you’ll feel something
different you’ll feel a different sense
of certainty
um now i i
i think that that’s a
somewhat of an oversimplification but i
think at the same time
there is a
that cold hard reality that if i’m
constantly questioning this thing if i’m
constantly asking myself is this the
right person
then it probably means there’s a level
of difficulty about this relationship
that
means it’s not right that means this
isn’t the person that i am supposed to
be with or the person that is worth
committing to at this stage um so what
for you and your relationship right now
what’s the thing that’s holding that
that’s making you feel like this might
not be right
uh we’ve just been fighting about like
everything everything that he does or i
do we just seem to like go at it i don’t
know what the like the deeper issue is i
just
like little things now are just building
up like i saw you like a girl’s facebook
picture why’d you do that like stupid
really stupid things and we’ve kind of
just decided that this will be the last
shot we both kind of agreed like we’ll
give it the last chance and see what
happens but
that’s just
you know i don’t know
do you feel like the
the issues that are coming up between
you are things that are going to go away
or do you think these are recurring
issues are there deeper trust issues
right now there’s probably deeper trust
issues yeah
and is that based on something he’s done
or just something you’re afraid he’ll do
um kind of what i’m afraid of
i guess
okay so there’s no evidence for your
distrust
uh not really i don’t think so
that’s what i don’t know i guess i don’t
trust him in general so like
when i see that i just assume things
that maybe i should assume regardless if
he says that it’s not happening or if
it’s happening but you but why don’t you
trust him
because because is it is it really true
that there’s never been any evidence
that has made you distrust him
no i definitely i think he’s talked to
girls before and then
i don’t think it went anywhere or was
like necessarily leading to cheating but
just the fact that i knew that or saw
that hurt me you saw it in person or
through messages
um through messages okay so you saw
messages what on his phone that he was
talking to other women
yes
okay and in a way that you found to be
inappropriate for your relationship yeah
it wasn’t necessarily anything horrible
but i just didn’t think it was right and
did he lie to you about it
no he told me
when when i found out he told me i mean
i had asked a couple times and
she kind of just didn’t say anything but
then when i found out obviously he told
me the truth and everything
so you asked him if he was talking to
certain people he said no and then you
checked his phone and and you found out
he was right
correct okay
so
there’s there is evidence for the
distrust right
yeah
that stems from it yeah right
what you have to decide is
the type of relationship that you
fundamentally want to be in
what
level of honesty do i want from the
person that i’m with
and what level of trust
do i want to give somebody that i’m with
sure and both of those things are
relevant because one of them is not
controllable by you you can’t control
whether this person lies to you or not
you can only control whether you stay
with somebody
when they’re lying to you what you can
control is the level of trust that you
give somebody but there are certain
relationships where giving all of your
trust is a losing battle
because you know that there are reasons
not to trust this person and part of you
instinctively
feels like whatever is happening now
will happen again
right and that’s frightening
so you have to decide whether this guy
is worth trusting 100
sure and if his actions have meant that
you cannot trust him 100
and you can’t give that standard that
you want to give in a relationship
then it’s time to leave
because then you’re not being who you
want to be in the relationship does that
make sense
that makes 100 sense
trust me nothing will make you sleep
better at night than being the person
you want to be in a relationship right
and right now it’s not just that he’s
perhaps doing something you don’t like
it’s that you’re being a person you
don’t like as well because you don’t
like being the person that’s going
through his phone yeah i’m crazy i don’t
like that at all i’m never like that no
you don’t you don’t have that moment
where you go through his phone and then
sit there proud of yourself do you yeah
i know it’s the worst right so that
comes with a certain amount of you know
self uh
uh resentment self-loathing because you
don’t like what you’re actually doing
now sometimes the trust issue is is on
your side right i’m not saying it is in
this case but sometimes we need to trust
more but we also need to put ourselves
in a relationship
where it’s easy to trust
where it’s easy to let go and be with
that person and if you’re someone
already who is feeling those trust
