I’m Thankful AF

On episode 22 of The Just Stick To Parenting podcast, Doyin lists all of the things he’s thankful for during a really rough year for him.
A few other things you’ll find in this episode:
– Why people in SoCal are the softest people in America (2:00)
– Why Doyin is thankful for YOU (15:00)
– Why Doyin is thankful for having depression (22:00)
– Why Doyin is thankful for coaching girls (28:00)
– Is it stuffing or dressing? (37:00)
– The best thing to eat on Thanksgiving besides turkey (38:00)
