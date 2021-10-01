If You’re Able to Vote, Check Out These Tools To Get Registered or Check Your Status Today!

Fam,

It’s National Voter Registration Day! Increasing voter registration and turnout is one of the many ways we build power for Black people. If you’re able, register to vote today with this Voting Toolkit from Black Voters Matter. If you’ve voted before, be sure to check your status with this tool to make sure you have not been purged from your state’s voter rolls. We also want to acknowledge that not everyone is able to vote. Many of our people have been disenfranchised due to the carceral state, which is why it’s so important for those of us who can register to do so and advocate for their voting rights to be restored.

No matter your status, check out the laws and policies articulated in our Vision for Black Lives that intersect with race, gender, socioeconomic status, and other aspects of voter protection. Then, join us in our fight to expand voter access in Black communities by working for:

Nationwide automatic voter registration: This would ensure that every citizen is added to the voter rolls without ever having to jump through hoops to register.

This would ensure that every citizen is added to the voter rolls without ever having to jump through hoops to register. Ending disenfranchisement of those charged with a felony: Due to the over-policing and over-sentencing of the Black community in the United States, 1 in 16 Black people of voting age are disenfranchised. No one should ever be stripped of the right to vote.

Efforts to limit our power are happening across the country through disenfranchisement laws, purging of voter rolls, and shutting down of polling places in our communities. Our people continue to fight hard every day for all Black people in the U.S. to have the right to vote. A just democracy that truly desires the participation of the people would expand access and make it as simple as possible to vote. This National Voter Registration Day, we demand a just democracy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To learn more about the voter suppression we face and our vision for a better future, visit https://fairfight.com/why-we-fight/ and https://m4bl.org/policy-platforms/political-power/.

With Black Power,

Movement for Black Lives

***