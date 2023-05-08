Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Infidelity Is Part of the Narcissist’s MO

Infidelity Is Part of the Narcissist’s MO

Yes, the narcissist is cheating on you. Here’s how to stop taking it personally.

by Leave a Comment

 

All narcissists cheat… because they have to.

They’re weak.

They can’t handle being alone or brave facing the loss of prime supply, such as yourself. They need backup plans to avoid dealing with the quality relationships they ruin. Their infidelity is never about you.

It’s part of their natural cycle.

It could’ve (and would’ve) been anyone — even the new supply (eventually).

They need distractions.

Think of it like this:

When were in the winter season, at some point, we started being able to go outside and smell Spring in the air — even though it wasn’t here yet.

This happens for all of the seasons.

They overlap as they change, that’s just what they do.

Relationships with narcissists overlap because that’s what they do.

Seasons fade into one another as they end and the simultaneous endings and beginnings of narcissistic relationships do the very same.

It’s natural.

But it’s not your fault.

About Me — Linda Sharp
The writer who has to write in order to stay alive — I am not kidding.
medium.com

© Linda Sharp 2023. All Rights Reserved.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex ..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything


—–

Photo credit: Deon Black on Unsplash

 

About Linda Sharp

LS is a full-time writer and part-time wanderer. She graduated from Hunter College with a degree in Creative Writing. She lives in New York City with her betta fish Daphne.

Follow me on Medium:
sincerelyLC.medium.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x