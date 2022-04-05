IQ + EQ + SQ = Full Potential

This is a layman’s notion of the make-up of intelligence. The gist is that there are important components to intelligence beyond simply IQ. The combination of three factors determines our wholistic, or Integrated Intelligence: classic Intelligence Quotient (IQ), Social Intelligence (SQ), and Emotional Intelligence (EQ). With all three intelligence is dynamic, can be learned, and can be adapted as circumstances present.

My hope is that this perspective may cause you to reflect upon your own intelligence in a new way.

…

Usually 1 + 1 +1 = 3. However, when there is synergy the sum can be greater than the parts and 1 + 1 + 1 > 3. This is the case with intelligence. Individually three components make up intelligence. If we look at them in the context of the whole, rather than individually, we end up with a better measure of functional intelligence.

Most everyone has heard about IQ — a classic measure of one’s brainpower. It is a hard skill that to a large extent we are born with. It is one’s intellect, capacity for problem-solving, and the application of knowledge.

Many also have heard about EQ — a more recent addition to the measure of one’s intelligence. EQ is less focused on reasoning and more focused on soft skills, primarily one’s ability to relate to another with an emotional connection.

Some may know about SQ — another recent intelligence factor focused on the soft skills related to one’s capacity to function in groups, essentially one’s social skills.

The combination of all three — IQ, EQ, and SQ tells the whole story in a dynamic way.

Photo by Apurv Das on Unsplash

Anadvantage of viewing one’s intelligence in the context of all three elements is that it is dynamic and flexible. One can have balance amongst the three, with a strength in one element compensating for a weakness in another. These strengths and weaknesses and their application can change based on the circumstances.

IQ — Intelligence Quotient

IQ is intellectual problem solving, critical thinking, discerning trends, recognizing patterns, and applying logic. To a large extent, it is fixed and genetically determined. One may increase their skills and learning because of their IQ level. It’s a technical or “hard skill” that is transactional in nature. It has an inward or internal looking focus, a measure of inherent brainpower.

The scale can be feeble-mindednesses to genius.

EQ — Emotional Intelligence

EQ clearly has an emotional focus and an external component. Empathy is the most dominant characteristic. Unlike IQ, it is not fixed and can change over time such as with maturity. It is one’s relational capacity with others and a soft skill.

EQ is your ability to acknowledge your own emotions while also recognizing and accounting for the emotions of others, then being able to use that information to guide your behavior in a positive way.

Someone very low on the EQ scale would be cold-hearted, callous, unfeeling, possibly narcissistic, or even worse a psychopath. A person high on the EQ scale would be considered warm-hearted, compassionate, benevolent, and humane. A good listerner.

SQ — Social Intelligence

SQ is a relational soft skill focused on one’s ability to function in a group. It can be very situational. SQ accounts for being able to navigate or co-exist, with others in a group setting. It includes the ability to influence a group.

SQ even more so than EQ can be developed based on our learned situational influences and changed over time. It is the least genetically determined intelligence factor. You can become better at it through training and experience. However, unlike true EQ, SQ can have a manipulative element. Someone high in EQ would not use, or would not need to use, manipulation to connect with another.

At the low end of the scale, one would be socially awkward, unnatural, ungraceful. At an extreme low point on the SQ scale, one could be a sociopath. An SQ person would be suave, appropriately witty, intellectually agile, and winsome. One would say a person with SQ has good “people skills.” An SQ person can read-the-room and grasp cues from others in order to adjust their own actions accordingly.

Someone without SQ could be lonely. Someone high could be loved by many.

While EQ represents the ability to connect to others, SQ is more about the ability to get along with others even if you don’t connect with them. It is the ability to build alliances and navigate social dynamics that exist outside of one-on-one settings. SQ has a more external focus than EQ.

…

Graphically this Integrated Intelligence can be represented in two ways. First, like a triangle with expanding and contracting sides, but always staying a triangle. In this sense, intelligence can be viewed as a triad.

Another way to view intelligence is as a Venn diagram. The sweet spot is where the three elements overlap. Often where one is within the circles is dynamic. We can be transitioning to, or from, any given area at any given time.

Regardless of individual IQ, EQ, and SQ competency, it is the application of one’s intelligence that matters most. Having abilities without using them is the same as not having them.

Having intelligence but not using it would be — unintelligent.

Intelligence applied for good is the best kind of intelligence.

…

Summary

There are three components that makeup one’s Integrated Intelligence — classic intelligence or IQ, emotional intelligence, and social intelligence. Combining all three effectively is a truer measure of one’s functional intelligence.

…

—

