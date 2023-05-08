Infidelity Is Part of the Narcissist’s MO

All narcissists cheat… because they have to.

They’re weak.

They can’t handle being alone or brave facing the loss of prime supply, such as yourself. They need backup plans to avoid dealing with the quality relationships they ruin. Their infidelity is never about you.

It’s part of their natural cycle.

It could’ve (and would’ve) been anyone — even the new supply (eventually).

They need distractions.

Think of it like this:

When were in the winter season, at some point, we started being able to go outside and smell Spring in the air — even though it wasn’t here yet.

This happens for all of the seasons.

They overlap as they change, that’s just what they do.

Relationships with narcissists overlap because that’s what they do.

Seasons fade into one another as they end and the simultaneous endings and beginnings of narcissistic relationships do the very same.

It’s natural.

But it’s not your fault.

