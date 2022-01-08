If Someone Rejects You For Your Looks

If someone says you are tall, you are short; You are fat, thin, ugly, so boring, you are so poor, you don’t come by my standards.

If someone says you have scars, you have pimples, and you have a big nose or dark skin, you don’t have a good lifestyle. You don’t make money as much I want in my partner.

Suppose someone says you change your body and lifestyle and rejects you very badly. Makes your self-worth down. Suggests you change yourself. Says you that you are not eligible for them just because you don’t have those things they desire. It hurts, that I know. But it is a form of abuse, so remember that.

And tell me why you want to hear their words and make your soul sad? If you are thinking ultimately bad anything about yourself. Quit it right now!

You are not living to get accepted by those who can’t accept you as you are already.

Even if you change today for them, suppose you will be the coolest if you build the empire just because they can accept you. What is the real guarantee they would not want more? What is the real guarantee even if they accept you today? Won’t they change in the future?

Remember, your goal is not to get them and name them as yours. You don’t want a thing. You need a real person in your life.

Instead of changing yourself for such people. Be with the good people who already accept you with all your flaws. Supporting you to overcome those flaws. And making you transform with their real love, care, and attention towards you.

That’s real love ❤️

