In the Bigger Picture, What’s Possible in Suffering?

Buddha had said, “All I teach is suffering and the end of suffering.” In “Buddha’s Four Noble Truths,” according to Tulku Thondup Rinpoche: “They are the noble truths of suffering, the cause of suffering, the cessation of suffering, and the path to the cessation of suffering.”

Perhaps, by design, there shall always be suffering in the world. Being human is to know and experience suffering in life. From experience, we know this to be truthful, if extremely accurate. There are war and the possibility of war throughout the world as it exists. Famine and disease proliferate in third-world countries that lack essential infrastructure and resources. In the #Metoo revolution, those in positions of power feel entitled to abuse and assault those they deem as lesser than themselves. Yes, there are still a lot of dickheads on the planet. Now, we live in the Age of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already claimed over 100,000 lives worldwide of nearly two million people who have contracted the virus. These maybe Charles Dickens’ “worst of times”; there is suffering in the world at large.

Werner Erhard’s life’s mission is to end human suffering. That’s the profound possibility for all those on the Planet Earth. Maybe, bordering on the overly ambitious, and bold. Although, I’m not the great thought leader that Werner is. So, really I’m just saying.

In my Aikido Seminar, the accomplished French Sensei demonstrated Aikido technique for someone coming to grab your wrist. Sensei said, “You can’t do the impossible with technique.” Consequently, he showed what’s “possible: with technique. Amen.

You can’t do the “impossible” within defined limits. Yet, you can do what’s possible within defined limits. We can do what’s possible within the governing limitations: The laws of physics, space, time, money, and whatever else I missed. No, I’ll never be the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) of anything. Yet, I can become my greater-than. I work on being the greatest that I can be. Doesn’t that access the “path to the cessation of suffering”? Just asking.

In life’s bigger picture, all our suffering shall ultimately come to an end because our time on Planet Earth shall eventually conclude. Time is an undefeated governing limitation. Yes, there shall always be suffering. Yet, its very design, suffering is finite.

My mom passed away on October 12, 2019. Mom was 89 years old. She had lived a full life. Still, she suffered in decline during her last 10 years or so. She resided in the seniors’ home in Hawaii where the staff took amazing care of her.

Near the end of her life, Mom experienced medical complications mostly due to her age. She had gotten an infection and a medical procedure resulted in internal bleeding. My loving sister, Carol, looked out for Mom with her doctors. At a certain point, that became futile.

I spoke with Mom’s doctor regarding her fate. I wanted to know how much Mom would suffer in hospice care. You see, Mom had suffered so much in her life, even prior to residing in her Seniors Home. She suffered and sacrificed a lot living with my Dad over the years. I didn’t communicate that explicitly to her Doctor.

In hospice care, the patient essentially starves to death: No intravenous feeding. Intravenous pain medication is administered appropriately, along with vital signs monitoring. The Doctor assured that Mom’s end would be as natural as could be. Yes, time is in fact undefeated.

So Mom entered hospice care and passed away two days later. I believe that she didn’t suffer greatly. Really, her suffering on Planet Earth had come to a close. Rest in peace, Mom “… and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

I suffered from my Mom’s passing. She had raised me so that I wouldn’t need her. She raised me to be a Good Man. Yet, I missed Mom. I would miss laughing with her. I couldn’t remind her to put on her glasses when she read my book. I will miss her smile and wave when I’d come to visit.

I was surprisingly filled with joy, when I spoke to family and friends gathered for her funeral in Honolulu, I told them and some of the world what a meaningful life Mom had lived. I told them what Mom had meant to me. I closed saying:

“… When I feel that fear in my chest, I hear her voice, “Slow down, Jonny.” When that voice in my head says, “Jon, you can’t!” I listen to Mom, “I’m proud of you.” Perhaps, the world might not remember Mom. Yet, I will.

Mom taught me that kindness and compassion define a Man. She always saw my greater than version of me, the one I continually evolve. I’ll remember our conversations. I’ll remember laughing with her. I’ll remember her making bento lunches to take home on the flight to Los Angeles: When I was 45 years old. I’d have to explain to Airport security that ‘they’ were rice balls, not bombs. I’ll remember how her warm gentle hands felt in mine. I’ll remember her heart. Mom loved everyone.

No, the world might not remember my mom, but the world is a whole lot greater for her having been on the Planet Earth. I’ll remember Mom, and it touches my heart that you all, will too.

According to Buddha, there will always be suffering in the world, that suffering is finite. Suffering shall cease sometime. The age of the COVID-19 pandemic shall come to an end, too, by definition. Yet, in the midst of our suffering, we can create our own infinities, what’s possible within.

Like Sensei said, “You can’t do the impossible with technique.” The upside: You can do what’s possible. Create the possible within our lifetimes. So, I look for the possibility of good in others, despite the circumstance, even death. I look for the possibility of creating my meaningful life within. Mizukami Sensei would say, “Just train.”

Perhaps, within our suffering, we keep faith and love in our hearts. We’re grateful for those who matter and let them know that, too. I have mad love and profound respect for Mom. Have that mad love and respect in your hearts. Invent what’s possible in all our limitations. Just saying.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto