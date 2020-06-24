Is it Your Fault Your Partner Cheated?

If you’ve been cheated on, you may have a rollercoaster of emotions. One of those emotions is to wonder if it’s your fault that your partner cheated on you.

While playing the blame game is usually toxic in a relationship, in the case of cheating, there is a party you can blame: the cheater themselves. In this post, we’ll dive into this concept and explain more.

Shifting the Blame is Common

When a cheater has been caught red-handed and they don’t feel guilt, one common technique they will perform is to shift the blame. Usually, blame is shifted into one of three things:

The Person They’ve Cheated With

While the cheater may put some responsibility on themselves, they may shift it to the person they’ve cheated with. They may say that person was a homewrecker who was out to ruin the relationship. They may claim that they were seduced by this person. There may be other explanations they will give to explain why the person they cheated with is the one you have to be mad at, not the cheater themselves. While that person shares some blame, especially if they knew the cheater was married, the cheater isn’t doing this in good faith.

Some Internal Reason

Sometimes, the cheater may not blame themselves entirely, but will instead blame it on an internal issue. What do we mean by this? For example, if the cheater is entering middle-age, they may blame it on the mid-life crisis. They could say they were depressed or anxious, and that’s why they continued the affair.

While these are all ways you can explain what happened, and they’re worth exploring, the cheater will use it as more of an excuse. It’s not their fault that they cheated; it’s the fault of their age! It’s important for you not to fall for this.

You

Finally, the cheater may blame you for their actions. This is perhaps the most snake-like way to get out of an affair. How can you be the one to blame when they cheated?

The cheater may pull this off in a few ways. For example, they may claim that you didn’t give them enough affection, or your attitude had worsened over the years. They may say that you weren’t around enough because of your job. They may claim you’ve let yourself go, or say other words that may be hurtful towards you.

This is something you shouldn’t tolerate. While you may not be completely innocent in this (and we’ll talk about this later,) the person who still cheated was the cheater. You didn’t point a gun at them; they did it themselves.

Usually, cheating is due to opportunity plus the cheater’s childhood. What do we mean by this? Well, the person cheated because they had the opportunity to. While there may have been factors in the marriage that influenced their decision, it was still their fault at the end of the day.

Also, a person who cheats may have an anxious attachment style, where they can’t stay committed for long.

Don’t Think You Could Have Prevented it

Before we talk about solutions, we also need to mention another reason why some people feel blame after being cheated on. You may think that you didn’t do enough to prevent it from happening. You may think that if you snooped on their profile a little more, or if you followed your partner around, then you could have done something.

This isn’t true, either. Controlling your spouse, even if you have the best of intentions, is never a good thing, and is a sign of insecurity. Going forward, whether you decide to reconcile or you move on to another relationship, never try to control your partner’s action.

What to Do

If your partner is shifting the blame, here are some things you can do.

Tell Them to Admit It

While you shouldn’t scream at your partner to get them to say what you want, it’s important to tell them that if there’s any chance of the relationship surviving, the cheater needs to take accountability.

Tell them to look at the situation through an empathetic lens and think about if they were cheated on. Don’t accept an empty apology, but instead, get your partner to realize what they’ve done.

Seek Therapy

You should seek couples therapy. A therapist can help in many different ways, including:

Being a middle person to you and your spouse. When emotions are flying high, a therapist can prevent shouting matches and try to repair the marriage on a neutral ground.

Helping your spouse to realize what they’ve done. Sometimes, there are some mental barriers that are preventing your spouse from realizing the impact of their cheating, and a therapist is good at tearing down those barriers.

Coming up with solutions to reconcile the marriage, or to end off the relationship in a productive manner.

These are just a handful of ways your therapist can help, especially if you say to yourself, “my boyfriend cheated on me, but I want to forgive him.”

Improving Yourself

With that said, while you shouldn’t take the blame, there’s a good chance that there are some things you could have done better. For example, maybe you could have been more affectionate. Perhaps you did lose your cool a few times. Maybe you should have realized that the spark in the relationship was fading and tried to make changes to improve it.

Again, this is no justification for a cheater. However, self-improvement and setting an example are two valuable ways to set a good example, even if your spouse doesn’t follow suit.

Conclusion

When you’ve been cheated on, it’s never your fault, and it takes a strong person to realize this. While self-improvement is always ideal, don’t let your spouse make you believe that them cheating is somehow due to you and you alone. Seek help, or end the marriage altogether if there’s no chance of repair.



