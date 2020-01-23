I’m Thankful AF

Episode Info

On episode 22 of The Just Stick To Parenting podcast, Doyin lists all of the things he’s thankful for during a really rough year for him.

A few other things you’ll find in this episode:

– Why people in SoCal are the softest people in America (2:00)

– Why Doyin is thankful for YOU (15:00)

– Why Doyin is thankful for having depression (22:00)

– Why Doyin is thankful for coaching girls (28:00)

– Is it stuffing or dressing? (37:00)

– The best thing to eat on Thanksgiving besides turkey (38:00)

Photo credit: iStock