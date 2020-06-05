Is Love Still Possible in 2020?

.

.

I hope you’re doing OK. I just wanted to let you know that Jameson and I have just finished putting the final touches on our brand new video and it’s ready for you to watch right now…

This video is an honest look at what the near future of dating could look like for you if you’re single right now.

Even as parts of the world open up again, a vaccine appears to be at least 8-12 months away. That means that for about another year, there will be some significant implications for our dating lives.

Is it safe to go out on dates in the coming months? When should you meet up with someone you’ve been talking to? How do you deal with awkward moments like the first hello where you would normally hug each other? Is there an elegant way to communicate what level of contact you are comfortable with?

These are all questions I answer in this video. At the beginning of COVID-19, I made a video outlining the immediate impact of this virus on our love lives. Consider this a round 2, but this time with a focus on the future of dating. A kind of “State of Our Unions” address for 2020, if you will.

I’d love to know your thoughts in the comments, and please share with anyone who is anxious or concerned with the future of their dating life.

There is reason for hope, my friend.

As ever, I’m thinking of you as we go through this together.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00

so recently I was asked to do an

00:01

interview where as part of a panel with

00:04

an anthropologist an epidemiologist and

00:07

then there was I the love apologist we

00:13

were there to talk about the impact that

00:15

all of this is going to have not just on

00:16

dating and love now but on the future of

00:19

dating the epidemiologist was asked what

00:23

constitutes safe when we’re out there

00:25

dating right now and her answers

00:28

amounted to there’s no way to know that

00:31

you’re safe if you were to meet someone

00:33

in person right now and that’s going to

00:36

be the case until we have a vaccine so

00:39

on behalf of single people everywhere I

00:41

volunteered the question are you talking

00:45

about us being celibate until there’s a

00:48

vaccine and she said well no you might

00:52

be able to meet up with someone in

00:54

person if you are able to really trust

00:58

that that person hasn’t been around lots

01:00

of other people or hasn’t been to any

01:02

events any gatherings at that point

01:05

maybe you might meet up with that person

01:08

and be six feet apart which then of

01:10

course begs another question which is at

01:12

what point do you decrease the distance

01:15

from six feet to something more romantic

01:18

we are not now introduced aren’t we to a

01:22

different layer of complexity in dating

01:25

as single people the complexity before

01:30

was how do I discern someone’s

01:32

intentions do they want a relationship

01:34

do they not are they looking for the

01:35

same thing as me are they just looking

01:37

to play around well now we’re not just

01:39

trying to discern intentions we’re

01:41

trying to discern the state of someone’s

01:43

health whether they are a carrier or not

01:47

that is a difficult thing to think about

01:51

we used to think about that and still do

01:53

of course in the context of sex at the

01:55

point of sleeping with someone we would

01:57

of course want to know whether they had

01:59

any STDs that we needed to be concerned

02:01

about we use protection now we’re not

02:04

talking about it at that intimate stage

02:06

we’re having to figure out certain

02:08

things about each other before we even

02:09

go on a date have you been around people

02:12

think about that

02:13

not have you slept with anyone

02:15

unprotected have you been around people

02:19

in which case I’m more concerned about

02:22

meeting up with you so what happens as

02:24

things begin to open up again and we

02:26

start trying to figure out how to

02:27

navigate our dating lives it’s a time

02:30

when it’s going to be even more

02:32

confusing because people are gonna have

02:35

all sorts of different standards about

02:36

this we’re already seeing this not just

02:38

between cities and states because that

02:41

gets stereotyped doesn’t it

02:42

this state is behaving really badly this

02:45

states doing a really good job this

02:46

state’s taking it too seriously this

02:48

there’s all of that side of it but even

02:50

within neighborhoods door to door people

02:54

have different beliefs I don’t know if

02:55

you’ve had the experience of talking to

02:57

a neighbor or someone right who’s close

02:59

to you I’m realizing that person has a

03:02

completely different belief system about

03:03

this whole thing than you do we don’t

03:06

date a city or a state we date door to

03:08

door we date the person who lives in

03:11

that house or that house who might have

03:13

a different opinion on what safe is or

03:16

how necessary it is to even worry about

03:18

any of the guidelines that are given to

03:20

us that’s the part we’re gonna have to

03:22

navigate when we talk about what have

03:24

you been up to how have you been

03:25

spending your time in quarantine have

03:27

you been around lots of people are you

03:28

still seeing friends when things open up

03:30

and you decide you do feel comfortable

03:32

enough with the way somebody else has

03:34

been acting in their own life that you

03:36

want to meet up with them in person

03:38

there will be a moment where the two of

03:40

you see each other on that day and you

03:43

may have decided for yourself I’m not

03:45

gonna hug this person right now you know

03:47

I’m gonna have a six feet apart date in

03:49

which case that could potentially be an

03:52

awkward moment but it doesn’t have to be

03:55

communicating your standards is

03:57

something that can be done elegantly in

03:59

a charming and warm way you could see

04:01

that person walk through the door and

04:03

say I would normally hug you but I’m

04:07

trying to be careful right now and I’m

04:09

close to my family and I live with them

04:11

or I see them often so I’m being super

04:13

careful but just know that I would

04:16

normally be hugging you and you look

04:18

very handsome in that shirt now in that

