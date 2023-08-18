Impress Your Partner with These 10 Cute Date Ideas

You finally got the first date lined up with the girl of your dreams, but you don’t know what to do.

Let’s face it, the movies just never work. You can’t hear each other and when you finally try to talk, you accidentally talk awkwardly loud.

Nope, let’s not do that.

One more scenario: you’ve been dating for a few years now, and instead of going out, you spend every night staying in and watching Netflix. When you finally do go on a date, it’s to the same spot for dinner, again.

Whatever your reason for needing date ideas, don’t worry, we have your back.

Dates are essential in developing your relationship, growing it, and reconnecting.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of 10 cute date ideas that are sure to impress your partner (or date) and help you create more unforgettable memories!

Let’s get to it!

1. Picnic In The Park

I know what you’re thinking. Date idea number 1 and it’s something ridiculously typical, but hear us out…

Picnics have a lot of flexibility and a lot of variables. What that means is that you can customize your picnic in the park to be more fun, more romantic, or cuter, depending on what you’re aiming for.

Let’s go over the variables so you can decide how to customize this date.

Food (charcuterie board, fruits, cookies, candy, etc)

Drinks (Wine, beer, juice, kombucha, sparkling water)

Games (Checkers, frisbee, Twister)

Do you have a dog? Bring your dog

The park (by trees, the water, etc)

Pick which vibe you want for your date and go with it!

2. Paint Night

There are always paint nights going on in the city. If you live in a small town this may not be applicable. If that’s the case, you can plan one at your place.

However, going out for paint night is better because there are other people there!

The other people are also painting which makes you get more in the mood and helps you both embrace the environment.

Make sure to pick a paint night where you’ll like the food and drinks.

3. Write Each Other Letters

In this digital age, handwritten letters have become a lost art. Take the time to sit down together and write each other a letter expressing your love and appreciation.

This is simple, sweet, and will bring each other closer.

Of course, this doesn’t work for a first date, but if you’re looking to change it up in your relationship, this is a great idea.

4. Stargazing

Get in your car, pick a direction, and drive. Just make sure that direction is away from the city.

Stargazing can be incredibly romantic and bonding. It reminds us of how small we are, which makes us appreciate the people that we have around us. Those people include the person you’re with right at that moment.

Bring a blanket, some snacks, and a good playlist. If you have a telescope, that’s a bonus!

5. Fondue & Game Night

Nothing screams fun like a game night, but that’s a little typical.

How can we make the game night better you ask? Simple. Add fondue. Add more than one fondue!

Chocolate fondue, cheese fondue, gravy fondue. Use your imagination and get the fruits, the bread, and the marshmallows!

It’s going to be fun, and tasty!

6. Volunteer Together

The highest level of bonding between two people is when they give back together. That’s why volunteering together is a great idea.

Not only do you get to give back, but you can also get in the habit of making a positive impact together. Pick your favorite local charity or non-profit organization and get at it!

7. Food Truck Tour

This one is perfect for the foodies out there.

Find the spot in your city where most food trucks are parked and do a tasting tour. Buy a bunch of different items and eat as much as your stomach can handle!

Not only do you get to enjoy food, but you also can enjoy the beautiful local atmosphere. Best of all, you get the opportunity to talk about something everyone loves… delicious food.

8. Blind Coffee Challenge

This one is fun! I say coffee, but you could do this with a variety of different things. Burgers, fried chicken, tacos, etc.

Drive to a few different spots and buy their coffee. Now, head back to your place and put them in mugs so only one of you knows which is which. Then, taste them and rate them on a scale of 1–10.

Trust me, this is a lot more fun than you think and as I said before, you can do this with many other things!

Enjoy!

9. Go On A Hike

This of course won’t work for everyone. If you’re like me, there are no beautiful hikes near where you live. However, if you do live near beautiful sights for hiking, it is a great date idea.

A hike is great because you are both being physically active. It also gives you the opportunity to be in nature, and work together towards a goal — the goal of completing the hike.

Make sure to bring some water and snacks, and don’t forget to take a cute picture together at the top!

10. Bowling & Arcade

A common trend that’s coming back is arcades in bowling alleys (or vice versa). This is great because it gives you a fun environment to compete against or with each other.

You’re bound to make memories and it’ll be a blast in the process! Nothing helps you bond like having fun playing games together!

Pro tip: find 4 player games where you and your date can team up against the other 2 people who are playing. It makes it way more fun when you are on a team.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, no matter what you choose to do, the importance of a date is that you give each other the opportunity to open up, be yourself, and show who you truly are.

A great date is one where you are both comfortable, can bond, and get to know each other better. That’s why when you are picking what to do, always take into consideration who you are going out with.

You need them to enjoy this too — don’t be selfish now!

Comment below with your suggestions, and if you used one of them, let us know how it went!

We Love You!

Photo credit: Allen Taylor on Unsplash