I am an angry man.

I believe that women should be, look and act in a way that serves my purposes.

In a way that shows they understand that, as a man, I am entitled to their respect. Maybe respect isn’t the right word. Adoration. Servitude. Submission.

I’m not a misogynist. I’m a well-educated white man. I went to Cambridge. I studied physics. I earn a comfortable living. I pay my taxes. I pay my mortgage. I’m not a misogynist.

I don’t beat up my partner. If I had a daughter I wouldn’t cut her genitals off. I respect my mother. I pray for my late grandmother. I’m not a misogynist.

However, I am angry. Because I believe that men are smarter, more capable than women.

Whilst some researchers (including, sadly, some from my alma mater) study brain differences between genders and hold back on any conclusion, others bring it home.

Unfortunately, when reputable scientists with reputable research try to educate the world about this reputable fact, they are criticised for being politically incorrect. They are “bad people” for being good scientists.

Dr Van der Linden and his team at Erasmus University have demonstrated that, on average, men have larger brain volumes than women (about 20% larger), and that larger brain volume positively correlates with higher IQ. The study concluded that the sample of women was, on average, 4 IQ points behind the sample of men.

What makes me angry is that, instead of people analysing this data calmly and rationally, they criticised it on the grounds that similar evidence has prevented women from voting and other rights.

I’m not a misogynist, but — why do past political decisions matter?

We have a duty to be scientifically accurate. However, when expressing our support for such research, we run the risk of getting fired from our jobs — see Google’s James Damore as an example.

I’m not a misogynist, but I will call you out if you have small tits.

I’m not a misogynist, but I will tell everyone my ex-girlfriend is ugly after she breaks up with me.

I’m not a misogynist, but if a girl gets a higher score than me in a test, I will call her a nerd.

I’m not a misogynist, but I think a business aimed at females only shouldn’t promote in a community of both men and women.

I’m not a misogynist, but I think a woman is better off shaking her booty than using her brain.

I’m not a misogynist, but I will call a woman a whore if she sleeps with multiple people.

I’m not a misogynist, but I think it’s fair that in a rape trial, a man’s denial holds more ground than a woman’s accusation.

I’m not a misogynist, but…

I have the right to be one if I wanted to.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Unsplash