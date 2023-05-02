Is He Crushing on You? Signs a Boy Likes You

Yesterday on my way home from work, I overheard a conversation between two girls next to me. Actually, many of my friends have consulted me about the topic discussed in their conversations:

We’ve been in a relationship for more than six months, but he’s not as proactive in contacting me every day. Does that mean he doesn’t love me anymore?

My best friend’s boyfriend always sends her roses during the holidays, but I have never received any. He doesn’t even reply to my messages right away. Do you think he doesn’t love me anymore? Has he fallen in love with someone else? Then why doesn’t he tell me directly?

In fact, this kind of feeling of “having and losing” is very common in a relationship, and it doesn’t necessarily mean “not loving anymore.” Because the taste of love is not necessarily all sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy can also accompany it.

So how do you determine if he still loves you? I want to share with you a few scenarios to explore what love is.

01. Becoming Cute

Before being with you, he was someone who didn’t like to talk and had a completely unwelcoming demeanor, so the communication between you two was not much. It wasn’t until a chance gathering that your relationship began to close.

You started to see the passionate and down-to-earth person behind that cold exterior.

When watching a scary movie scene, he would hold onto your clothes and hide behind you;

When seeing a cute dog on the side of the road, he would squat down and try to communicate with it;

On Friday nights when he wanted to play games, he would cuddle up to you and ask for your permission;

In front of outsiders, he looks like a competent and invincible businessman; in front of you, he is just so cute and gentle.

And this exclusive “cute” state only appears in front of the most beloved person.

02. Stick Together

Every stage of a romantic relationship has significant differences, but there is one common denominator at the bottom of these differences that remains unchanged: sticking together.

No matter what you are doing, he is always on your mind:

When eating noodles, you wonder what he had for lunch;

When making a PowerPoint, you immediately message him for help with any unfamiliar operations;

When taking the subway home, you call him as soon as you sit down;

After being together, thinking of him has become a habit, as natural as breathing.

You both hope to stick together all the time, so when holidays come, you plan your travels together many days in advance, he takes charge of making the itinerary, and you take care of packing.

Some people say that being too sweet can become cloying, but having been sweet with you for so long, I find it increasingly difficult to part from you.

03. No Cold War

No matter how sweet the relationship is, and no matter how stable the relationship status is, it seems impossible to avoid “quarrels” in every relationship. However, quarreling is not scary, and the most crucial thing is how the two parties deal with it after the quarrel.

Someone who really loves you will argue with you, but will never give you the cold shoulder, which means leaving after the argument, not replying to messages, not answering phone calls, and even shutting down the phone when you call back…

A good lover must be able to communicate and handle things in a gentle manner. Even if he is upset after a quarrel, he will take the initiative to hold your hand and say, “I’m sorry, I didn’t control my emotions just now. Actually, what I did was wrong…” in a gentle way to resolve the conflict.

Because he loves you, he cannot bear to let you be angry and cry all the time.

Conclusion:

To be honest, love is like the weather that changes with the four seasons. Sometimes it’s a gentle spring breeze, sometimes it’s a continuous drizzle, sometimes it’s warm like spring, and sometimes it’s bitterly cold like ice and snow.

We enjoy every comfortable spring day, but at the same time, we also love every snowflake falling in winter. We enjoy the present and look forward to the future together.

Because being with you in the past, present, and future is all incredibly happy.