issues then you know you’re not in a
relationship where it’s easy to trust
necessarily especially since he’s given
you reasons not to trust
sure so
here would be
my advice to you you either have to say
i know i can’t trust the way i want to
in this relationship
so let’s you and i take our go our
separate ways for now
and if we come back it’ll be from a
place of mutual trust and respect
if i’m gonna be in this and if you
decide right i’m gonna give this one
last shot then you go in it and you
let him know this is where i stand i
don’t want to be anything less than a
trusting loving partner and i know i’m
not being that when i’m going through
your phone or when i’m
disrespecting your privacy um in order
to find things out that’s not who i want
to be
but i need to know that i can 100 trust
you and that you’re in this and if
you’re not
then tell me now and that’s absolutely
fine if you can’t be if you’re in a
stage of your life where you can’t be
trustworthy in the way that i need you
to be that’s fine i respect it and i
respect the honesty and let’s go our
separate ways for now but let’s not
torture each other i don’t want to talk
i don’t want to be the woman torturing
you by you feeling like you’re dating a
detective
and i don’t want you to be the guy who
is torturing me because you’re giving me
reasons not to trust you
right that’s a poisonous relationship i
don’t want to be in that kind of
relationship so unless you and me make a
decision now as adults
um i like that
no that’s awesome i mean that’s exactly
what we’ve been trying to do so i i
don’t like exactly what you said how i i
don’t want to be that person either and
i’d be perfectly fine it was a mutual
decision to go separate ways and
see what happens so here’s what you have
to do don’t rely on him to be the
grown-up you’d be the grown-up for the
both of you and go and have a really
adult conversation and you’re going to
feel so much better i promise you
something very interesting that happened
during that webinar we had a caller call
in she’d been in relation for three and
a half years and there was this moment
where she thought her boyfriend was
possibly being unfaithful he basically
went away on vacation for a couple of
weeks or no he was on a work trip for a
couple of weeks and
she essentially
long story short received a couple of
messages on her phone that were from him
but were not intended for her the
message was something like
lol a little aggressive for me hahaha
yeah something like that where it
completely it could be completely
innocuous but imagine receiving a text
like that horrible from your significant
other when well actually here’s the
horrible part what happened next was she
wrote back and said you know
clearly those weren’t meant for me
and
she then proceeded to ask for a
screenshot of the text conversation that
he was having with whoever he was having
it with he said it was with a male work
colleague uh who was
late for breakfast or something which by
the way may be true i’m not putting any
judgment on this situation right now
we’re coming as to it from complete
outside perspectives but
here’s what concerned me she asked for
screenshots of the messages he then
said you should trust me
and if you need me to send a screenshot
that’s about your insecurity and i don’t
want to feed that insecurity this is a
lesson you need to learn and i’m not
going to send you the screenshots
because it’s better for you that i don’t
it’s better for your insecurity that i
don’t feed it
and i heard this and this
lovely woman was
you know
she she really didn’t know what to do
she said do i just accept that and move
on or should i be frustrated or angry at
that here’s how i broke it down for her
because there are many people out there
who will be facing some similar
situation to this if you’re in a
relationship and you’re coming with past
baggage from a previous relationship
maybe someone cheated on you maybe
someone gave you cause to constantly be
insecure and jealous
and
that is something you’ve not fully
gotten over
in your new relationship it’s not your
it’s not your partner’s responsibility
to take on all of that baggage right if
you’re going through your partner’s
phone and investigating them if you’re
prying all the time if you’re constantly
trying to look for something that isn’t
there
that’s not your partner’s fault and if
they’re giving you no reason not to
trust them then that’s something that
you need to look at in yourself but in
this situation where he has
sent her something that she’s pro she’s
she’s reacting to something information
she’s actually gotten not by looking for
it it’s found her that is not a moment
for him to teach her a lesson about her
confidence right
well here’s what here’s here’s what
happened on the call by the way
because
matt gave you gave that spiel
and i i wanted to press back a little
bit on this woman because i wanted to
see
has she really never br brought this up
