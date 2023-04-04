Is Masculinity in a Frightening Crisis?

In recent months, there has been much discussion about the state of masculinity and whether there is a crisis of identity and purpose among men. To borrow the words of Chris Williamson in a Youtube interview, “masculinity is a very difficult position to stand in 2023”.

When we talk about masculinity, what comes to mind? For some, it might be strength, assertiveness, and independence. For others, it might be aggression, violence, and a lack of emotionality. Whichever definition people stand for, it seems like the concept of masculinity right now is in flux.

Some argue that traditional forms of masculinity are under threat and that men are struggling to adapt to a changing world.

Others suggest that masculine energy is simply evolving and that men are finding new ways to express themselves and live fulfilling lives.

Which is it? Is masculinity in crisis, or is it simply undergoing a transformation?

Traditional duties expected of men are being questioned.

For one thing, men are increasingly being called upon to adopt more egalitarian gender roles. This means taking on more responsibility for child-rearing and household chores and being more emotionally supportive of their partners.

While these changes are positive, they can also be challenging for men who have been socialized to view these tasks as “women’s work”. Some men may feel a sense of loss or uncertainty as they try to navigate these new expectations.

Traditional ideals of manly self-reliance are being challenged.

There is also evidence that suggests that men struggle with mental health issues at higher rates than women. In particular, men are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, and substance abuse.

Some researchers argue that this is due, in part, to the pressures that men face to conform to traditional ideals of masculinity. Men may feel that they need to be tough, unemotional, and self-reliant, which can make it difficult for them to seek help when they are struggling.

Toxic masculinity has finally been recognized as an issue.

Another factor contributing to the sense of crisis around masculinity is the recognition of toxic masculinity.

This term refers to a set of harmful beliefs and behaviors that are associated with traditional forms of masculinity.

Examples of toxic masculinity might include a tendency toward excessive violence or aggression, a lack of emotional openness, and a belief in the inherent superiority of men over women.

Toxic masculinity has been a topic of discussion for some time, but it’s only been in recent years that it has gained widespread recognition as a problem that needs to be addressed.

“Men are feeling beleaguered, anxious, and threatened. They feel like they’re on the losing side of history. They feel like they’re in a world where the old rules no longer apply, and they’re not quite sure what the new rules are.”

-Michael Kimmel

More men are open to modern ideas of equality.

Many men are embracing the opportunity to take on more active roles within their families and communities. These men are rejecting the idea that masculinity is defined solely by physical strength and emotional detachment, and are instead seeking out new models of masculinity that emphasize empathy, compassion, and cooperation.

There is also a growing recognition of the importance of emotional intelligence in leadership positions, majority of which are still occupied by men.

Traditionally, leadership has been associated with qualities like assertiveness, competitiveness, and a willingness to take risks.

However, research has shown that these traits are not always effective and that leaders who are emotionally intelligent and able to connect with others on a deeper level are often more successful.

This suggests that we may be moving toward a more inclusive and emotionally intelligent model of the male leader.

…

Is masculinity in crisis?

The answer, it seems, depends on one’s perspective and interpretation of societal changes. While it’s clear that gender roles and expectations are changing, whether these changes represent a crisis or an evolution is a matter of ongoing debate.

The question of masculinity is an important one and it will continue to shape our understanding of gender and identity for years to come.

As society continues to evolve, we’ll continue to critically examine and challenge harmful gender norms and work towards creating a more equitable and inclusive society for all.

We will continue to work on understanding if there’s still a place for traditional concepts of masculinity, or if we, as a whole, are ready for a total reimagining of what it means to be a man in the modern world.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Usman Yousaf on Unsplash