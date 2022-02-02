Invisible Battles in Small Business

When you run a small business, you will inevitably face countless challenges and invisible battles that your customers may never know about.

As the co-owner of à bloc coffee and the head of all delicious treats and baked goods, Jenny Johnson’s story of resilience and innovation, shed some much-needed light on those hidden moments of growth that the world just doesn’t get to see.

This interview was such a rare, raw, and no-bullshit kind of chat that gets right to the heart of relationships, business, life, and how to stay grounded amidst the chaos.

Welcome to the Own Your Truth Podcast, a show that highlights individuals who’ve embraced the dark lessons of life, and used these difficult moments as fuel for growth and success. These are the artists, entrepreneurs, creators, leaders, survivors, and thrivers who have made it to the other side of hardship with unique knowledge, and inspirational insights. I’m your host Ken Cervera, and I believe a good conversation can change your life. So if you’re curious to explore the gritty business of living your purpose, then I invite you to step into the present moment, remove the mask, and Own Your Truth.