before because from the man’s side if
they’ve been together for three and a
half years
and you’ve built up a lot of trust over
the three and a half years and so when
someone’s doubting you from an errant
message
like that can be painful too yes like
that brings up maybe
i don’t know if it’s insecurity but it
brings up some pride being like hey hold
on i’m a good man i’ve been a good man
for three and a half years i agree so we
pressed her a little bit to see like is
this a recurring insecurity
um has
has this been something that’s addressed
and so he’s bringing up he’s getting
defensive for a reason
but
she seemed really really genuinely sweet
and sincere that it kind of wasn’t that
she had done a pretty good job and if
anything she suppressed her insecurities
yeah most of the time and didn’t bring
them to him right and this was a
situation that really caught her off
guard so here’s what i think
if he says
here’s my you know like here take the
screenshot i don’t i don’t mind i’ve got
nothing to hide she sees it she says oh
my god i’m such an idiot you know i
didn’t you know i feel terrible blah
blah blah he at that point can say
i want you to trust me because i would
never do anything
to hurt you i would not do that to you
and i understand that your insecurity
today made you want to see that
but
i would prefer in the future if you
would trust me because we’re in this
together and we’re a team
right and i’ll never give you reason to
to doubt me
and that maybe and but maybe you do
acknowledge today may have seemed a
little different because maybe you know
i sent you something and it caught you
off guard and it triggered something and
i love you and i want you to feel safe
and i want you to feel secure so i’m
showing you this but in the future i
would rather you trusted me because
we’re on the same side
so that’s the that’s the lesson that’s
the response from the person who was
doubted yes so what was what was the
script for the person who was jealous
for her what would you what did you have
her say if he says just you should trust
me
then you know i’m a trustworthy person
you should say and i’m a flawed person
you know like i got i i’m flawed and i
have my insecurities and i and it’s and
it’s just
and it’s just on my mind and i hate that
it is
i think it’s two people have to be a
team together
and i want she has to be a team in
giving him the benefit of the doubt but
she he should also be a team member in
not
you know
creating more doubt
by withholding something i could
understand if she’d done this ten times
in the last six months show me the
message show me the message show me the
message then he might be like you know
what this is to i don’t want to be in a
relationship like this
because if you can’t trust me and if you
constantly need me to show you proof of
everything i don’t want to be in that
relationship that’s his prerogative
but
if this is genuinely the first time
that’s happened
i i don’t know i think he’s hurting the
relationship by doing that
what was your question rizka okay my my
question was
um
about how to
how one should handle oneself how to
deal with a situation where you hurt
someone that causes them to lose trust
in you
um or there’s been some sort of
risk in the relationship which you might
be somewhat responsible for
it’s a great question and it happens all
the time you know it happens
between men and women in both directions
so i think it’s a great question how do
you overcome
trust issues from that point on well
there’s a process the one of the big
mistakes that people make is they want
it all to happen overnight but there’s a
process in this
one part of the process is obvious it’s
forgiveness
but sometimes we want people’s
forgiveness before we’ve earned it so
i’m not necessarily going to put
forgiveness at the beginning but there
are some things we can do to help speed
that process up the first one is
communicating to that person that this
is something that won’t happen again
and in order to be able to communicate
that we need to know why it won’t happen
again
so part of that is understanding why it
happened in the first place this is
something people often don’t do for
example
if someone were to
be unfaithful
rather than just say i’m sorry i’m sorry
i’m sorry it will never happen again
what people can do is actually explore
why it happened in the first place
well it happened because in that
particular moment i was being a very
weak person or i was being very selfish
and that selfishness was coming from xyz
or i was insecure and i was looking for
attention
whatever it is understanding the root
cause is really important
because once you understand the root
cause and you’re self-aware enough to
understand that you can explain to that
person let me i’m not just going to tell
you it won’t happen again let me tell
you why
this will never happen again
a i respect you too much and you’re my
