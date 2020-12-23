Real Men Feel: Is Happiness A Choice? [Podcast]

This week’s episode is a master class in positive psychology.

Happiness consultant, Kris Ali, knows that the ultimate state of being is joy. He joins us to discuss what holds us back from choosing to be happy and how we can boost our happiness set point.

“Happiness is essentially about our relationships. Not just our relationships with other people, but the relationship we have with our self, and the relationship we have with our past, our future, our present.” ~ Kris Ali

Too many men think that happiness comes only from things, pursuits, and accomplishments. Those things give a boost to our mood, but it is short-lived. Real, long-lasting happiness comes from within. It is based on our perceptions, mindset, and choices. It is a lasting sense of well-being that we can all learn to cultivate. Kris shares how choice, focus, and gratitude can create more happiness and how happiness can make us more resilient.

We discuss the messages men receive regarding their emotions, the right to happiness, and the struggle of life itself. We come into this world naturally happy. Society teaches us that life is a grind, to notice the negative, find things to fix, and only see problems. It doesn’t have to be that way. Men are worthy of being happy.

This conversation is full of powerful techniques that have been scientifically proven to boost people’s happiness. Listen, put them into action, and decide for yourself.

Topics and Questions Include:

(1:39) Is it a cliche to say happy to see you, happy to be here, etc?

(2:33) What is happiness?

(3:14) Is happiness a choice?

(8:06) Have you always been innately happy?

(10:40) Can we change our happiness set point?

(20:11) What got you into studying happiness?

(22:03) What are some common messages men receive regarding happiness?

(25:38) Do you see more people putting a priority on their happiness?

(27:58) What are some ways to cultivate resilience?

(33:47) How does happiness show up in your life? What does it do for you?

(35:44) What makes you happy?

(40:30) What’s the best way to connect with you?

“I have the choice to focus on what I have or what I don’t have. We all have that choice.” ~ Kris Ali

