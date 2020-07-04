I’m a Mama!

Well, a plant mother.

Months ago, before the world was aflame, my husband and I purchased a packet of organic corn seeds. I’d expressed an interest in being a plant mama, so he decided:

Flose, let’s start with corn.

I thought that was a stupid idea, and I made fun of him for it. Bunny, why not buy kale, cauliflower, or potatoes — you know, something that could sustain us, I said. He’s strong-willed and went with the corn.

Thank God for that, because look at me! I mean, really look at me.

We harvested our first sweet corn baby today, and I’m still beaming with excitement as I write this. He, of course, has asked me not to refer to our vegetables as our babies because of an obvious reason — we eat them.

And, boy, did we eat this little booger! It was sweet, crunchy, and just watery enough. I insisted we try some raw and convinced my husband to eat the stalk (surprisingly chewable). Call me what you want, but when you grow it yourself, you best believe you’ll want it all!

Once we had tasted the last bits off our fingertips, I invented a corn dance, and he joined in. We danced-wailed until God said, enough, you freaks — it’s just one sweet corn!

Photo credit: Jesse LaPierre