if your creative work doesn’t please you, what’s the value?

Linnie figured she’d be dead by Christmas, which is why she reached out to Cole Thompson.

Cole Thompson is a professional photographer who specializes in creating classic images in black and white. One of Cole’s most iconic images is the photo he took of “The Angel Gabriel.”

The Angel Gabriel was eating French Fries out of a trash can on the Newport Beach pier when Cole first met him. Gabriel was homeless and hungry. Cole asked if Gabriel would help him with a photograph, and in return, he’d buy lunch for Gabriel.

Cole describes on his website what happened next:

The pier was very crowded and I wanted to take a 30-second exposure so that everyone would disappear except Gabriel. We tried a few shots and then Gabriel wanted to hold his Bible. The image worked and the only people you can see besides Gabriel are those ‘ghosts’ who lingered long enough for the camera. Gabriel and I then went into a restaurant to share a meal; he ordered steak with mushrooms and onions. When it came, he ate it with his hands. I discovered he was Romanian and so am I, so we talked about Romania. He was simple, kind and a pleasure to talk with. I asked Gabriel how I might contact him, in case I sold some of the photographs and wanted to share the money with him. He said I should give the money to someone who could really use it; that he had everything that he needed.

If it’s true that the Lord works in mysterious ways, then perhaps it was divine fate that Cole photographed The Angel Gabriel that day on the pier. Because the photograph went on to play a huge part in Linnie’s life.

Wrapped in a crown of thorns

Linnie bought a print of “The Angel Gabriel,” and then a year later contacted Cole. She had breast cancer and wanted Cole to photograph her. She felt the photos would be of value to other women facing the same diagnosis.

Some of the most beautiful things worth having in your life come wrapped in a crown of thorns.-Shannon L. Alder

Cole gently tried to tell Linnie that he was not a portrait photographer, and recommended someone else. But Linnie was emphatic that Cole take the pictures.

Eventually, Cole relented and agreed.

The photoshoot wasn’t easy, since Cole was not skilled with portrait photography and the requisite lighting. But finally, Cole was able to take some intimate, poignant photographs (visit Cole’s website here to see Linnie’s photograph).

Then Cole got the courage to ask Linnie, “What’s your prognosis?”

“I’ll be dead by Christmas,” Linnie said.

I grew up in a black and white world

Cole Thompson knew at the age of 14 that he was destined to be a photographer. He read everything he could find about photography and spent hours processing film in the darkroom.

Thompson is often asked why he focuses on black and white photography, and this is what he wrote on his website:

I think it’s because I grew up in a black-and-white world. Television, movies and the news were all in black and white. My heroes were in black and white and even the nation was segregated into black and white. My images are an extension of the world in which I grew up. Cole explains further, For me color records the image, but black and white captures the feelings that lie beneath the surface.

Clearly Cole’s photograph “The Angel Gabriel” seems to capture feelings that lie beneath the surface. After all, it moved Linnie to buy a print, and later reach out to Cole to take her photograph.

Who knows how many women facing breast cancer will see Linnie’s dignified photograph, and find strength and encouragement from it.

The best success is achieved internally

In a world of garish color, noise, and egos scrambling for attention, Cole Thompson marches to his own beat. His art has appeared in many exhibitions, publications and has received numerous awards. But you won’t read about these accolades on his website. Why?

Cole explains on his website:

In the past I’ve considered those accolades as the evidence of my success, but I now think differently. My success is no longer measured by the length of my resume, but rather by how I feel about the art that I create. While I do enjoy exhibiting, seeing my work published and meeting people who appreciate my art, this is an extra benefit of creating, but not success itself. I believe that the best success is achieved internally, not externally.

There’s a lesson here for all artists longing to create authentic, personal work. You can game the algorithms, emulate work that’s popular, and sell your creative soul. But it’s a devil’s bargain.

In the end, you won’t be happy with what you create. Sure, you might make some money following the herd. But the best of what you have to offer may never be revealed.

Thankfully, Cole Thompson followed his heart and realized that “the best success is achieved internally, not externally.”

A happy ending cannot come in the middle of the story

If your creative work doesn’t please you, what’s the value? At this stage in my life, I think about this often.

I want to wake up each day excited about the artwork, photography, and writing that I produce.

Yes, I’d love for it to meet favor with the algorithm gods and rank high on Google. But as Cole Thompson notes, the best success is achieved internally, not externally.

How about you? Are you producing work for the sake of attention and popularity, or because the work sings in your soul?

Heroes know that things must happen when it is time for them to happen. A quest may not simply be abandoned; unicorns may go un-rescued for a long time, but not forever; a happy ending cannot come in the middle of the story. -Peter S. Beagle, The Last Unicorn

Cole Thompson’s photographic art clearly touches others, but that’s a byproduct of his fidelity to artistic authenticity.

Whatever became of Linnie?

She was able to get into an experimental program. Years later, with a full head of hair, she reached out again to Cole to take her picture.

And just like before, she wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Does your creative work please you? Or have you strayed in search of outside accolades? Share a comment below.

Before you go

I’m John P. Weiss. I draw cartoons, paint, shoot classic black & white photography, and write essays about life. To get the latest work, check out my Saturday Newsletter here.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

—

Artworks and photos by John P. Weiss