number one priority and i love you to
pieces and would never ever hurt you in
this way again but b
i have resolved these issues within
myself what’s what made me do it the
first time around and those insecurities
or those feelings those root causes are
no longer there because i’ve dealt with
them or i’ve found a better way to
manage them that way do you see a risk
of how you’re coming from a place of
credibility then in saying you won’t do
it again rather than just blindly
asserting it yeah i agree and actually
it’s interesting if you say that because
i just recently reconciled with someone
that i had hurt and i was trying to
figure out what was different with in
this case than with the relationships
that i had not reconciled i think was
because me and this person went through
this exact process that you’re
describing and some of the other people
in my life we never really reached that
place of examining the root causes right
absolutely because it’s not enough just
to say sorry you need to get clarity
and that’s what people respect and
actually you know what’s funny
is you can help alleviate some of the
hurt that someone feels if you can help
them understand what was going on in you
that led to that point in the first
place in other words if i just think
well someone cheated on me and now i
have all of this hurt as a result um
they can’t necessarily make all of the
hurt go away but if i can truly
understand
uh that that was coming from a deeper
place of insecurity or inadequacy or
selfishness or whatever it is in that
person i actually can help divorce
myself from that situation and make it
less personal so clarity is really
important now as i said we can’t expect
someone to be perfect with you all at
once you know you you got to rebuild the
house
and you don’t get to do you don’t get to
click your fingers and have the house be
ready made again you’ve got to rebuild
it brick by brick that takes effort it
takes time to some extent it takes a
level of
in in this case proactive honesty uh is
what i like to call it because it’s
rather than what we i think often do in
relationships which is a reactive
honesty if someone asks us a question we
give them an answer proactive honesty is
for that person who we feel we’ve
wronged by cheating on them you know we
went out last night and we give them
more detail about last night than we
normally would we say yeah i had fun i
was with casey most of the night and
this happened and that happened and it
was you know a really enjoyable
experience and then i hung out with this
person and oh you would have loved it i
was talking all about you you you you
give them a bit more detail than you
maybe would have before because you’re
going out of your way to make them feel
secure and comfortable that might not be
something you have to do forever but
certainly in the beginning it it helps
to put them at ease and the last thing
i’ll say is this
if you’re going to continue with
somebody in a relationship and the trust
was broken
you have to make a pact with that person
and the fact is this
i know what i have to do to keep you
i know there’s
i have i have something to prove to you
now and i know that i have to rebuild i
get it but i also need you to do the
hardest thing in the world and give me
your trust again
because
you know that if i ever broke that trust
again i would be the full
not you
but in order to start again i need you
to trust me again i need that much and i
promise you i’ll go out of my way to
make this work but i need that from you
again for us to be able to carry on
that pact is essential and not having
that pact is the reason why so many
couples carry on in spite of a newfound
lack of trust
and find that they never really get back
to a place of trusting each other again
you’ve got to be able to hit reset and
start again knowing the hard work that’s
ahead of you but also knowing that you
have to be starting from that place does
that make sense
oh yes um
and i really love hearing you say that
because it really fits in with what i’ve
observed in my life and in others both
21:58
with what people have done right they’ve
21:59
done iran yeah um well thank you rizkar
22:03
i appreciate you calling in and a very
22:05
thoughtful question that i think is
22:07
going to help a lot of people out there
22:08
i really want you to check out this next
22:10
video i believe it’s going to help you a
22:11
lot click here my god if that can happen
22:14
anything can happen i’ll never be safe
22:16
even in situations where i thought i was
22:19
safe at any point the unthinkable could
22:23
happen
22:28
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|You Said ‘Race’, but Are You Actually Talking About Race?
|Understanding the Nonbinary: Are You Confusing Gender With Sex?
|The Difference Between Compassion for Those With Disabilities & Ableism?
|‘Masculinity’ Is Having an Identity Crisis
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock