If You’re Serious About Success, Take the ‘Compound Principle’ Seriously

Success is a long game.

It’s true; success does take time.

If you know what you want to do, the only thing left is to show up.

The most successful people play the long game for years. They

Think Warren Buffet, Judy Faulkner, Jeff Bezos, Ray Dalio, Diane Hendricks and all the successful people you have been optimising for better outcomes for decades.

People who are successful in their careers know this better than anyone else: they didn’t get where they did overnight. They worked hard, made sacrifices and kept pushing even when the odds were against them.

Success takes time and persistence: two things that can’t be conquered overnight or without putting in the work first.

Successful people understand the compound principle: accumulated success comes from the collection of many small actions repeated over time, sometimes years.

They put time to work.

Long term success is a collection of small wins.

If you understand compound interest (interest on interest’), you can leverage the same principle to work for you in your pursuit of a career break.

Repeat good decisions, and proactive actions for as long as possible: at some point, accelerated growth will take over if you don’t quit.

“All of life’s great returns come from compound interest. Whether you are compounding money, relationships, or skills, time is your greatest force multiplier,” argues Thomas Waschenfelder.

Success has always been a long game: all the small steps you take daily matter. It’s a journey of many intelligent choices. It’s a snowball if you are in the right business or have honed the right actions.

Successful people identify and focus on activities, actions and ideas that have a long-term payoff and invest deeply. They may achieve far less initially but tend to reap massive rewards in the end.

Small gains over time lead to a significant outcome

“Success is sequential, not simultaneous,” wrote Gary Keller and Jay Papasan in their book, The One Thing.

Successful actions will always add up, given the right condition and time.

So, if you are serious about success, commit to something and then keep repeated smart actions.

If you want to succeed as a writer, make daily writing a habit.

Over time your pieces will form a giant collection of ideas that will attract the right people and finally the success you want.

I tried it for five years and made six figures in the process, received book deal offers, and famous publications started reaching out to syndicate my content.

You know this works for money invested and left to work for years. Warren Buffett put compound interest to work more than 40 years ago. Today he is one of the wealthiest people in the world.

You can put the same compound principle to work in your career: commit to one thing and keep doing the right things and connecting with the right people. Put in the work.

Many successful people earned their wealth by leveraging time in their favour. Sequential success is possible if you are ready to do the work.

“Successful people adhere to the ‘no exceptions rule’ when it comes to their daily disciplines. Once you make a 100-percent commitment to something, there are no exceptions,” says Jack Canfield.

It can be easy to think about success as a singular goal, but the truth is that it’s a long game. It’s not about one moment of triumph but constantly striving for improvement and growth.

Successful people never settle for “good enough” — they always push themselves to do better. They improve the actions, routines, processes, systems and rituals but stick to the bigger goal.

An investment of time in one thing for as long as possible can yield surprisingly massive returns if you stick around long enough.

Success is not linear. It’s filled with twists and turns, ups and downs, peaks and valleys. And some days are just plain hard. But it’s important to remember that success takes time: there are no shortcuts.

But your efforts, wins and good outcomes will add up.

Arthur Conan Doyle explains beautifully, “The more we progress the more we tend to progress. We advance not in arithmetical but in geometrical progression. We draw compound interest on the whole capital of knowledge and virtue which has been accumulated since the dawning of time.”

The more you keep showing up, doing the work and working on your craft, the higher your chances of accumulating progress and leveraging the compound or snowball effect.

Sometimes it can feel like nothing is going right, and there are no signs of progress, but if you zoom out and look far away, you’ll see how much has been accomplished.

You might not always see it in the moment or realize it in the day-to-day, but a successful life is a life filled with lots of work and struggle to get to where they want to be.

If you can commit to the process and aim for small wins every day, you will eventually get your desired results.

Compounding is one of the best ways to achieve long-term success. Forget massive breaks out of nowhere. You have to build a good foundation for that to happen.

Put the compound principle to work in your career. The long game is the only shortcut there is to lasting success.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock.com