04:21

you’re doing many things you’re saying

04:24

I’m close to my family and there

04:26

or look what a kind and caring person I

04:28

am that I’m worried about them too and

04:30

I’m being safe for their purposes you’re

04:32

saying I have a standard that I am bold

04:34

enough and confident enough to

04:36

communicate to you without dancing

04:38

around it or making things awkward and

04:40

I’m also giving you a compliment I’m

04:42

telling you you look handsome just in

04:45

case you thought that I didn’t find you

04:47

attractive if we’ve decided what our

04:50

standard is right now or what we’re okay

04:53

with and what we’re not okay with which

04:55

ideally we should decide ahead of time

04:57

not on the spot arbitrarily simply based

05:00

on how handsome the person in front of

05:04

you is we couldn’t have made a decision

05:07

about what we’re gonna do without trying

05:11

to be right just because you’ve made a

05:13

decision it doesn’t mean you need to be

05:15

right I think we’re living in a time

05:17

where everyone is trying to be right

05:20

about the decision they’ve made instead

05:22

of accepting that I’ve decided something

05:26

for now based to the best of my ability

05:28

on the information that I’ve gotten I

05:30

don’t know if I’m right I don’t know if

05:32

three months from now I’m gonna look

05:34

back on the things that I did to be safe

05:36

today and think that was overkill that

05:39

was way too much I don’t know I might

05:41

but this is the decision I’m making

05:43

right now I don’t know if me not hugging

05:46

you has really protected my mum but I

05:48

care about my mum and based on what I’ve

05:51

heard this is what I’m gonna do right

05:52

now we don’t have to be right to have

05:55

made a decision for now and all of us

05:59

can reserve the right to look back on

06:01

that decision and think it was too much

06:02

or too little or to change our mind

06:05

about that decision at any point in time

06:07

that’s our prerogative at any point so a

06:10

little humility will actually help a lot

06:14

of this because instead of me defending

06:16

my position and saying well I can’t

06:17

believe you’re doing this and I can’t

06:19

believe you’re doing that we can simply

06:20

say this is what I’ve chosen to do for

06:23

me this is what I’ve chosen to do for

06:25

the people around me that stopped

06:26

something from becoming Dogma from

06:29

becoming a political position that we

06:32

take against somebody else and instead

06:35

allows us to communicate about those

06:38

things while still respect

06:40

our own boundaries you know I think it’s

06:42

gonna happen

06:43

firstly people are still going to find a

06:46

way of sleeping with other people there

06:49

will be a disproportionate bias towards

06:55

known entities the people that you

06:58

already know the people you’ve already

06:59

slept with your ex the person you’ve

07:02

been on a few dates with the person you

07:04

already trust even if that person hurt

07:05

you before even if that person was not

07:07

right for you you’ll find a way to

07:10

justify going back to that person

07:12

because the activation energy for going

07:14

back to that person will be lower it

07:16

will simply be easier to go back to that

07:19

person then to go online meet someone

07:22

new develop enough trust to meet up with

07:24

that person in person because you now

07:27

believe that they have been pretty

07:28

careful so now you’re with them and now

07:31

sleeping with them feels like a kind of

07:34

a decision kind of a you know I’m really

07:36

making a decision here if I kiss you or

07:38

sleep with you I’m almost committed to

07:41

whatever you have or don’t have but it

07:45

seems like more of a decision so I do

07:47

think that there’ll be a propensity to

07:50

go for the people we already know and

07:54

where people don’t have someone they

07:56

already know that they can go to I think

07:58

that over in the near future of dating

08:01

as people date there may be inclination

08:06

towards less promiscuity there may be an

08:10

inherent squeamishness against sleeping

08:13

with multiple people and it might

08:15

frankly become more selective do I

08:18

really like you though I really want to

08:21

take the risk with you they’ll also of

08:24

course be differences in people’s

08:25

situations you know people who are who

08:28

have weakened immune systems or prior

08:30

conditions are gonna have to be more

08:31

careful when they date people who live

08:32

with their parents might find themselves

08:34

having to be more careful than a dater

08:36

who lives alone and has no one to worry

08:38

about but themselves all these things

08:41

are going to play into it and of course

08:44

there will be certain people who

08:46

disregard all of it and simply do what

08:50

they want to do when they want to do it

08:52

I think those people will reveal

08:53

themselves

08:54

quickly the person who meets you online

08:56

today and then says shall we get

08:59

together do you want to do something

09:00

tomorrow but also says I don’t normally

09:03

do this it’s kind of like the person who

09:05

sleeps with us in five seconds and says

09:07

I never do this and you go was I really

09:09

that great in the first five seconds I

09:12

could I really have been that charming

09:14

in the first hour of me and year that

09:16

you’re just sleeping with me right now

09:17

is the same thing I think we’re going to

09:19

know fairly quickly

09:21

if someone is very liberal about meeting

09:24

up with lots of people but if you do on

09:26

some encouragement consider this there

09:30

are many many many many many many many

09:33

wonderful single people just like you

09:38

who also want to find a relationship and

09:41

find themselves stuck at home figuring

09:45

out where that next right person is

09:47

going to come from the single people of

09:50

the world did not vanish they are still

09:52

there and they want to meet you

09:55

and a lot of people who were in

09:58

relationships a few months ago are now

10:01

broken up because they’ve realized that

10:04

the person they’re with is a nightmare

10:06

to live with so they’re on the market

10:09

too

10:21

you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

