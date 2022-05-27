In a Moment

This morning, I was cleaning upstairs in my office, grateful for a few moments of nothingness floating in my head. The sounds of the running vacuum downstairs bleed into the swish of the washing machine blending into the happy hum of the dryer.

The floral candles and the fresh clean wafted throughout the house. A lazy kitten stretches in the sunny spot in front of my desk as if her body will absorb the sun’s energy.

It is a morning filled with the mundane beauty that makes up the stuff of life. Sorting through the last stack of papers, I lean back in my chair, closing my eyes as I inhale deeply.

Instantly, I am transported to another time and place. The salty taste of his skin and the sweet taste of his release cause me to bite my lip. I can feel the warmth of his body, the strong muscle in his arm wrapped around my shoulder.

His chin is resting on my head and his hand gently strokes my arm. His cologne rushes to my memory and the softness of the blanket surrounding us seems back within my reach.

Placing my hand on my chest, I feel my heartbeat pounding at the memory of my body snuggled in close to his. My softness melts into his strength. His calm soothing the rough edges of my heart.

My hands recall tracing his chest to his chin and across those amazing lips. I can see the light dimming from the close of the day through the drawn shade of our shared room.

All I want is to breathe with him at that moment again. He feels so close that I expect to find him beside me when I open my eyes.

The sharp buzzer on the dryer brings me back to the tasks of the day and all the noise of our busy household. I begin to wonder what captured me and propelled me to that moment.

We have shared hundreds of passionate moments but why is there such a vivid recall of this one right now?

Taking another deep breath trying to reclaim my wanting body, the bass line of a song playing on the radio downstairs takes center stage. I can’t place it but it makes me smile.

As the chorus repeats, suddenly I understand completely. It was a song he shared with me as we snuggled tightly after a well-spent afternoon together.

And in a single moment, I was right there with him again.

