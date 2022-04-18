Love is a powerful emotion that can make us do crazy things. Sometimes we become so attached to someone that we can’t imagine our life without them. Is it possible to become addicted to someone?

There is a lot of debate surrounding the topic of addiction. Can you really become addicted to someone? Or is it just an excuse people use when they can’t control their own behavior?

The answer is not black and white, as there are many factors that contribute to a so-called addiction. In this blog post, we will explore the concept of addiction and discuss if it is truly possible to become addicted to another person.

“We are addicted to our thoughts. We cannot change anything if we cannot change our thinking.”

― Santosh Kalwar, Quote Me Everyday

…

Part I: Analyzing Addiction

What is addiction?

Addiction is a condition that results when a person becomes dependent on a substance or activity. There are many signs of addiction, including obsessing about the substance or activity, using it despite negative consequences, and needing more and more of it to feel the same effect.

What are some signs and symptoms of addiction in relationships?

There are many signs and symptoms of addiction in relationships, including:

Feeling like you can’t live without the person

Becoming obsessed with the person

Thinking about the person all the time

Doing anything to be around the person

Putting the relationship before everything else in your life

Struggling to control your behavior around the person

Feeling guilty or ashamed about your behavior

Addiction can be a very destructive force in relationships. If you are worried that you or someone you know may be addicted to someone, it is crucial to seek help.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

Part II: Can Someone Really Be Addicted to Another Person?

According to the research described on Psychcentral.com, it is not possible for someone to become fully addicted to another person. However, there might be some potential causes that can make you believe you are addicted to someone.

Codependency

One potential cause could be codependency. Codependency is a condition where someone becomes overly attached to another person and relies on them for emotional support.

This often occurs in relationships where one person is dependent on the other for their happiness and wellbeing. Codependency can lead to obsessive thoughts and behaviors, as well as feelings of anxiety and dependency when not around the person.

Low Self-Esteem

When you have low self-esteem, it can be easy to become addicted to someone. You might feel like you need the person to make you feel good about yourself. You may also feel like you can’t survive without them.

Furthermore, when you have low self-esteem, you are more likely to tolerate abusive or unhealthy behavior from the person. This is because you don’t feel like you deserve any better.

Mental Health Disorders

Another potential cause of addiction in relationships is mental health disorders. Mental health disorders can distort a person’s perception of reality and lead to obsessive thoughts and behaviors.

If you are struggling with a mental health disorder, it is vital to get help from a professional.Addressing the underlying causes of addiction can be very helpful in restoring healthy relationships.

Fear of Loss

Another possible reason someone might become addicted to someone is fear of loss. When we are afraid of losing someone, we may start to behave in obsessive and addictive ways in order to hold on to them.

This often happens when we feel like we are not good enough for the person or that we will lose them if we don’t act desperate. If you are struggling with fear of loss, it is crucial to address these feelings head-on.

Insecurity

Insecurity can also be a significant factor in addiction in relationships. When we feel insecure, we often try to find ways to make ourselves feel better.

For some people, this may involve trying to control the person they are attracted to. This can lead to obsessive thoughts and behaviors as well as feelings of dependency and insecurity.

If you are struggling with insecurity, it is vital to work on building self-confidence. This will help you feel better about yourself and reduce your need for validation from others.

Genetics

It is also possible that addiction in relationships could be due to genetics. If you have a family history of addiction, you might be more likely to develop a habit yourself.

…

Part III: The Aftermath

What are the dangers of being ‘addicted’ to someone else?

There are a number of dangers associated with being addicted to someone else. For starters, addiction can be very destructive to the relationship. It can lead to feelings of jealousy, obsession, and dependency.

In addition, addiction can be harmful to your mental health. It can cause you to become isolated from friends and family, and it can even lead to suicidal thoughts or behaviors.

How can you get help if you feel like you’re ‘addicted’ to someone else?

If you feel like you are addicted to someone else, it is essential to seek help from a professional. This can be done through individual therapy or couples therapy.

Therapy

Therapy can help you address the underlying causes of addiction and learn how to restore healthy relationships. If you are struggling with a mental health disorder, it is crucial to get help from a professional. Addressing the underlying causes of addiction can be very helpful in restoring healthy relationships.

Self-Love

In addition to therapy, it is also essential to work on building self-love. This will help you feel better about yourself and reduce your need for validation from others. There are a number of ways to make self-love, including meditation, journaling, and positive affirmations.

Passion on Hobbies

Another way to build self-confidence is to find passions outside of your relationship. This could involve picking up new hobbies or activities that you enjoy. When you have other things to focus on, you will feel less need for validation from your partner.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Family & Friends

Finally, it is crucial to building a support system of friends and family who can offer you love and support. These people can be an excellent resource for helping you get through difficult times.

“Every form of addiction is bad, no matter whether the narcotic be alcohol, morphine or idealism.”

― Carl Gustav Jung

…

Final Thoughts

A sense of ‘addiction’ or obsession in relationships can be very destructive and harmful to both parties involved. If you are struggling with addiction, it is essential to seek help from a professional.

There are a number of ways to address the underlying causes of addiction, including therapy and self-love. It is also important to focus on building healthy relationships with friends and family. When we have other things to focus on, we are less likely to become codependent on someone else.

…

Want to learn something new every day? Get started with Medium by easily signing up and launching your own blog. Plus, you’ll get access to unlimited fascinating articles for just 5 dollars a month by clicking on my referral link.

Affiliate Disclosure: By signing up with my referral link, I will receive a commission at no additional cost to you. “It’s a proven fact that generosity makes you a happier person.”

This post was researched and inspired by these sources:

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information might be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***